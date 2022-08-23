Read full article on original website
Prophetstown/Lyndon E-Waste Collection Saturday
Prophetstown will hold an E-waste recycling event this, Saturday, August 27th, from 9:00AM – Noon. Items can be dropped off at the Prophetstown Public Works building at 233. E. Railroad St. in Prophetstown. Residents of the Village of Lyndon are also invited to participate. Proof of residency is required.
Panther Golf Stays Busy
The EP Panther Boys Golf team’s season continues to roll along. After last week’s season opener against Oregon, the Panthers headed to Rock Falls before they faced Bureau Valley and Kewanee on Monday. On Wednesday the Rockets edged out the Panthers 171-181. Monday of this week the Panthers (204) fell in their 3-way to B.V. (168) and Kewanee (190).
PLT vs EMS Volleyball (photos)
The PLT and Erie Middle School volleyball teams began their seasons on Tuesday afternoon in Prophetstown with a clash of future Panthers. In the 7th grade contest the teams split the two sets with Erie taking the first PLT 13 – EMS 21 and the Prophets grabbing the second PLT 21- EMS 15.
Panther Points Preview; Mendota
Friday Night Lights returns tomorrow as the EP Panthers host the Mendota Trojans at Prophetstown with kickoff set for 7:00PM. The Panthers return just a hand full of starters from last year’s 8-3 squad but the atmosphere around the team is one of optimism and confidence. The team also boasts a lot of speed anchored by QB Jack Minssen, Jase Grunder, Tyler Ballard, Hunter Bruketta and Franky Bushaw.
Panther X-Country Opens At Rocket Invite (photos)
The EP Panther cross country team opened its 2022 campaign at the Rock Fall Rocket Run on Tuesday afternoon at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. The young Panthers have just one senior on their 27 member roster and are coming off a season which saw the girls qualify for sectional and the boys running in the state finals.
