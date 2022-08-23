ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany man facing multiple charges after traffic stop

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21epxB_0hS4HLcN00

MALTA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Albany man is facing several charges after a traffic stop in Malta. New York State Police said James Delessio Jr., 35, was arrested on August 20.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

On Saturday around 9 p.m., troopers stopped a Honda Accord on the Northway for multiple traffic violations. Delessio is accused of driving while intoxicated, and while being taken into custody, resisting arrest and injuring a trooper. Police said he was also in possession of drugs.

Charges

  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)
  • Second-degree assault (felony)
  • Tampering with physical evidence (felony)
  • Resisting arrest (misdemeanor)
  • Second-degree obstructing governmental administration (misdemeanor)
  • Two counts of second-degree harassment (misdemeanor)
  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Vehicle and traffic law violations
Pair accused of Fulton County siding construction scam

Delessio was arraigned in Malta Town Court. He was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Albany PD arrest man possessing and selling drugs on Robin Street

Albany, NY (WRGB) — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 around 6:10 p.m., Albany detectives attempted to stop a man on Robin Street near Sherman Street as part of a narcotics investigation. As detectives approached him, the man ran from detectives on foot, throwing a paper bag in the process.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing cocaine base. The United States Attorney’s Office said Wakeem Ricks, 31, pleaded guilty on August 25. As part of his guilty plea, Ricks admitted that he sold cocaine base to another person on four different occasions in Albany in September […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Malta, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Malta, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Troopers arrested a Saugerties man for burglary and arson.

Troopers arrested a Saugerties man for burglary and arson. On August 19, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m. troopers from the Catskill barracks responded to a residence on Cauterskill Road in the town of Catskill for a report of a burglary. Troopers observed a camper on the property with the door open. Troopers entered the camper and observed the kitchen had been damaged by fire. The owners of the property stated that $400 and an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) was stolen from the property. Investigation led the troopers to a residence on Fawn Road in Saugerties where they located John J. Shultis, age 41. While being interviewed, troopers learned that he broke into the camper, stole the ATV and money as well as causing the fire in the camper. Shultis was arrested on August 23, 2022, and charged with Grand Larceny 3rd degree, Burglary 2nd degree, and Arson 3rd degree, all felonies.
SAUGERTIES, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Violations#New York State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WNYT

Schoharie limo operator facing 4 more years probation

Naumann Hussain is a “model citizen,” despite his conviction in connection with the deaths of 20 people in the Schoharie limousine crash. That’s what his attorney is saying ahead of Hussain’s sentencing next week. Hussain ran the company that operated the limo. The vehicle’s brakes failed,...
SCHOHARIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Mother, son charged with assault at Altamont Fairgrounds

A mother and son have been arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple people in the Altamont Fairgrounds parking lot. New York State Police said Angelique Anaya, 37, of Schenectady, and Sacario Anaya, 19, of Rotterdam, were arrested on August 21.
Daily Voice

Police Investigating Drowning Deaths Of Albany Woman, Scotia Man

Authorities are investigating the drowning deaths of a young man and woman from the Capital District who were found in the southern Adirondacks. The bodies of 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons, of Albany, and 28-year-old Matthew Banks, of Scotia, were found Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope, State police said.
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

State police: Van crash on Thruway hospitalizes 13 passengers

New York State Police say 13 people have been taken to hospitals after a Thruway van crash in the Coxsackie area. State authorities asked people to avoid the area, shutting down all lanes southbound between exits 21B and 21 last night. The van, police say, hit a guide rail and...
COXSACKIE, NY
WNYT

Amsterdam man charged with purse snatching

A man from Amsterdam has been arrested and charged with grand larceny – a felony – and petit larceny – a misdemeanor – for stealing a purse from inside a business on Forest Avenue. Marc Drescher, 42, has been processed and arraigned. The purse contained credit...
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy