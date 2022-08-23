ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best dog crates: Crates to suit all hounds and homes

Finding one of the best dog crates might not be your top priority when you bring a new canine pal home with you. But it's vital that you put some thought into which one to get, because you don't want to end up with one that's unsuitable for your pooch's needs.
The Independent

Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’

An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
goodshomedesign.com

There Are Dwarf Donkeys You Can Own As A Pet And They Are Adorable

Donkeys are so cute, but have you ever heard of dwarf donkeys? They are adorable tiny creatures and can even be kept as a pet. The correct term for these donkeys is in fact, miniature donkeys, and they are the cutest thing ever. They are both energetic and cuddly, so they are the perfect companions if you have children and a large space for them to manifest their passion for jumping and running. But an important thing to keep in mind when choosing miniature donkeys as a pet, is that they won’t stay small forever. They can grow as big as a larger dog breed, such as a Great Dane, so adult miniature donkeys are also manageable compared to regular-sized donkeys.
dailyphew.com

Meet Meepo, The Crazy Cat Who Loves Taking Showers

We adopted Meepo when he was two months old. The boy is a British Longhair cat with a typical long coat of fur, so it’s a real mission for us to keep this fluff cotton ball clean, especially when we are living in a place with hot and humid climate.
The Independent

11 best pet vacuum cleaners for tidying up after your furry friends

A decent vacuum is a must-have household item, but it becomes even more important if you own a pet. Whether it’s a dog, cat or Abyssinian guinea pig, they will undoubtedly add to your cleaning workload whether it’s via muddy paws, spilled food or the tumbleweeds of hair that are continually rolling past you in the living room. That’s why you will need a vacuum that is able to generate enough power and versatility that it can keep on top of the trail your pet leaves behind.Usually, when a vacuum is specifically marketed with our four-legged friends in mind, it...
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - August 4, 2022

Murphy is a laid-back dog that will gladly join you for an evening porch sit to watch the happenings of the neighborhood (leashed if not fenced in). She enjoys hanging out with her people whether that’s doing yard work or catching up on the latest Netflix show, Murphy is by your side. Also, belly rubs are the key to Murphy's heart.
HGTV

12 Best Cat Carriers of 2022

Whether you're driving to the vet or flying across the country, the safest place for your cat is inside their carrier. The enclosure will provide some comfort and security in an unfamiliar setting, help settle their nerves and — most importantly — protect them from injuries until the car stops or the plane lands.
People

The Bissell Handheld Pet Vacuum Sucks Up Kibble, Litter, and Hair 'Like a Champ' and It's Only $69

Your pet is arguably the best roommate you could ever have — they love you unconditionally, want constant snuggles, and force you on mental health walks. The only problem? Your furry friend can make a mess by tracking in dirt or just shedding uncontrollably. But it's nothing a handheld vacuum can't take care of. And thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this Bissell pet vacuum cleaner that's under $70.
The Independent

Pandora’s first pet collection is here with dog and cat collars, plus engravable tags

We’re big fans of Pandora, and we know many of you are too. With its coveted charms, buildable bracelets, earrings, necklaces and more, it seems to be a high street go-to for birthday gifts, special occasions and now even engagement rings thanks to the addition of its lab-grown diamonds.Never one to miss out on an occasion, with Star Wars collections, Marvel memorabilia and the much-celebrated Women’s Euros capsule, we really thought the brand had covered all bases, until we spotted its newest venture.We didn’t see it coming, but Pandora has just launched its very own pet collection. Taking the term...
SPY

Editor’s Choice: The 8 Best Healthy Dog Treats That Pups and Pet Parents Will Both Love

In this Editor’s Choice feature, SPY’s Allison Bowsher reviews the best healthy dog treats. Our Editor’s Choice products meet our strictest selection criteria, and we work hard to select only the very best treats for your dog. Did you know that one out of every two dogs is overweight? That’s according to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, which surveys pet parents and veterinarians nationwide to better understand pet nutrition. We know there’s a lot that goes into being a dog parent. Scheduling vet visits, finding the best toys, remembering to give probiotics and flea and tick treatments, and making sure your...
