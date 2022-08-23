Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Julian Edelman At Practice Tuesday: NFL World Reacts
Longtime NFL star Julian Edleman showed up at New England Patriots training camp practice on Tuesday. The ex-Patriot was a special on-field guest for his former team's joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders in Henderson, Nevada. Edleman of course has a close relationship with both head coaches on either...
NFL World Calling for Major Punishment for Aaron Donald
The case of Myles Garrett’s six-game suspension in 2019 was referenced in response to the defensive tackle’s action on Thursday.
Former NFL Quarterback Reveals Tom Brady, Jon Gruden Theory
This past weekend, UFC president Dana White revealed that he nearly brokered a deal that would've landed Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in Las Vegas back in March 2020. Ultimately though, White said then-Raiders head coach Jon Gruden "blew the deal up." So why would Gruden not want one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Josh McDaniels says Patriots players identified Raiders offensive plays from sidelines
The New England Patriots are taking part in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having a positive impression of the Patriots defense. It is a unit that is still a work in progress. New England added some new secondary pieces,...
NBC Sports
Edelman makes cameo at Patriots-Raiders practice in great T-shirt
Julian Edelman was at Patriots practice on Tuesday. Unfortunately for New England fans, he wasn't wearing a uniform. The retired wide receiver made a surprise appearance in Henderson, Nevada, to observe the Patriots' first joint practice session with the Las Vegas Raiders. While Edelman has plenty of friends on the...
Yardbarker
Raiders Notes: More Cuts, Patriots Flounder In Joint Practice
In this latest edition of Raiders Notes, we take notice of the joint practices with the New England Patriots. Apparently, the Las Vegas Raiders have been dominating in Henderson. Meanwhile, Josh McDaniels trimmed his roster with a series of moves this week. The date for getting the Raiders’ roster to...
NFL・
Las Vegas Raiders owner reportedly ‘knew exactly what was happening’ between Dana White and Tom Brady
Despite claiming ignorance on negotiations by UFC boss Dana White to help the Las Vegas Raiders land NFL legend Tom
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Kenyan Drake Released By Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders’ running backs have been a topic of discussion for much of training camp. But while much of the talk centered on starter Josh Jacobs, who would be backing him up was also a question mark as the team had the likes of veterans Kenyan Drake and Brandon Bolden while also drafting a pair of backs in the 2022 NFL Draft.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to hilariously awkward Bill Belichick video
The New England Patriots have struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball this preseason leading to a very frustrated Bill Belichick. And even though the offense is nowhere close to fixed, the Patriots head coach found a surprising reason to smile on Wednesday. The Patriots are spending the...
Dana White putting UFC belt on Bill Belichick is must-see content
It isn’t often we get to see New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick crack a smile, but he was cheesing from ear to ear on Wednesday after having a championship belt wrapped around his waist by UFC President Dana White. The Patriots are currently in Las Vegas participating in...
Patriots vs. Raiders Preview: QB Mac Jones Leads New England in Preseason Finale
It's the Patriots first trip ever to Las Vegas to face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman high school football preview: Bruce Rollinson sounds off
Power 25 No. 2 Mater Dei takes on No. 4 Bishop Gorman on Friday night in Las Vegas.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0