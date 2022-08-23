Finally! The time of year we've all been waiting for. The most wonderful time of the year....college football season is back! The question is, are the Texas Longhorns?. For the second time in his Texas career, head coach Steve Sarkesian has elected to go with the younger, less experienced player at quarterback in red-shirt freshman Quinn Ewers. And why wouldn't he. Quinn is a pro style player, something Sark looks for in his signal callers, and Hudson Card is more of a dual threat guy. Additionally, Quinn is a Sark recruit and was, if reports are accurate, even with Card through the middle of fall camp. If you have a new guy even with a veteran, there is some logic in going with the new guy because there should be a lot more ceiling.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO