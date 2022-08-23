Read full article on original website
Related
Authorities Pursue Abduction Suspect Throughout SE Minnesota (Update)
Update 8/28 12:30 p.m. Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man is in custody for false imprisonment and for fleeing multiple law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota. A news release from the Cannon Falls Police Department says officers responded to Casey’s General Store around 10:45 a.m. Saturday on the...
Vehicle Strikes Wall in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol suspects alcohol was a factor in a crash involving a St. Paul man in Red Wing early Sunday morning. The incident report indicates 34-year-old Johnathan Maples was traveling north on Hwy. 61 when his pick-up truck went off the road and struck a brick wall at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy. 19 around 3 a.m. The report says Maples was not buckled up at the time of the crash.
Missing Person/Runaway Teen Girl at MN State Fair Found Safe
Update 8/28 6:03 p.m. Nunez has been found safe. Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The BCA has issued a missing person alert for a teenage girl. The alert says 14-year-old Carmen Nunez was reported as a missing person/runaway at the Minnesota State Fair around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Carmen is described as a white female who is five feet tall, slender with brown hair and brown Eyes.
Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charges: Man Stayed at Rochester Hotel for 3 Months Without Paying
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Friday after prosecutors accused him of living in a Rochester hotel for roughly three months without paying. The criminal complaint filed against 55-year-old Steven Paige says officers were called to a southwest Rochester hotel for a disturbance...
Rollover Crash Injures Cannon Falls Man
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Dodge County Wednesday afternoon sent a Cannon Falls man to the hospital. 47-year-old Phillip Elwood was the lone occupant of a vehicle traveling east on Hwy. 30 east of Blooming Prairie when he lost control of his vehicle as he navigated a curve around 5:45 p.m. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates the vehicle then went off the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop.
63 Drivers Stopped, One Arrested in Rochester-Area Speed Crackdown
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The latest round of a high-intensity traffic enforcement effort in Rochester resulted in dozens of traffic stops and one arrest. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christenson says troopers conducted a HEAT patrol in southeast Minnesota on Tuesday. 59 of 63 motorists troopers interacted with were stopped for speeding. There was also a warrant arrest.
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Closure Planned Monday for Olmsted County Road
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- Part of a road in rural Olmsted County is scheduled to close on Monday. A news release from Olmsted County Public Works says crews will shut down County Rd. 142 from 19th Ave. Southeast to West Ave to replace a culver and work on the ditch. The closed stretch is between Dover and St. Charles.
Cannon Falls Man Transporting 35 YMCA Campers Arrested For DWI
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Cannon Falls man is facing multiple DWI-related charges for allegedly driving a charter bus transporting dozens of children while he was drunk. A criminal complaint filed in Carlton County Court indicates 49-year-old Patrick Bullard was behind the wheel of a bus that was pulled over by State Troopers on I-35 in an area south of Duluth late Sunday morning. The traffic stop was in response to a report that a charter bus was being driven from “shoulder to shoulder and almost into the ditch” along the freeway. The court document says the troopers, after locating the bus, also saw it drive across a lane of traffic onto the shoulder.
Two Men Charged for Role in Fight Outside of Rochester Bar
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men were arraigned on felony charges Wednesday for their role in a fight outside of a Rochester bar early Tuesday morning. Prosecutors say 20-year-old Kenneth Herrera of Rochester and 36-year-old Willie Friston of Clarksville, MS were seen beating a man suspected of being unconscious in the area of Broadway Ave. South and 3rd St. Southwest around 2:30 a.m. The criminal complaint said a bartender told responding officers he broke up an argument earlier in the night between the victim and the two men. The witnesses said Herrera and Frinston left the area in a vehicle and shared a description of the vehicle with officers.
Timeline for Project Along Busy Rochester Street Modified
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Public Works is modifying the timeline for the RPU Duct Bank/ Street Reconstruction Project at the intersection of 9th St. Southeast and Broadway Ave. South. The moratorium on turns at the intersection, originally set to end on Monday, has been extended until Tuesday. A news...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charges: Pine Island Man Fired At Least 20 Shots During Standoff
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have brought charges against the man accused of firing gun shots at law enforcement during a lengthy standoff in Pine Island over the weekend. The criminal complaint against 37-year-old Michael Molitor indicates the incident started around 10:45 a.m. Saturday when a Goodhue County Sheriff’s...
Man With Rifle Arrested at Mall of America
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News) - There has been another incident involving a gun at the Mall of America. The Bloomington Police Department issued a news release this afternoon concerning an armed robbery inside the huge shopping complex. It indicates officers were called to the property after being contacted by mall security about a report of a man carrying a rifle.
Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash
Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Unidentified Baby at MSP Airport Reunited with Mother
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A statewide alert regarding an unidentified baby was issued Tuesday night then canceled early Wednesday morning after authorities located the child’s mother. The BCA issued the statewide alert after Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport Police couldn’t identify an infant believed to be around 10 months old that...
Unpaid Bar Bill Leads to Recovery of Vehicle Stolen in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An unpaid bar tab led to the recovery of a vehicle stolen out of Rochester. The arrest warrant issued for 41-year-old Daniel Reamer accuses him of stealing a vehicle from a shopping complex in northwest Rochester on May 6. Prosecutors say Reamer then drove the vehicle to Pierce County in western Wisconsin.
Man Accused of Burglarizing SE Rochester Home
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly entering a home and taking items from it. Rochester police officers responded to the reported burglary in the 600 block of 8th St. Southeast shortly before 8 a.m. The home’s resident told police he was not home when he got a message from a friend saying a man was rummaging through a dumpster on his property. A police spokesperson said the man came home and found a bike leaning on the dumpster but did not see a person in the immediate area.
Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall
Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
KROC News
Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0