Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Artemis 1 launch: Brevard schools will be open on Monday with regular bus routes
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The significance of Monday's planned launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission is not lost on Space Coast school administrators. "This is an historic moment for our community, drawing attention from across the globe," said Brevard Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins. "What an exciting, and busy, time to live on the Space Coast!"
Final inspections underway ahead of Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — We’re just days away from the launch of Artemis 1, NASA’s uncrewed flight test around the moon. Teams are conducting final inspections ahead of this weekend’s call to stations. Central Florida’s afternoon storms can always make things a little more difficult, but...
fox35orlando.com
Artemis l: How to watch the historic launch online and along Florida's Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - The 8.8 million pounds of thrust produced by NASA's Space Launch System rocket will be heard and felt for miles in Central Florida, but even if you can't make it in person, the liftoff will be worth watching. NASA's first moon rocket in 50 years...
SpaceX to launch another batch of Starlink satellites this weekend
CAPE CANAVERAL SFS, Fla. — A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a batch of 54 Starlink satellites is now set to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday evening. After a successful static fire test on Thursday, SpaceX officials said they were targeting a launch for Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10:22 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief program for some Florida motorists
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
click orlando
Osceola County middle school tutor gets results in and out of the classroom
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Maggie Porter spent more than 30 years as a teacher but even in retirement, she can still be found in a classroom. Twice a week, Porter tutors an eighth-grade AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) class at Narcoossee Middle School. But it’s what she does outside the classroom that earned her this week’s Getting Results Award.
Brevard County officials: Expect traffic delays on Space Coast for Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is one week away from the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The uncrewed flight tests will take the Orion spacecraft beyond the far side of the moon. But NASA isn’t the only agency preparing for launch day. The Titusville Police...
spacecoastdaily.com
Health First Reminds Cape Canaveral Hospital and Medical Office Building Visitors of Monday’s Expected Traffic Delays
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Health First would like to remind patients, customers and visitors who plan to visit Cape Canaveral Hospital or the Medical Office Building of expected traffic congestion in the area on Monday. Traffic is expected to be heavy in the Cape Canaveral area between 5 a.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
Space Coast Office of Tourism Offers Resources Ahead of Historic Artemis I Launch on Aug. 29
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – On August 29, NASA plans to launch the most powerful rocket ever built from the Space Coast. This historic launch is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to our destination. Is your business ready?. The Space Coast Office of Tourism is providing you...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Public Schools Reveal Newly Transformed Weight Room for Cocoa High Student-Athletes
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Brevard Public Schools and Academy Sports, along with others, collaborated to transform the Tiger’s weight room for the student-athletes at Cocoa High School. Academy Sports and CAP Barbell generously donated approximately $75,000 worth of equipment to the school. Volunteers, staff and...
WESH
NASA approves next step for Artemis 1 launch in readiness review
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — T-minus six days and NASA said all is looking good for the historic launch of the Artemis 1 SLS rocket from the Kennedy Space Center. NASA managers gave their most powerful rocket a 'go' in their readiness review. An estimated 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected to come out and watch the powerful rocket lift off next Monday at 8:33 a.m. from pad 39B.
click orlando
‘Our roots are here:’ Seminole County progresses with plans to revamp former Rosenwald School
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County leaders are moving forward with plans to revitalize the former Rosenwald School after the property was left abandoned and vacant for years. If you look past the broken windows and doors and through the cobwebs, you can see what the Rosenwald School used...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Flight instructor, passenger dead in Volusia County plane crash
OSTEEN, Fla. — Officials announced Thursday that two people were killed in a plane crash in Volusia County on Wednesday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center which notified the Daytona Beach Airport Tower staff who alerted VCSO around 6 p.m.
10NEWS
Headed to the Space Coast for Artemis I launch day? Check out the traffic plan
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla — With the Space Coast expecting up to 200,000 visitors to watch Artemis I liftoff, traffic delays are on the horizon. But don't worry, the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization and local authorities in Brevard County are already prepared for the influx and have a traffic plan in place.
click orlando
Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
click orlando
Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Fair to Bring Fun to Brevard County Sept. 30 to Oct. 9 at Space Coast Harley-Davidson
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA — The Palm Bay Fair will bring big fun to the Space Coast as it rolls into Brevard County Sept. 30-Oct.9, 2022 at the Space Coast Harley-Davidson fair grounds in Palm Bay, Florida, featuring fun fair foods, free unlimited rides and free shows.
click orlando
Pilot killed in Volusia County plane crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A pilot was killed Wednesday when a small airplane crashed in the woods east of Lake Ashby, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. The fatal crash happened around 4:30 p.m. off Pell Road and Lopez Road in the Osteen area. [TRENDING: Here’s a list...
The Daily South
Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida
When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
fox35orlando.com
Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
Comments / 0