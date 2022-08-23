ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, WY

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

Rock Springs Woman Listed As Missing Person On DCI Website

A 48-year-old Rock Springs woman is listed as missing on a Wyoming Missing Person website maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The Wyoming Missing Persons website has this entry for Christy Donelle Arntson:. Missing Person, August 11, 2022, Sweetwater County, Wyoming: Christy Donelle Arntson, age 48, was last...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Manila Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Wyoming State Penitentiary

GREEN RIVER — A 42-year-old Manila, UT man will spend at least the next 25 years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary after pleading guilty to two first-degree felony sexual assault of a minor charges today in Third District Court. Paul Hamilton Sawyer was sentenced to concurrent 25-50 year sentences...
MANILA, UT
newslj.com

Rock Springs mayor charged for official misconduct and conflict of interest

ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Earlier this month, Rock Springs mayor Timothy Kaumo was charged for official misconduct and conflict of interest. According to the court documents obtained by the Rocket Miner, the crimes Mayor Kaumo allegedly committed include five counts of official misconduct, which was stated as the “intent to obtain a pecuniary benefit, or maliciously to cause harm to another, he knowingly committed an act relating to his official duties that he did not have the authority to undertake” in July of 2020.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Green River, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
City
Green River, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. POWELL, WILLIAM MYRON. Age: 59. Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY. Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy