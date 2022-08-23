Columbia, Isle of Palms to get free electric ride service starting in September

Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
The Post and Courier
Columbia moving forward with $21.5M Finlay Park revitalization
COLUMBIA — For years, the city has been trying to make Finlay Park in the heart of downtown a place people want to visit. With a $21.5 million funding plan in place and construction set to start next year, the project is moving forward. "We finally got the ball...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston bowling alley demolition making way for convenience store, gas station
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Demolition has begun on Sandpiper Lanes. The bowling alley, located on Ashley Phosphate Road, permanently closed down earlier this month. A spokesperson for the City of North Charleston confirms that the city received a site work permit application for a new convenience store and gas station, which has been approved.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston neighborhood split by I-26 could be reconnected with affordable housing
NORTH CHARLESTON — One day, a 7-year-old Michael Nesbitt walked into an appliance store at the Pinehaven Shopping Center with his parents. This was in the early 1960s, an era when the civil rights movement was sweeping through the country. Cities everywhere, including Charleston and its surrounding communities, were slowly integrating public spaces.
The Post and Courier
Best of Columbia 2022: Food and Drink
Best Asian Restaurant — Inakaya Watanabe (St. Andrews) Inakaya has a long history in Columbia, serving many a diner's first sushi experience in a warm, inviting setting. Whether served traditionally, fried or on a boat, everything is made fresh to order and with the best service. Their non-sushi menu items are also quietly delicious and wide-ranging, from grilled rice dishes to ramen, soba and udon soups.
Lexington County animal services gets new barn for large livestock animals
LEXINGTON, S.C. — For the past three years Lexington County has been working to restructure how they respond to large animal calls and where to keep them. We're talking about horses, cows and pigs. A brand new barn is the latest temporary home for these big livestock animals roaming...
charlestondaily.net
This is the kind of house $133K will buy you in North Charleston
Looking for your dream home, but only having 133K to spend, we may have found the perfect listing. It may be a fixer-upper, but there is character and potential. Location: 1905 Boxwood Ave North Charleston, SC 29405. Size: 816 SQ Feet. This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family residence, sits on a 7,840...
The Post and Courier
PINE FOREST COUNTRY CLUB, Congressio
PINE FOREST COUNTRY CLUB, Congressional Blvd, Summerville, Annual Neighborhood Garage Sale. Sat. 9/17, 8am-12pm. Turn on Congressional Blvd from Butternut Rd. Entire neighborhood, many sales. www.PineForestHOA.com.
The Post and Courier
Motorcyclists identified in fatal downtown Charleston car crash
Two motorcycle riders killed in a crash in downtown Charleston earlier this week have been identified as a Florence County woman and a man from Maryland. Patrick Marrah, 31, was operating the motorcycle that was rear-ended Aug. 23 by a Chevrolet box truck and then collided with a third vehicle, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Marrah is from Saint Michaels, Md.
The Post and Courier
Best of Columbia 2022: Places to Live
These days it’s all about location, location, location and in Columbia few apartments can match Canalside Loft’s spot on the riverfront. But there’s also amenities (amenities, amenities) too, which Canalside has oodles of. There’s that river access, parking for guests on the street, courtyard pools and a few up-and-coming businesses, like Bierkeller Columbia’s brewery, opening in the same area. What more can you ask for?
Raleigh News & Observer
Best burgers in South Carolina? The ones at this tourist town restaurant rank No. 1
A South Carolina restaurant was just named a top date night spot — and now its cheeseburgers are getting praise. Husk, located in the tourist destination of Charleston, ranks as the state’s No. 1 best place to get a burger, according to results published Tuesday, Aug. 23. The...
coladaily.com
New public access lagoon may soon bring beach life to the Midlands
An idyllic beach lifestyle may no longer be a drive to the coast for Midlands residents. Crystal Lagoons is expected to come to the area soon, bringing clear waters and sandy beaches to our own backyard. The lagoon is created with a unique, patented concept and technology that allows developers...
The Post and Courier
New Publix-anchored Moncks Corner retail center fully leased with 12 shops before it opens
A new shopping center in Moncks Corner hasn't opened yet, but it's already fully leased. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Aug. 23 the new Moncks Corner Marketplace on U.S. Highway 52 at Cypress Gardens Road will have 12 tenants. The 75,267-square-foot retail center will be...
live5news.com
New apartments, homes to come with I-26, I-526 interchange upgrades
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to hear your input on its next steps on a project designed to expand the interchange at I-26 and I-526 and allow for new homes in the surrounding community. The agency will hold an in-person public information meeting Saturday...
The Post and Courier
Charleston chef’s dinner series to celebrate legacy of influential Black caterers
Kevin Mitchell has for years been exploring the stories of formerly enslaved and freed Black chefs from Charleston’s past whose culinary accomplishments are still influencing the city’s present. Mitchell’s upcoming Celebration of Black Caterers Dinner will focus on four important Charleston cooks: Eliza Seymour Lee, George S. Johnston,...
The Post and Courier
Five Charleston breakfast restaurants the whole family will love
Choosing a place to eat that the entire family will enjoy can be daunting. I must avoid gluten, my son is a picky eater, and my daughter could eat tacos for every meal. But we have learned that breakfast restaurants always have something to satisfy everyone in my family. Living...
Soda City Biz WIRE
CB Equities Makes a Multi-Tenant Flex/Office Business Park its First Acquisition in Columbia, SC
COLUMBIA, SC – CB Equities, an experienced real estate company headquartered in Massachusetts, made its initial investment in the Columbia market with the $10 million purchase of 20/21 Business Center, a 98,396 square foot three-building flex/office business park with visibility from I-20 and six acres of undeveloped land. CB...
Richland Avenue reopens after train derails; part of Union Street still closed
A train derailment happened Thursday afternoon in the downtown Aiken area. The incident took place at the intersection of Richland Avenue E. and Union Street N.E., according to a Facebook post around 4:30 p.m. by the city of Aiken. The incident resulted in a closure of east- and westbound lanes...
The Post and Courier
Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices
LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
IOP community raises money for grocery store worker after scam
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A beloved grocery store employee is receiving some help from the Isle of Palms community after she fell victim to a scam. Keera Urick has been a cashier at the IOP Harris Teeter for the last 2.5 years. Back in February, she and her husband moved into a new […]
iheart.com
Double fatal motorcyle crash in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people riding on a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. on Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC30 exit ramp. The crash involved four vehicles, one of which was a...
