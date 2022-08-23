ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Julian Edelman At Practice Tuesday: NFL World Reacts

Longtime NFL star Julian Edleman showed up at New England Patriots training camp practice on Tuesday. The ex-Patriot was a special on-field guest for his former team's joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders in Henderson, Nevada. Edleman of course has a close relationship with both head coaches on either...
HENDERSON, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
NBC Sports

Edelman makes cameo at Patriots-Raiders practice in great T-shirt

Julian Edelman was at Patriots practice on Tuesday. Unfortunately for New England fans, he wasn't wearing a uniform. The retired wide receiver made a surprise appearance in Henderson, Nevada, to observe the Patriots' first joint practice session with the Las Vegas Raiders. While Edelman has plenty of friends on the...
HENDERSON, NV
Yardbarker

Raiders Notes: More Cuts, Patriots Flounder In Joint Practice

In this latest edition of Raiders Notes, we take notice of the joint practices with the New England Patriots. Apparently, the Las Vegas Raiders have been dominating in Henderson. Meanwhile, Josh McDaniels trimmed his roster with a series of moves this week. The date for getting the Raiders’ roster to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Taj Mahal#Patriots#American Football
Yardbarker

Kenyan Drake Released By Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders’ running backs have been a topic of discussion for much of training camp. But while much of the talk centered on starter Josh Jacobs, who would be backing him up was also a question mark as the team had the likes of veterans Kenyan Drake and Brandon Bolden while also drafting a pair of backs in the 2022 NFL Draft.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to hilariously awkward Bill Belichick video

The New England Patriots have struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball this preseason leading to a very frustrated Bill Belichick. And even though the offense is nowhere close to fixed, the Patriots head coach found a surprising reason to smile on Wednesday. The Patriots are spending the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy