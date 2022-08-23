ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Artemis 1 launch: Brevard schools will be open on Monday with regular bus routes

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The significance of Monday's planned launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission is not lost on Space Coast school administrators. "This is an historic moment for our community, drawing attention from across the globe," said Brevard Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins. "What an exciting, and busy, time to live on the Space Coast!"
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Final inspections underway ahead of Artemis 1 launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — We’re just days away from the launch of Artemis 1, NASA’s uncrewed flight test around the moon. Teams are conducting final inspections ahead of this weekend’s call to stations. Central Florida’s afternoon storms can always make things a little more difficult, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Brevard County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
click orlando

Osceola County middle school tutor gets results in and out of the classroom

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Maggie Porter spent more than 30 years as a teacher but even in retirement, she can still be found in a classroom. Twice a week, Porter tutors an eighth-grade AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) class at Narcoossee Middle School. But it’s what she does outside the classroom that earned her this week’s Getting Results Award.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artemis#Bus Routes#Space Coast#Brevard County Schools#Brevard Public Schools
WESH

NASA approves next step for Artemis 1 launch in readiness review

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — T-minus six days and NASA said all is looking good for the historic launch of the Artemis 1 SLS rocket from the Kennedy Space Center. NASA managers gave their most powerful rocket a 'go' in their readiness review. An estimated 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected to come out and watch the powerful rocket lift off next Monday at 8:33 a.m. from pad 39B.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Facebook
WESH

Flight instructor, passenger dead in Volusia County plane crash

OSTEEN, Fla. — Officials announced Thursday that two people were killed in a plane crash in Volusia County on Wednesday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center which notified the Daytona Beach Airport Tower staff who alerted VCSO around 6 p.m.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Pilot killed in Volusia County plane crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A pilot was killed Wednesday when a small airplane crashed in the woods east of Lake Ashby, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. The fatal crash happened around 4:30 p.m. off Pell Road and Lopez Road in the Osteen area. [TRENDING: Here’s a list...
The Daily South

Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida

When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy