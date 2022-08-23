Read full article on original website
People
Pet Owners Say Their Pups Can Play with This Dog Toy Set for Hours — and They're Just $2 Apiece Right Now
People who love dogs also tend to love spoiling them. After all, dogs are loyal companions, ready to greet you when you get home at the end of a long day. So there really never is a wrong time to treat your pup to some brand new toys, and shoppers are loving a 10-piece dog toy set from Amazon that you can snag on sale right now.
Best dog crates: Crates to suit all hounds and homes
Finding one of the best dog crates might not be your top priority when you bring a new canine pal home with you. But it's vital that you put some thought into which one to get, because you don't want to end up with one that's unsuitable for your pooch's needs.
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
'Ghost woman' wearing long coat and hat is caught on camera standing in ruins at historic cliffside graveyard
An eerie figure believed to be the ghost of a woman has been caught on camera at a historic coastal graveyard. Mandy Steel, a cleaner from Sunderland in Tyne and Wear, had travelled with her two adult children on Saturday, August 13 to Tynemouth Priory in North Tyneside, where she decided to take photos of the ruins.
Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’
An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
'Seen It All': Cat Caught Dragging Bed Through House to Nap With Dogs
TikTok users described the clip as "too cute."
Man left stunned after passenger takes his suitcase by mistake after flight – only to return it completely destroyed
A MAN was left stunned after a passenger took his suitcase by mistake - only to return it completely destroyed. The man said he was travelling with Delta when he had to put his carry on luggage in the overhead lockers far from his seat. He said it was around...
'He Gives Me Purpose': Dapper Yorkshire Terrier Wins Pet of the Week
This week's top dog is emotional support animal Cooper who his owner says has made a "remarkable difference" in her life.
goodshomedesign.com
There Are Dwarf Donkeys You Can Own As A Pet And They Are Adorable
Donkeys are so cute, but have you ever heard of dwarf donkeys? They are adorable tiny creatures and can even be kept as a pet. The correct term for these donkeys is in fact, miniature donkeys, and they are the cutest thing ever. They are both energetic and cuddly, so they are the perfect companions if you have children and a large space for them to manifest their passion for jumping and running. But an important thing to keep in mind when choosing miniature donkeys as a pet, is that they won’t stay small forever. They can grow as big as a larger dog breed, such as a Great Dane, so adult miniature donkeys are also manageable compared to regular-sized donkeys.
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
I rent a 550-square-foot apartment with my fiancé and cats. Here are my 4 best tips for living in a small space.
From designing our home around our behaviors and using vertical space, here's how I've made our rental — which costs $1,050 a month — work for us.
dailyphew.com
Meet Meepo, The Crazy Cat Who Loves Taking Showers
We adopted Meepo when he was two months old. The boy is a British Longhair cat with a typical long coat of fur, so it’s a real mission for us to keep this fluff cotton ball clean, especially when we are living in a place with hot and humid climate.
11 best pet vacuum cleaners for tidying up after your furry friends
A decent vacuum is a must-have household item, but it becomes even more important if you own a pet. Whether it’s a dog, cat or Abyssinian guinea pig, they will undoubtedly add to your cleaning workload whether it’s via muddy paws, spilled food or the tumbleweeds of hair that are continually rolling past you in the living room. That’s why you will need a vacuum that is able to generate enough power and versatility that it can keep on top of the trail your pet leaves behind.Usually, when a vacuum is specifically marketed with our four-legged friends in mind, it...
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - August 4, 2022
Murphy is a laid-back dog that will gladly join you for an evening porch sit to watch the happenings of the neighborhood (leashed if not fenced in). She enjoys hanging out with her people whether that’s doing yard work or catching up on the latest Netflix show, Murphy is by your side. Also, belly rubs are the key to Murphy's heart.
HGTV
12 Best Cat Carriers of 2022
Whether you're driving to the vet or flying across the country, the safest place for your cat is inside their carrier. The enclosure will provide some comfort and security in an unfamiliar setting, help settle their nerves and — most importantly — protect them from injuries until the car stops or the plane lands.
8 best vacuums for dealing with pet hair—and yes, we’ve tested them on our fur babies
We love our pets even if they leave hair on every surface. That's where a great vacuum comes in. Here are the 8 best vacuums for pet hair.
Shoutable and Wag! Partner for National Dog Day to support the Humane Society
Are you looking for a way to honor your pup on National Dog Day? Do you want to give back to a good cause at the same time? Shoutable and Wag! have the answer with a very special offer. Just in time for National Dog Day and the rescue of...
People
The Bissell Handheld Pet Vacuum Sucks Up Kibble, Litter, and Hair 'Like a Champ' and It's Only $69
Your pet is arguably the best roommate you could ever have — they love you unconditionally, want constant snuggles, and force you on mental health walks. The only problem? Your furry friend can make a mess by tracking in dirt or just shedding uncontrollably. But it's nothing a handheld vacuum can't take care of. And thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this Bissell pet vacuum cleaner that's under $70.
Pandora’s first pet collection is here with dog and cat collars, plus engravable tags
We’re big fans of Pandora, and we know many of you are too. With its coveted charms, buildable bracelets, earrings, necklaces and more, it seems to be a high street go-to for birthday gifts, special occasions and now even engagement rings thanks to the addition of its lab-grown diamonds.Never one to miss out on an occasion, with Star Wars collections, Marvel memorabilia and the much-celebrated Women’s Euros capsule, we really thought the brand had covered all bases, until we spotted its newest venture.We didn’t see it coming, but Pandora has just launched its very own pet collection. Taking the term...
Editor’s Choice: The 8 Best Healthy Dog Treats That Pups and Pet Parents Will Both Love
In this Editor’s Choice feature, SPY’s Allison Bowsher reviews the best healthy dog treats. Our Editor’s Choice products meet our strictest selection criteria, and we work hard to select only the very best treats for your dog. Did you know that one out of every two dogs is overweight? That’s according to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, which surveys pet parents and veterinarians nationwide to better understand pet nutrition. We know there’s a lot that goes into being a dog parent. Scheduling vet visits, finding the best toys, remembering to give probiotics and flea and tick treatments, and making sure your...
