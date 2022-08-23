Read full article on original website
8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s
MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
Melvins Announce New Album ‘Bad Mood Rising’
Melvins have announced a new album named Bad Mood Rising and released a limited-edition handmade vinyl version that sold out almost instantly. The six-track follow-up to Five Legged Dog – their second LP of 2021 and their first fully acoustic work – became available on Sunday as a handmade blood-orange vinyl record. Blue and mint editions will go on sale on Aug. 21, with factory vinyl and CD versions reportedly set to follow on Sept. 9.
Lowertown Announce Debut Album I Love to Lie, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Lowertown, the Atlanta-based bedroom pop duo of Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg, have announced their debut album. I Love to Lie is due out October 21 via Dirty Hit. Today, they’re sharing the lead single, “Bucktooth,” alongside a carnival-themed music video directed by Zev Magasis. Check it out below.
One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo
Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
Hear Beyoncé, Isley Brothers’ Reimagining of “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2”
A few days ago, Beyoncé and Ronald Isley announced that they were gearing up for a duet of the Isley Brothers’ classic “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” The reimagined version is set to appear on the Isley Brothers‘ upcoming album, which is slated for release later this year.
The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’: John Lennon Convinced Paul McCartney to ‘Fix’ a Line From the Song
John Lennon used reverse psychology to get Paul McCartney to change a lyric from The Beatles' "Hey Jude." The song became an international hit.
Kane Brown Brings Randy Travis Onstage in Oklahoma for a ‘Three Wooden Crosses’ Serenade [Watch]
Kane Brown had a sweet, extra-meaningful surprise for fans attending his headlining Oklahoma show on Saturday (Aug. 20): The singer brought out country legend Randy Travis in the midst of his set. Travis sat onstage in his red wheelchair, beaming with joy as the younger star serenaded him with "Three...
Guitar World Magazine
Arctic Monkeys announce seventh studio album, The Car
The outing – which follows 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino – arrives October 21 via Domino. Arctic Monkeys' seventh studio album, The Car, will arrive October 21 via Domino. Following 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the new LP features 10 songs written by frontman Alex Turner...
The Kut: punk-pop swagger sprinkled with homages to new wave, melodic metal and grunge
Chart-topping alt.rock trio The Kut give vintage grunge dynamics a contemporary twist on new album Grit
Watch: Blackpink share 'Pink Venom' dance practice video
K-pop stars Blackpink released a choreography video for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink."
Mickey Guyton Shares New Song “Somethin’ Bout You”: Listen
Mickey Guyton has shared a new single, her first new material since she issued her debut album Remember Her Name last September. The new track is titled “Somethin’ Bout You.” Check it out below. Guyton’s first album arrived ten years after she was signed to Capitol Records...
ETOnline.com
MTV VMAs 2022: Bad Bunny to Perform Never-Before-Seen Choreography
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are this weekend and the list of performers is hard to top!. On Wednesday, it was announced that Bad Bunny will be performing live from Yankee Stadium as part of the Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour, and will feature some never-before-seen choreography. Plus,...
Mdou Moctar Releases New Niger EP Vol. 1: Listen
Mdou Moctar has released a new set of songs titled Niger EP Vol. 1. The EP features alternate takes of “Chismiten” and “Imouhar” along with live versions of four other songs, recorded in Niger between 2017 and 2020. He’s also got a handful of North American tour dates on the books for August and September. Check it all out below.
Listen to Rina Sawayama’s New Song “Phantom”
Rina Sawayama has shared a new track titled “Phantom.” The song appears on Sawayama’s upcoming record Hold the Girl—out September 16 via Dirty Hit. “Phantom” follows the recent songs “This Hell,” “Catch Me in the Air,” and “Hold the Girl.” Check out the new track—produced by Adam Crisp, Lauren Aquilina, Sawayama, and Vic Jamieson—below.
The FADER
Moses Sumney to take break from music after sharing concert film A Performance in V Acts
Moses Sumney has announced A Performance in V Acts. In addition to the film bringing the curtain down on the campaign behind his 2020 album Græ, Sumney has said he will take a "continued break" from music in order to explore creative avenues elsewhere. “A Performance in V Acts...
Professor John Legend to Teach the Art of Songwriting With New ‘MasterClass’
John Legend will attempt to teach common folk how to pen hit songs as the latest instructor in the MasterClass series. The streaming platform announced its new EGOT-winning teacher Thursday, with Legend presenting a songwriting curriculum with lessons revolving around his own songs like “Free,” “All of Me,” “Glory,” and “Dope.”
Maraton share new visualizer video for Boltzmann Brain
Norwegian prog rockers Maraton will release new album Unseen Color in October
Marcus Mumford Shares New Song “Better Off High”: Listen
Marcus Mumford has shared a new track from his upcoming solo debut. “Better Off High” was written and recorded with Blake Mills, who produced the record. “Better Off High” follows “Cannibal” and “Grace.” Listen to “Better Off High” below. (Self-Titled)...
