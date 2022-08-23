Programs for toddlers and students will return to the Albany Museum of Art in September. “We had hundreds of campers ranging in age from toddlers to high schoolers all summer, but with the beginning of a new school year we are entering the new season of our programming for kids and students,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming for the AMA, said. “The 2022-23 season is going to start with a busy fall full of art-inspired fun and education that will continue through next May.”

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO