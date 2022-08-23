ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

New EMS task force to evaluate services statewide

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAvJM_0hS4EZC200

COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has established a 20-member task force looking at EMS systems throughout the state.

A law approved in June allows CDPHE to set statewide standards for ground ambulance agencies, similar to the department’s current role with air ambulances.

The law requires a statewide task force to be created to make statutory, rule and policy recommendations. 20 members were appointed this month, featuring a mix of urban and rural areas of Colorado. According to CDPHE, the task force will issue reports and recommendations on consistent statewide standards for ground and air ambulance services, equitable access, staffing and retention, and sustainable funding.

“This group brings together professionals with decades of experience in emergency services,” said Dr. Eric France, Chief Medical Officer, CDPHE. “Coloradans will benefit tremendously from the modernization of our emergency medical services, and I’m looking forward to working with this highly qualified team.”

The task force work will be done in five phases, beginning with recommendations for a new regulatory framework for emergency medical services. The group’s work will culminate by 2027.

CDPHE said that statewide licensing of ground ambulance services through CDPHE will result in consistent protective standards and will ensure better Medicaid reimbursement rates for ground ambulance agencies, as it will follow a regulatory model that meets federal Medicaid guidelines.

The new law will keep the ability of local governments to control the services and negotiate contracts with ground ambulance agencies operating in their jurisdictions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

New driver’s license option to help in emergencies

COLORADO SPRINGS — Coloradans can now add disability information to credentials and vehicle registration to help responders in an emergency situation. Eligible Coloradans can now voluntarily disclose they have a disability that affects their ability to communicate with first responders on their driver’s license or identification card, and/or vehicle registration. The new, optional services are helpful […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Vitalant declares ‘Blood Emergency’

COLORADO SPRINGS — Vitalant Blood Donation is making an urget call for blood donors, as its supply has dropped by nearly 50% since the start of summer. This in turn, has created an emergency shortage in Colorado and across the country. Vitalant said that as the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, typically fewer donors are […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

FDA approves over-the-counter hearing aids

COLORADO SPRINGS — A trip to the doctor’s office is no longer required in Colorado as the Food and Drug Administration passed over-the-counter hearing devices. “What the FDA did last week is it issued this final rule intending to make hearing aids more accessible by increasing their availability over the counter without the need for […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Campaign urges YES vote for Healthy School Meals for All ballot

COLORADO SPRINGS — A campaign to pass the Healthy School Meals for All ballot kicked off with a coalition of anti-hunger groups, parents, students and teachers. The campaign loudly stated, “Kids need food to learn, and no kid should go hungry because they can’t afford a nutritious meal.” This November, Colorado voters will get the […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
KXRM

Economic Update: Labor Market Database

COLORADO SPRINGS — UCCS Economic Expert Tatiana Bailey discusses labor market information to see what are the most in-demand jobs, skills, and training. According to Bailey, there is a labor market database that pulls all of the job postings from all of the U.S. from various platforms, removes duplicates from the data, and organizes it. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Anti-hunger advocacy academy in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new anti-hunger advocacy academy will teach community members and organizations how to navigate the Colorado state legislative process, connect directly with their state legislators, and how to best advocate for anti-hunger priorities year-round. Food to Power, the Jefferson County Food Policy Council, Kaizen Food Rescue, Metro Caring, and the Colorado Blueprint […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Top ten back-to-school safety tips for parents, students and staff

COLORADO — The Colorado School Safety Resource Center presented the top ten safety tips for the school year. “We take a look at school safety from a whole-person, whole-community perspective,” said Colorado School Safety Resource Center Director Chris Harms. “Our recommendations include the physical safety of students, but also their emotional, mental, and social safety […]
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Colorado#Air Ambulance#Emergency Services#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Medical Services#General Health#Ems#Coloradans#Medicaid
KXRM

Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet & opponent Joe O’Dea react to Biden’s Student Loan Relief Plan

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet and opponent, Joe O’Dea released the following remarks regarding President Joe Biden’s student loan plan. “Time and again, Coloradans have told me how student loans have made their lives miserable. They’ve devastated their credit scores, made it harder to purchase homes, start a business, or pay for […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado State Fair to kick off 150th season in Pueblo

PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair will kick off its 150th season in Pueblo, beginning on Friday, August 26. The fairgrounds will be open to the public through Monday, September 5 (Labor Day). “The fair only comes around once a year, and this time we’re really amping up the fun and attractions. Our 150th celebration […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

National Dog Day: Which dog breed is most popular in CO?

COLORADO SPRINGS — In honor of National Dog Day on August 26, Westminster-based Camp Bow Wow is sharing the top dog breeds for 2022 based on its database of nearly 400,000 Campers across the U.S. and Canada. While kennel clubs share annual lists of the most popular breeds based on purebred dog registrations, Camp Bow Wow’s list includes purebreds, […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Enter your 8th grader to win a European River Cruise

COLORADO SPRINGS — AAA is bringing back a popular contest for 8th graders, where the winners are taken on a week-long educational river cruise in Europe. There is no cost to enter the contest and the prize includes the cruise, airfare, travel insurance and money for passports – for the student and a parent or guardian. […]
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KXRM

CPW naturalist spreads the word about Mountain Lions

DIVIDE, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Naturalist Ben Schapira is the host of the Mountain Lion Roving Program at Mueller State Park, which educates park guests about mountain lions. The program which brings an interactive experience to guests, allows people to feel mountain lion skin, look at scat droppings, and also educates them […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

KXRM

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy