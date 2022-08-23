Albany man facing multiple charges after traffic stop
MALTA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Albany man is facing several charges after a traffic stop in Malta. New York State Police said James Delessio Jr., 35, was arrested on August 20.
On Saturday around 9 p.m., troopers stopped a Honda Accord on the Northway for multiple traffic violations. Delessio is accused of driving while intoxicated, and while being taken into custody, resisting arrest and injuring a trooper. Police said he was also in possession of drugs.
Charges
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)
- Second-degree assault (felony)
- Tampering with physical evidence (felony)
- Resisting arrest (misdemeanor)
- Second-degree obstructing governmental administration (misdemeanor)
- Two counts of second-degree harassment (misdemeanor)
- Driving while intoxicated
- Vehicle and traffic law violations
Delessio was arraigned in Malta Town Court. He was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond.
