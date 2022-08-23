Read full article on original website
Related
columbuscountynews.com
John P. Graham
John P. Graham, age 93, of Loris, SC, died Friday, August 19, 2022 in the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, SC. Born September 20, 1928, he was the son of the late Franklin Brooks Graham and Annie Lewis Graham and widower of Henrietta Collins Graham. He is survived...
columbuscountynews.com
Lee Ann (Lee Lee) Williamson
Lee Ann Williamson, age 54 of Chadbourn, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville. Lee Ann was born on November 5, 1967, to late Billy Lee Williamson and Sudie Benton Williamson. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m....
columbuscountynews.com
Johnny J Bryant
Johnny J. Bryant, age 51, of Florence, SC passed on Monday, August 22, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Westside Funeral Home of Tabor City.
columbuscountynews.com
Theodore Baldwin
Theodore Baldwin passed on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Columbus Regional Healthcare Systems of Whiteville, NC. Arrangements will be announced soon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbuscountynews.com
Carol Katerine (Gavlick) Pfeiffer
Carol Katherine Pfeiffer, age 73, of Little River Neck Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC, died Friday, August 19, 2022 in her home. Born July 8, 1949 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael Myron Gavlick and Sophie Gulkewicz Gavlick. In addition to her parents, she was...
The State Port Pilot
Fourth of July Festival ends relationship with chamber
The Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce will no longer provide administration support for the local Fourth of July festival, ending a 28-year relationship with the nonprofit that puts on the annual event. The North Carolina 4th of July Festival Inc., a nonprofit organization created to promote patriotism and oversee...
Dillon mourns elementary school principal shot to death
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life. Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley. “When you had a heart like Wendy had, […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two Wilmington churches coming together to raise funds, build Habitat home for veteran
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s 2022 Veterans Build and Building on Faith Wall Raising is taking place this Saturday. The event is set to take place from 7:30 am – 8:30 am at 1008 N. 7th Street in Wilmington. Construction will start...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The State Port Pilot
Southport resident takes cemetery concerns to aldermen
Southport resident Pat Kirkman’s fascination with the city’s two cemeteries started not long after she moved to the area more than two decades ago. Time spent as a member – and board member – of the Southport Historical Society over the years only grew her curiosity of the rich history surrounding both the Old Smithville Burying Ground and Northwood Cemetery. One thing she has seen is that the two city-owned cemeteries have experienced their share of highs and lows in terms of maintenance. The Southport Historical Society kept up both grounds for more than a decade; different administrations in city government have varied in their commitment levels to the sites.
Robeson County man charged in girlfriend's murder, dismemberment
Maxton, N.C. — Authorities have arrested a Robeson County man accused of killing his girlfriend. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by dismembering human remains and altering and destroying evidence. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Locklear buried parts of his...
Fayetteville Woman Fatally Stabbed by Spouse Who Dies Moments Later
On Monday night, August 22nd, at about 8:30 p.m. Fayetteville police arrived to find Tanisha Raeford, 47, dead upon arrival in her home. Police spotted the suspect of the stabbing fleeing in a pickup truck and was believed to be Raeford’s husband.
Seniors showing off in Garland
The Garland Senior Center recently celebrated with some activities, including a fashion show and some dancing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'She didn't deserve this': Neighbors remember wife who died after being stabbed by husband
Tanisha Raeford died after being stabbed and running to a neighbor's house for help, according to Fayetteville Police Department.
N.C. man accused of killing girlfriend, cutting her into pieces, and burying the remains
MAXTON, N.C. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was reportedly arrested and charged after the dismembered remains of his missing 20-year-old girlfriend were recovered. According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Wendy Jones, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators found remains believed to be hers in a wooded area near Juanita Road.
columbuscountynews.com
McKamey Jury Selection Begins
Jury selection for the long-delayed capital murder trial of James McKamey got underway today (Monday). McKamey is charged with the 2016 stabbing and slashing death of Carol Greer in Whiteville. He allegedly attacked Greer after getting a ride with Greer’s neighbor from Columbus Regional, then assaulting the neighbor. She managed to fight him off, police said at the time, and McKamey crossed a hedgerow, where he found Greer in her yard.
wpde.com
Man charged in killing of Dillon school principal named in 2021 deadly crash lawsuit
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Kyle Church, 31, is charged with murder in the deadly shooting of the Dillon school principal and is named in a lawsuit filed in July of 2021 involving a deadly crash. The crash happened on June 1, 2020. Attorney Mason King with Jennings Law Firm...
2 arrested in connection with Campbell Soup plant bomb threats
Two women have been arrested and charged in connection with bomb threats against a manufacturing plant in Maxton, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
Mysuncoast.com
Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An elementary school principal was shot and killed in South Carolina over the weekend, according to officials. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Dr. Wendy Cook, 54, died on Aug. 20. She was the principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School in the Dillon County School District 4.
In 2020, 1 in every 25 Dillon County deaths was a murder
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Cierra Fletcher knew that violence in Dillon County was high. Two years ago, she lost her nephew to it. Then, two months ago, it hit home again when her 15-year-old son, Janare, was shot and killed. “I am so hurt knowing that he’s not going to be there,” she said. […]
Reports of shooting at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville
Police in Fayetteville responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Cross Creek Mall Thursday evening.
Comments / 7