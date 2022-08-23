ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter
2d ago

He wants to remain relevant and keep his name an face in the news...but he'll be forever remembered as the candidate of malicious and suspicious petition signatures

3
carmie
2d ago

and we should be surprised. He's a sham, just add the "D" back to his name. Self absorbed, only in it for himself, politician

Romulus ex-Mayor Burcroff pleads guilty in federal corruption case

Detroit — Former Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud after being accused of spending more than $15,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses. Burcroff, 58, pleaded guilty in federal court in Detroit three months after prosecutors charged the politician from the Wayne County community, alleging he defrauded campaign donors who thought the money would be spent on re-election expenses. Instead, prosecutors say he spent the money on his daughter's wedding, a Florida vacation, flowers, a $4,500 booze bill and dues and expenses at the Belleville Yacht Club.
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces incentives to retain teachers amid shortage

(CBS DETROIT) - Keeping classrooms staffed with teachers is a growing concern in Michigan.According to a 2022 report by the Michigan Education Association (MEA), 92% percent of schools say substitutes are hard to come by, while 71% saw a shortage in full-time teaching positions. "Without dedicated people who are willing to be in those positions, it affects society across the board because there are just holes in people's education if we don't have qualified, compassionate people who are willing to do the work," said Novi High School History Teacher Christopher Capuano.The report also reveals that 14% of teachers left the...
Detroit News

Activist files appeal seeking name of woman involved with Schlissel

A man who filed a lawsuit to learn the name of woman who was in a relationship with former University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel that prompted his firing is appealing a court's denial. Charles Blackwell of Farmington Hills, an activist who files records requests statewide, sued UM in the...
The Oakland Press

Former Detroit police lieutenant from Oakland County admits to tow company bribery

A former Detroit police lieutenant from Oakland County who once ran the department’s Integrity Unit is possibly facing prison time and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery involving towing permits. As stated in a news release from the Department of...
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise

Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
CBS Detroit

Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
fox2detroit.com

Former Detroit police lieutenant pleads guilty in towing bribery scheme

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A former Detroit police lieutenant pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring with another officer to commit bribery. John F. Kennedy, 57, of Rochester Hills, was responsible for investigating reports of law violations and professional misconduct by police officers and other city employees. According to the Department of...
Detroit News

'Fire Whitmer' banner removed from I-696 overpass

Southfield — A homemade banner calling for the electoral ouster of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hanging from an Interstate 696 pedestrian bridge was removed Tuesday afternoon by one of Whitmer's supporters. The Whitmer enthusiast said he thought it was a safety hazard for motorists on the busy Oakland County freeway.
Detroit News

Detroit Police officer charged in bribery crackdown set to plead guilty

Detroit — A Detroit Police lieutenant assigned to root out department misconduct is expected to plead guilty to a federal corruption crime Wednesday after being accused of pocketing bribes in exchange for steering work to a towing company. Lt. John F. Kennedy is scheduled to plead guilty at 11...
fox2detroit.com

Army's top general talks soldier shortage, Ukraine war with Russia

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nation's labor shortages has hit the military - and the current chief of staff of the Army was in Metro Detroit Wednesday night to talk solutions. It provided a rare opportunity for both General James McConville and area leaders in business and education to have an open conversation about the challenges of military recruiting at Warren's TACOM facility on Wednesday.
