Chadbourn, NC

columbuscountynews.com

John P. Graham

John P. Graham, age 93, of Loris, SC, died Friday, August 19, 2022 in the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, SC. Born September 20, 1928, he was the son of the late Franklin Brooks Graham and Annie Lewis Graham and widower of Henrietta Collins Graham. He is survived...
LORIS, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Lee Ann (Lee Lee) Williamson

Lee Ann Williamson, age 54 of Chadbourn, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville. Lee Ann was born on November 5, 1967, to late Billy Lee Williamson and Sudie Benton Williamson. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m....
CHADBOURN, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Johnny J Bryant

Johnny J. Bryant, age 51, of Florence, SC passed on Monday, August 22, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Westside Funeral Home of Tabor City.
FLORENCE, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Theodore Baldwin

Theodore Baldwin passed on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Columbus Regional Healthcare Systems of Whiteville, NC. Arrangements will be announced soon.
WHITEVILLE, NC
City
Chadbourn, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Carol Katerine (Gavlick) Pfeiffer

Carol Katherine Pfeiffer, age 73, of Little River Neck Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC, died Friday, August 19, 2022 in her home. Born July 8, 1949 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael Myron Gavlick and Sophie Gulkewicz Gavlick. In addition to her parents, she was...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The State Port Pilot

Fourth of July Festival ends relationship with chamber

The Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce will no longer provide administration support for the local Fourth of July festival, ending a 28-year relationship with the nonprofit that puts on the annual event. The North Carolina 4th of July Festival Inc., a nonprofit organization created to promote patriotism and oversee...
WBTW News13

Dillon mourns elementary school principal shot to death

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life. Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley. “When you had a heart like Wendy had, […]
DILLON, SC
The State Port Pilot

Southport resident takes cemetery concerns to aldermen

Southport resident Pat Kirkman’s fascination with the city’s two cemeteries started not long after she moved to the area more than two decades ago. Time spent as a member – and board member – of the Southport Historical Society over the years only grew her curiosity of the rich history surrounding both the Old Smithville Burying Ground and Northwood Cemetery. One thing she has seen is that the two city-owned cemeteries have experienced their share of highs and lows in terms of maintenance. The Southport Historical Society kept up both grounds for more than a decade; different administrations in city government have varied in their commitment levels to the sites.
SOUTHPORT, NC
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
truecrimedaily

N.C. man accused of killing girlfriend, cutting her into pieces, and burying the remains

MAXTON, N.C. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was reportedly arrested and charged after the dismembered remains of his missing 20-year-old girlfriend were recovered. According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Wendy Jones, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators found remains believed to be hers in a wooded area near Juanita Road.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

McKamey Jury Selection Begins

Jury selection for the long-delayed capital murder trial of James McKamey got underway today (Monday). McKamey is charged with the 2016 stabbing and slashing death of Carol Greer in Whiteville. He allegedly attacked Greer after getting a ride with Greer’s neighbor from Columbus Regional, then assaulting the neighbor. She managed to fight him off, police said at the time, and McKamey crossed a hedgerow, where he found Greer in her yard.
WHITEVILLE, NC
Mysuncoast.com

Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An elementary school principal was shot and killed in South Carolina over the weekend, according to officials. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Dr. Wendy Cook, 54, died on Aug. 20. She was the principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School in the Dillon County School District 4.
DILLON COUNTY, SC

