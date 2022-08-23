Read full article on original website
Albany Museum of Art receives $30,000 grant from Georgia Council for the Arts
The Albany Museum of Art was awarded a grant by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. The AMA received the funds as part of the GCA's initial disbursement of grants for Fiscal Year 2023. A total of 213 organizations were...
Albany Museum of Art school year programs for kids and high schoolers resume in September
Programs for toddlers and students will return to the Albany Museum of Art in September. “We had hundreds of campers ranging in age from toddlers to high schoolers all summer, but with the beginning of a new school year we are entering the new season of our programming for kids and students,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming for the AMA, said. “The 2022-23 season is going to start with a busy fall full of art-inspired fun and education that will continue through next May.”
"The Big Peanut" to be restored thanks to $55K donation from GA Department of Agriculture
Hurricane Michael caused much destruction in October of 2018. Many local communities were left with heavy damage in the wake of the storm including toppling over the State’s National Peanut Monument, known affectionately around the state as “The Big Peanut". Nearly 4 years later, there is now hope...
Phoebe virtual remote nurse program sees positive results
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital reports that it has seen positive results with its virtual remote nurse program. "Like many hospitals across the U.S., Phoebe has been battling the increasing nursing shortage due to the pandemic and an aging population. To better serve its patients and help overcome the nursing shortage, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital piloted a virtual remote nurse model of care to support bedside nurses," says the health system in a media release.
The City of Leesburg and Lee County Chamber of Commerce to host inaugural 'Burg Bash'
The City of Leesburg, in partnership with the Lee County Chamber of Commerce, will host the first 'Burg Bash in Leesburg, GA - a festival for all ages. The event will take place on October 15, from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM and is completely free to the public. There...
City of Pelham gets historic city manager
History is being made in Pelham with the city’s youngest and first African American city manager taking office. The change comes after months of issues between the city’s government and the community. 26 year old Christian Drake grew up in Pelham, Georgia. He graduated from Pelham High School...
Albany sees drop in July unemployment rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in July, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.4 percent. "This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said Commissioner Mark...
New protocols announced for Trojan Field
Following multiple fights at the first Lee County football game of the season, game day protocols have been updated to keep all in attendance safe. The following guidelines have been updated for student admission at Trojan Field:. K-8 students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to enter the stadium. Loitering...
Colquitt County School District announces Sean Edgar as its new Director of Safety
The Colquitt County School District has announced Sean Edgar as its new Director of Safety. The Board of Education approved Mr. Edgar's hiring at the regular board meeting on August 22. Mr. Edgar comes to the position with more than thirty years of experience in law enforcement. He will soon...
Nearly 100 new jobs brought to youth following Fuzzy's Taco Shop grand opening
A new taco shop opening in Leesburg has the entire community ready to dig into a crispy hard shell. The shop opened August 22, 2022 and has already attracted hundreds of Southwest Georgia residents. With an array of options on the menu, and positive feedback from customers; The company is...
"Show up and say we want more, we deserve more," Stacey Abrams visits Camilla
On Wednesday afternoon, Stacey Abrams, who's running for Governor against Incumbent Brian Kemp, visited Camilla. The visit was one of many on her "One Georgia" tour around the state where she has discussed her plans to better help the people of Georgia without raising taxes. "We need to invest in...
Lowndes County Fire Rescue practices firefighting techniques
Over the last week, firefighters at Lowndes County Fire Rescue practiced firefighting techniques and participated in training for response to fires involving flammable liquids and pressurized tanks. Each day, the course began with a lab component directed by Battalion Chief Ben Amiot. According to the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners,...
Town of Sumner city hall is back open for business
After a week of closure the town of Sumner city hall is back open for business. The closure began following the councils decision to terminate two government employees along with a resignation letter being put in by the Mayor. Now the town is under leadership of the Mayor Pro-Tem, Todd...
Douglas County Sheriff's Department and APD searching for missing teen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old. The DCSO has requested assistance from the Albany Police Department regarding the missing teen. Miricale Parks was last seen in Columbus, Georgia. According to the DCS, she has ties to the Douglas County, Lithia Springs area.
Felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics arrested by Valdosta Police
A Valdosta man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities found narcotics and a handgun on his person. Shortly after 7: 30 p.m., on August 23, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1800 block of Claudia Circle after receiving a report of a suspicious person brandishing a handgun. Authorities were...
Drugs found in backpack leads to arrest of Valdosta woman
One Valdosta resident has been arrested after police found narcotics in a backpack. According to a media release from VPD, on August 23, at approximately 12:35 am., a Valdosta Police Officer saw subjects sitting in Tom’s Park, in the 1000 block of North Troup Street, after the park was closed.
Traffic shift expected on State Route 32 in Coffee County
On the afternoon of August 25 there will be traffic shifts on State Route 32 in Coffee County. Tomorrow's traffic shift is the result of the continuing of a widening project. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, eastbound traffic will shift to the right around milepost (MP) 8.7, then back to the left around MP 10.9 and transition into the city limit four lane section around MP 11.7.
Mother arrested after allegedly throwing 7-month-old on the ground
Albany police have arrested a woman for cruelty to children after she allegedly threw her infant on the ground. On August 23, officers responded to Superior Creek Lodge on N Slappey Blvd in reference to family violence. According to a media release from APD, it was reported that Tanada Terry...
Single lane of N. Jefferson Street closed due to cave in
Starting today, crews will close the outside southbound lane of the 200 block of N. Jefferson Street to repair a cave in. The cave in occurred near the intersection of Pine Avenue and North Jefferson, in the alley behind the Albany Utility building. Crews expect to reopen the lane tomorrow...
Suspect connected to August homicide found with reported self-inflicted injury
On August 24, at 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of W. Whitney Ave to serve an arrest warrant for a suspect who was wanted for conspiracy to commit a crime. According to a media release from the Albany Police Department, 28-year-old Shaquielle Clay is connected to a homicide that occurred in the 300 Block of W. Mercer Avenue on August 15 of this year.
