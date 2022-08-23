Apple-Apps-Top-10

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Movies US charts:

1. Elvis

2. Jurassic World Dominion

3. Minions: The Rise of Gru

4. Watcher

5. Vengeance (2022)

6. Everything Everywhere All At Once

7. Rogue Agent

8. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

9. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

10. Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Watcher

2. Vengeance (2022)

3. Rogue Agent

4. Spin Me Round

5. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

6. Memory

7. Facing Nolan

8. Resurrection

9. Men (2022)

10. I Love My Dad

The Associated Press

China adds postscript to 'Minions' showing crime doesn't pay

BEIJING (AP) — The latest “Minions” movie subtly reinforces a message for Chinese audiences that viewers in other countries won’t see: Crime doesn’t pay. A postscript added to the version in Chinese cinemas says a villainous character, who ends the movie as a free man, is later jailed for 20 years. Foreign films have long been targeted in China for references to subjects sensitive to the ruling Communist Party, such as Taiwan, the Dalai Lama and human rights. In recent years, China’s film board appears to have expanded its purview to ensure that films deliver the right message, and not one deemed harmful. That can be a challenge in a movie in which the central character is a villain. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” is a prequel that tells the story of the early years of Gru, the bumbling criminal plotter of the “Despicable Me” animated series.
GeekyGadgets

The Aquaman and Shazam Sequels Have Been Delayed

DC is not in the best of shape right now. Black Adam will be the only new DC movie in theaters this year. Warner Bros. just moved Shazam: Fury of the Gods from its original December 2022 release date to March 17, 2023, a date originally meant for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, that movie has now been pushed back as well, to December 25, 2023, so that director James Wan has more time to finish the visual effects job.
Collider

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Moves From HBO Max to Theatrical Release

As Warner Bros. shifts a number of its blockbuster release dates around, it looks like the Evil Dead are once again set to hit our screens. Originally an HBO Max exclusive, Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the campy horror franchise, will now premiere exclusively in theaters on April 21, 2023. Starring Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis, the Lee Cronin-directed and Bruce Campbell-produced flick is one of two films that will move to theatrical-only releases, alongside New Line Cinema's remake of House Party, opening December 9.
tvinsider.com

‘King Kong’ Live-Action Series in Development at Disney+

Disney+ is heading to Skull Island for a live-action King Kong series that will explore the mystery and mythology of the giant ape’s home. As reported by Deadline, the series is in the very early stages of development at the streamer, with Disney Branded Television behind the project. It is said to be based on the original 1933 film directed by Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack, as well as the recent novelizations by artist Joe DeVito.
IGN

Shazam! And Aquaman Sequels Delayed by Warner Bros. Discovery Again

If you thought the mess at Warner Bros. Discovery was all but over, well think again. In a not so surprising change, two tentpole DC movies have been delayed significantly, as it seems like the studio doesn't have the cash reserve to push these films with marketing and distribution prowess.
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder to Stream in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+

There will be even more love and more thunder when Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder is streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+. The Marvel Studios movie, which premieres on the streaming service this Disney+ Day on September 8, joins 15 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies available to watch at home in IMAX's expanded aspect ratio. The latest in a lineup that includes Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Shang-Chi, and Avengers: Endgame, Disney+ subscribers streaming Thor: Love and Thunder at home in IMAX's 1.90:1 ratio will see up to 26% more picture for select sequences, making more of the action visible on screen.
102.5 The Bone

'Thor: Love and Thunder' coming to Disney+ and digital September 8

One of the summer's biggest hits, Thor: Love and Thunder, is coming home. The Taika Waititi-written and directed fourth Thor film will hit digital streamers for purchase, and free for Disney+ subscribers, on September 8. The movie, starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe and Waititi...
ComicBook

HBO Max Reveals A Christmas Story Sequel Release Date

Holiday movie fans everywhere are getting the chance to return to the life of Ralphie Parker this Christmas season. Warner Bros. and Legendary have teamed up for a new movie called A Christmas Story Christmas, which is a sequel to the iconic 1983 hit film A Christmas Story. Original star Peter Billingsley returned to reprise his role in the sequel, which will be released directly to HBO Max, and a release date for the anticipated film has finally been revealed.
MOVIES
