Apple-Apps-Top-10

BEIJING (AP) — The latest “Minions” movie subtly reinforces a message for Chinese audiences that viewers in other countries won’t see: Crime doesn’t pay. A postscript added to the version in Chinese cinemas says a villainous character, who ends the movie as a free man, is later jailed for 20 years. Foreign films have long been targeted in China for references to subjects sensitive to the ruling Communist Party, such as Taiwan, the Dalai Lama and human rights. In recent years, China’s film board appears to have expanded its purview to ensure that films deliver the right message, and not one deemed harmful. That can be a challenge in a movie in which the central character is a villain. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” is a prequel that tells the story of the early years of Gru, the bumbling criminal plotter of the “Despicable Me” animated series.

