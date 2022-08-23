Read full article on original website
Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes
I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
hudsoncountyview.com
Fulop agrees with Murphy on Jersey City’s Amy DeGise: ‘Let the court system play it out’
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop agrees with Gov. Phil Murphy (D) regarding Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run, stating “let the court system play it out” during an interview this morning. “Look, I think I’ve been pretty clear: there’s no reason you should ever leave the scene of an...
There Are Many ‘Wrongs” With the Amy DeGise Story
When one really thinks about it, the Amy DeGise story is a collection of “wrongs.”. Andrew Black, the bicyclist, was wrong for running the red light and significantly contributing to the accident. That said, suggesting that he is a victim would be quite a stretch. Nor is Andrew Black a “folk hero.” Amy DeGise was wrong for not stopping, leaving the scene of the accident, and reporting the accident to the police some six hours later. She’s also wrong for failing to act responsibly and meeting her obligations as a citizen and as an elected official. Individuals who have sent distasteful messages to Amy DeGise are wrong for threatening and harassing her. Those intimidating messages help to turn Amy DeGise into a “victim,” and she certainly is no victim. Tom DeGise is wrong for lashing out at the media for reporting the news. Local politicians, whether they are aligned with the administration or not, are wrong for turning this accident into a political football and, to some, an opportunity to foster a campaign agenda.
Stuck Portal Bridge causes New Jersey Transit service suspension at Penn Station
It appears the issues were related to the Portal Bridge being stuck in the open position.
Seven-story Rampart House approved near Hamilton Park
A new seven-story development near Hamilton Park was unanimously approved by the Jersey City Planning Board on Aug. 23, with 246 residential units set to be built on a former railroad embankment. The applicant, Newport Associates Development Company, sought approval to build their new project titled the “Rampart House” on...
insidernj.com
Sherrill: ‘Knock Wood, I’m Not Going Anywhere’
LITTLE FALLS – Jonathan Koppell, the president of Montclair State University, introduced Mikie Sherrill at her “town hall” Wednesday night and then left the podium. It’s a shame he didn’t stick around. The first question was about college affordability and of more relevance, the cancellation of up to $10,000 in student loan debt, which Joe Biden announced earlier that very day.
The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
There are lots of things we are proud of here in New Jersey, and right up there at the top of our list is the amazing bread we enjoy so much here in the Garden State. Lots of people say it's all in the water here in New Jersey, and that's what makes the bagels, the pizza, and the bread so amazing here in New Jersey.
‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot
Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
tag24.com
New York primaries: Progressives make a splash in state senate races, with mixed results for US House
New York, New York - New York voters hit the polls on Tuesday in the second day of the state's split primaries, once again delivering some big victories and some tough losses for progressives. While New York's first round of primaries in June featured races for statewide office and state...
New Jersey Globe
Timberlake pushes for Murphy to sign foreclosure equity bill
Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange), alongside a number of mayors from predominantly Black cities, is calling for Gov. Phil Murphy to sign her bill on foreclosure equity into law. The bill, which creates the “Community Wealth Preservation Program,” would make it easier to purchase property from sheriff’s sales of foreclosed...
insidernj.com
League of Women Voters Responds to the Morris GOP
It’s the voters who are going to lose, not the League of Women Voters itself. That’s from Nancy Hedinger, the president of the League of Women Voters in the Morristown area, responding to the move by Morris County Republicans to decline invites – “politely” we must point out – to take part in League debates this year.
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s a team of F-16s zooming up the Hudson (PHOTOS)
Hudson County’s Hudson River waterfront residents and people enjoying the view Thursday afternoon got a special treat. A team of F-16 fighter jets soared up the Hudson River in formation at approximately 1:35 p.m.
insidernj.com
LD-28 Confidential: The Potential for a Proxy War Ahead of 2025
The coming retirement of state Senator Ronald L. Rice sets up an intriguing Newark-centric dance. against the backdrop of the fledgling gubernatorial candidacy of Mayor Ras Baraka – a delicate political high wire act, not only for Baraka, but for Essex County Democratic Committee Chairman LeRoy Jones. Going back...
What happens if Amy DeGise resigns from the City Council?
If embattled Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise resigns from her seat on the City Council, who will choose her successor this year – the voters this Nov. 8, or Mayor Steven Fulop’s allies on the council?. The answer: it all depends on the timing. DeGise, who is an...
56-unit renovation of Canco Lofts Tower 1 approved in Jersey City
Renovations for Tower 1 of the Canco Lofts were unanimously approved by the Jersey City Planning Board last night, paving the way to refit the building with 56 units and a penthouse on top. The applicant, Mana Contemporary Tribeca West Urban Renewal LLC, will undertake an interior fit-out of the...
Caribbean Asian Fusion Restaurant Coming To Bergen County
A Caribbean Asian-fusion restaurant is headed to Bergen County. CZEN, which has a flagship store in Brooklyn, is looking to hire employees ahead of its opening on North Van Brunt Street in Englewood. The menu boasts sushi, bao buns, fried wings, tempura fish cakes, a variety of noodle bowls and...
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City Approves 101-Unit High-Rise on Storms Avenue
A large vacant parcel just a stone’s throw from Jersey City’s McGinley Square is slated to be revitalized into a modern apartment complex with rooftop amenities and an affordable housing component. During their August 9 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board unanimously approved a proposal for a large surface...
N.J. school damaged by Ida will reopen to students, staff in time for fall instruction
A year after heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida damaged nearly every inch of its single-story middle and high school building, where 1,000 students in grades 6 to 12 were expected to begin in-person classes, Cresskill is finally back up and running again. The middle and high...
Route 440 to be closed in both directions in parts of Hudson County for emergency repairs
Drivers beware! A portion of Route 440 in Hudson County will be closed in both directions starting on Friday for construction.
