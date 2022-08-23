Read full article on original website
3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof
2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades. Soaring inflation could...
Why You Might Be Interested In Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) For Its Upcoming Dividend
Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Nelnet investors that purchase the stock on or after the 31st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.
Is Most-Watched Stock Spotify Technology (SPOT) Worth Betting on Now?
Spotify (SPOT) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this music-streaming service operator have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
What Bear Market? This Unstoppable Stock Is One to Hold Forever
An American classic, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing customers since 1886. Its blue-chip stock has surged more than 4,100% in the past 50 years. And with over 40% of the soft drink market, the beverage giant generated some $38 billion in sales last year. The company is ranked No. 93 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list and has a market cap in the range of $277 billion.
Is Airbnb Stock a Buy?
In this video, I use my simple six-step framework to determine if Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock is a buy right now. The verdict might surprise you!. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Aug. 26, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 26, 2022. Find out why Airbnb, Inc....
A New Permanent Cracker Barrel Closing and Price Increases Continue Company Changes
The chain announced another individual location closure and the delay of a new store. With financial challenges mounting, recent price increases are being scrutinized. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KGW.com, CrackerBarrel.com, KissElPaso.com, NRN.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
2 No-Brainer Cryptocurrencies to Buy Before the Bear Market Ends
Stocks and cryptocurrencies, which have traded with a much tighter correlation this year than in prior ones, have been in a bear market for much of 2022. Despite a rally in July, the Nasdaq Composite is still down nearly 21.5% this year. Most cryptocurrencies are in even worse shape as the Federal Reserve fights high inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes and quantitative tightening -- reducing the massive balance sheet it built up during the pandemic and effectively pulling liquidity out of the economy.
Financial Sector Update for 08/26/2022: OSTK,ICE,AFRM,AROW,ITUB
Financial stocks were sharply lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 2.5% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 4.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.3%. Bitcoin was declining 4.3% to...
2 Top Stocks to Buy in September to Fight Inflation
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the stock market's fall after Jay Powell’s Jackson Hole speech where he reaffirmed the Fed’s resolve to fight 40-year high inflation. With surging prices still a major issue and the Fed determined to keep up its fight, investors might want to buy stocks poised to outpace inflation heading into September and beyond.
Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $3.95, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the gas shipping company...
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) closed the most recent trading day at $3.94, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Why Farfetch Stock Soared Today
Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) surged 26% on Friday after the luxury fashion platform reported second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors expected. Farfetch's revenue rose 10.7% year over year to $579.3 million. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the e-commerce company's sales jumped 20.7%. That...
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $19.92, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Canadian Market Headed For Weak Close As Stocks Tumble After Powell's Remarks
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down firmly in negative territory Friday afternoon, and looks set to end the session on a very weak note. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium that he expects to keep interest rates high to fight inflation sent stock prices tumbling in the U.S. and European markets, and the trend in Canada is not any different.
Why Micro Focus Stock Exploded Higher Friday Morning, While Open Text Slumped
Shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE: MFGP) charged sharply higher on Friday morning, surging as much as 96.8%. At the same time, shares of Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) slumped as much as 13.4%. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Micro Focus stock was still up 94.2%, while Open Text was down 12.8%.
Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2022 : PDD, CTLT, HTHT, NSSC, ITRN, SLQT
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/29/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PDD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is 43.67 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $121.88, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the oil...
Guide to Small-Cap Value ETF Investing
The U.S. small-cap index the Russell 2000 has outperformed its bigger peer equity gauges by wide margin past month (as of Aug 24, 2022). The Russell 2000 (up 6.2% past month) clearly has beaten the S&P 500 (up 5.5%), the Dow Jones (up 2.9%) and the Nasdaq Composite (up 5.1%).
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know
W.R. Berkley (WRB) closed at $66.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares...
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) shareholders have lost 8.0% over 3 years, earnings decline likely the culprit
As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. We regret to report that long term Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 16% in three years, versus a market return of about 45%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 10% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.
