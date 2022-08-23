Read full article on original website
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas DE Ethan Burke is a surprise standout in preseason camp
When the Texas Longhorns release the depth chart for the season opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks next week, the biggest surprise may be freshman defensive end Ethan Burke after head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed on Thursday that Burke has made the two deep. One of five defensive ends signed in...
Burnt Orange Nation
Podcast: Ewers named QB1 and previewing the linebackers
With two weeks left before the season kicks off, the Texas Longhorns officially have their QB1. Steve Sarkisian, through the Sports Information Office, made it known that the transfer redshirt freshman, and former Tom Herman pledge, would be suiting up as the starting quarterback when the season kicks off against ULM. As he heads into game preparation as the first-team quarterback, we look back at the journey that brought him to Texas before looking forward to his time as the quarterback. What do we think went into the decision to name him as the starter and what do we hope to see from him this fall?
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: LBJ vs Manor
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Friday night lights are returning to Austin, and there's no larger Week 1 match-up to get the 2022 high school football season kicked off across the area than east Travis County rivals LBJ and Manor going head-to-head at Mustang Stadium in Manor. These talented rivals are...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn football commits in action, Aug. 25-27
The 2022 Texas high school football season kicks off this week, and with it, 19 of the Texas Longhorns’ 24 commits in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes will open their season in the next few days. Two commits have already played their first game, and the three commits from Louisiana will begin play next week.
Burnt Orange Nation
Early Predictions from the Armchair
Finally! The time of year we've all been waiting for. The most wonderful time of the year....college football season is back! The question is, are the Texas Longhorns?. For the second time in his Texas career, head coach Steve Sarkesian has elected to go with the younger, less experienced player at quarterback in red-shirt freshman Quinn Ewers. And why wouldn't he. Quinn is a pro style player, something Sark looks for in his signal callers, and Hudson Card is more of a dual threat guy. Additionally, Quinn is a Sark recruit and was, if reports are accurate, even with Card through the middle of fall camp. If you have a new guy even with a veteran, there is some logic in going with the new guy because there should be a lot more ceiling.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Wrangler is teaming up with Texas athletes in new NIL campaign
Many moons ago, a reporter somewhere – somehow – asked Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers about potential brands he’d like to work with as part of name, image and likeness deals. And if this shaky, increasingly old memories serves correctly, Ewers named a few classic aesthetics he’d like to work with. Then, it came true.
apollohou.com
This is the Best NIL Deal Ever
This is the most SEC and Mid-west marketing deal of all time. Every single SEC team (except for Vanderbilt) should have a a deal in place with Wrangler because this is the most SEC thing I’ve ever seen. While the Texas Longhorns have shown off their ability to get...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas OT Jaylen Garth enters the NCAA transfer portal
Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jaylen Garth entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. A 6’5, 306-pounder, Garth played high school football at Port Neches-Groves with Texas senior running back Roshon Johnson, picking up an offer from the Longhorns in the summer of 2018 and then pledging the following February over 15 other offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, among others. Garth signed with Texas as a member of the 2020 recruiting class.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tom Herman, former Texas coach, lands broadcasting job for 2022 season
Tom Herman, the former Texas coach, has landed a new job for the 2022 season. Herman will be an analyst for CBS Sports Network this season, according to a report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and FOX Sports. Herman spent last season with the Chicago Bears as an offensive analyst, but he was not retained by new coach Matt Eberflus.
San Marcos High School football team hit with 2-year playoff ban
The district plans to appeal the punishment.
9 Can’t-Miss Sport Movies Set in Texas
It’s a well-known fact that Texans are passionate about sports. From larger-than-life personalities to sensational backstories to famous come-from-behind wins, sports in the Lone Star State are particularly well suited for film adaptations. Just when you think all the good stories have been told, a whole new slate of...
KXAN
Bat Fest Flies Back To Austin
Bat Fest is a celebration of Austin’s bat colony under that lives under the Ann Richard’s Congress Ave. Bridge, with bat viewing, live music, arts and crafts, food, bat education, and children’s activities. August 27 at 100 Congress Ave. We were joined by French Smith/Owner and creator...
Texas State University smashes record for freshman enrollment
Texas State University has eclipsed its record for freshman enrollment, with more than 7,500 students enrolled for the 2022 fall semester.
tejanonation.net
MARIACHI USA Cancels Hispanic Heritage Month Show in Austin
HOLLYWOOD, CA. — Rodri Entertainment announced MARIACHI USA will have to cancel this year’s highly anticipated Hispanic Heritage Month show at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on September 17, 2022, due to unforeseen circumstances. “It is with deep regret that we must cancel MARIACHI USA; however, we look...
Jennifer Garner Spotted In Texas Working On Big Project
Jennifer Garner is reportedly in Texas working on a new TV show.
Lakeway cookie maker wins $20,000 H-E-B prize
A Lakeway mom who began baking cookies after her son endured heart disease won a major prize Wednesday from Texas' largest grocery store chain.
KXAN
Austin restaurant could take the throne for ‘Best Restroom’ in the nation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin restaurant is looking to take the throne in a competition for America’s Best Bathroom. It could give Buc-ee’s bathroom a run for its money. Eberly, which serves American cuisine and drinks in south Austin, is one of 10 finalists for the contest by Cintas, a business supplies company.
You Can Float And Watch Your Favorite Movies At This Texas Drive-In Theater
Watch your favorite movies on a floating platform at this swanky drive-in theater.
Smithville ISD kicks off school year Tuesday
Burns added the schools feature a secured access entry for "students to be able to come in and families to come in."
nypressnews.com
Sneak peek: The Yogurt Shop Murders
The brutal murders of four teenage girls have haunted Austin, Texas, for 30 years. Could new information lead to a killer? “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty has reported on the case from the beginning and has the latest on the search for answers Saturday, August 27 at 9/8c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
