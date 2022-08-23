ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

American Songwriter

8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s

MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s

The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Melvins Announce New Album ‘Bad Mood Rising’

Melvins have announced a new album named Bad Mood Rising and released a limited-edition handmade vinyl version that sold out almost instantly. The six-track follow-up to Five Legged Dog – their second LP of 2021 and their first fully acoustic work – became available on Sunday as a handmade blood-orange vinyl record. Blue and mint editions will go on sale on Aug. 21, with factory vinyl and CD versions reportedly set to follow on Sept. 9.
DoYouRemember?

One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo

Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
Guitar World Magazine

Arctic Monkeys announce seventh studio album, The Car

The outing – which follows 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino – arrives October 21 via Domino. Arctic Monkeys' seventh studio album, The Car, will arrive October 21 via Domino. Following 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the new LP features 10 songs written by frontman Alex Turner...
Pitchfork

Mickey Guyton Shares New Song “Somethin’ Bout You”: Listen

Mickey Guyton has shared a new single, her first new material since she issued her debut album Remember Her Name last September. The new track is titled “Somethin’ Bout You.” Check it out below. Guyton’s first album arrived ten years after she was signed to Capitol Records...
ETOnline.com

MTV VMAs 2022: Bad Bunny to Perform Never-Before-Seen Choreography

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are this weekend and the list of performers is hard to top!. On Wednesday, it was announced that Bad Bunny will be performing live from Yankee Stadium as part of the Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour, and will feature some never-before-seen choreography. Plus,...
Pitchfork

Mdou Moctar Releases New Niger EP Vol. 1: Listen

Mdou Moctar has released a new set of songs titled Niger EP Vol. 1. The EP features alternate takes of “Chismiten” and “Imouhar” along with live versions of four other songs, recorded in Niger between 2017 and 2020. He’s also got a handful of North American tour dates on the books for August and September. Check it all out below.
Pitchfork

Listen to Rina Sawayama’s New Song “Phantom”

Rina Sawayama has shared a new track titled “Phantom.” The song appears on Sawayama’s upcoming record Hold the Girl—out September 16 via Dirty Hit. “Phantom” follows the recent songs “This Hell,” “Catch Me in the Air,” and “Hold the Girl.” Check out the new track—produced by Adam Crisp, Lauren Aquilina, Sawayama, and Vic Jamieson—below.
Pitchfork

Marcus Mumford Shares New Song “Better Off High”: Listen

Marcus Mumford has shared a new track from his upcoming solo debut. “Better Off High” was written and recorded with Blake Mills, who produced the record. “Better Off High” follows “Cannibal” and “Grace.” Listen to “Better Off High” below. (Self-Titled)...
