When one really thinks about it, the Amy DeGise story is a collection of “wrongs.”. Andrew Black, the bicyclist, was wrong for running the red light and significantly contributing to the accident. That said, suggesting that he is a victim would be quite a stretch. Nor is Andrew Black a “folk hero.” Amy DeGise was wrong for not stopping, leaving the scene of the accident, and reporting the accident to the police some six hours later. She’s also wrong for failing to act responsibly and meeting her obligations as a citizen and as an elected official. Individuals who have sent distasteful messages to Amy DeGise are wrong for threatening and harassing her. Those intimidating messages help to turn Amy DeGise into a “victim,” and she certainly is no victim. Tom DeGise is wrong for lashing out at the media for reporting the news. Local politicians, whether they are aligned with the administration or not, are wrong for turning this accident into a political football and, to some, an opportunity to foster a campaign agenda.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO