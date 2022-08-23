ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes

I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
MAYWOOD, NJ
Hudson Reporter

There Are Many ‘Wrongs” With the Amy DeGise Story

When one really thinks about it, the Amy DeGise story is a collection of “wrongs.”. Andrew Black, the bicyclist, was wrong for running the red light and significantly contributing to the accident. That said, suggesting that he is a victim would be quite a stretch. Nor is Andrew Black a “folk hero.” Amy DeGise was wrong for not stopping, leaving the scene of the accident, and reporting the accident to the police some six hours later. She’s also wrong for failing to act responsibly and meeting her obligations as a citizen and as an elected official. Individuals who have sent distasteful messages to Amy DeGise are wrong for threatening and harassing her. Those intimidating messages help to turn Amy DeGise into a “victim,” and she certainly is no victim. Tom DeGise is wrong for lashing out at the media for reporting the news. Local politicians, whether they are aligned with the administration or not, are wrong for turning this accident into a political football and, to some, an opportunity to foster a campaign agenda.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Bergen, NJ
City
Middlesex, NJ
County
Hudson County, NJ
City
Union City, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Government
Hudson Reporter

Seven-story Rampart House approved near Hamilton Park

A new seven-story development near Hamilton Park was unanimously approved by the Jersey City Planning Board on Aug. 23, with 246 residential units set to be built on a former railroad embankment. The applicant, Newport Associates Development Company, sought approval to build their new project titled the “Rampart House” on...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
insidernj.com

Sherrill: ‘Knock Wood, I’m Not Going Anywhere’

LITTLE FALLS – Jonathan Koppell, the president of Montclair State University, introduced Mikie Sherrill at her “town hall” Wednesday night and then left the podium. It’s a shame he didn’t stick around. The first question was about college affordability and of more relevance, the cancellation of up to $10,000 in student loan debt, which Joe Biden announced earlier that very day.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot

Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
WESTFIELD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Hague
Person
Sergio Leone
Person
Brian P. Stack
New Jersey Globe

Timberlake pushes for Murphy to sign foreclosure equity bill

Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange), alongside a number of mayors from predominantly Black cities, is calling for Gov. Phil Murphy to sign her bill on foreclosure equity into law. The bill, which creates the “Community Wealth Preservation Program,” would make it easier to purchase property from sheriff’s sales of foreclosed...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
insidernj.com

League of Women Voters Responds to the Morris GOP

It’s the voters who are going to lose, not the League of Women Voters itself. That’s from Nancy Hedinger, the president of the League of Women Voters in the Morristown area, responding to the move by Morris County Republicans to decline invites – “politely” we must point out – to take part in League debates this year.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)

One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
UNION CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcdo#Casino
insidernj.com

LD-28 Confidential: The Potential for a Proxy War Ahead of 2025

The coming retirement of state Senator Ronald L. Rice sets up an intriguing Newark-centric dance. against the backdrop of the fledgling gubernatorial candidacy of Mayor Ras Baraka – a delicate political high wire act, not only for Baraka, but for Essex County Democratic Committee Chairman LeRoy Jones. Going back...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City Approves 101-Unit High-Rise on Storms Avenue

A large vacant parcel just a stone’s throw from Jersey City’s McGinley Square is slated to be revitalized into a modern apartment complex with rooftop amenities and an affordable housing component. During their August 9 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board unanimously approved a proposal for a large surface...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy