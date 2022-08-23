CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — T-minus six days and NASA said all is looking good for the historic launch of the Artemis 1 SLS rocket from the Kennedy Space Center. NASA managers gave their most powerful rocket a 'go' in their readiness review. An estimated 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected to come out and watch the powerful rocket lift off next Monday at 8:33 a.m. from pad 39B.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO