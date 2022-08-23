Albany man facing multiple charges after traffic stop

MALTA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Albany man is facing several charges after a traffic stop in Malta. New York State Police said James Delessio Jr., 35, was arrested on August 20.

On Saturday around 9 p.m., troopers stopped a Honda Accord on the Northway for multiple traffic violations. Delessio is accused of driving while intoxicated, and while being taken into custody, resisting arrest and injuring a trooper. Police said he was also in possession of drugs.

Charges

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Second-degree assault (felony)

Tampering with physical evidence (felony)

Resisting arrest (misdemeanor)

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration (misdemeanor)

Two counts of second-degree harassment (misdemeanor)

Driving while intoxicated

Vehicle and traffic law violations

Delessio was arraigned in Malta Town Court. He was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.