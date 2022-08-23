Read full article on original website
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle
Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
Essence
Pepper is providing $5K to Black Women to Launch Their Businesses
Pepper launched this initiative two years ago to help change the dismal reality that Black female business owners are the least funded. Business owners, take note! Pepper, the bra brand for smaller breasts, is now accepting applications for their annual $5k Startup Grant for Black Women if you want to start a business but need a little cash to get it off the ground. This initiative was started by Pepper two years ago in an effort to combat the disheartening fact that Black women entrepreneurs receive the least funding.
Interview: Growing an Amazon Seller Brand Takes More than Hard Work & an Idea
Interview with AMZSCALE founder on what it takes to win in online retail as an Amazon seller. Amazon is just a fact of life for most of us. Avoiding it takes conscious effort in the US, and the e-commerce platform grew 38% in 2020 and 19% in 2021, according to Statista.
Heidi DiAngelo, Kathryn Mullins Join Ridecell to Elevate Strategic Alliances Around the Globe
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Ridecell Inc., the leading automation and mobility platform provider for digital transformation, today announced two new members of the executive team: Heidi DiAngelo as Strategic Business Development Director and Kathryn Mullins as Growth Director. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005630/en/ Heidi DiAngelo, Strategic Business Development Director, Ridecell (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Peloton starts selling equipment on Amazon in major retail strategy shift
The move marks a major strategy shift — and, perhaps, concession — for the beleaguered home fitness firm. As it notes in a press release, this is the first time Peloton has sold product outside of its own site, stores and sales channels. Its recent struggles have proven, in part, that there’s a ceiling for the company’s famously cult-like devotion.
getnews.info
Geriatric Care Services Market 2022-2027: Global Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Outlook, Top Companies and Forecast
The global geriatric care services market is majorly driven by the introduction of favorable government policies for senior citizens, along with lucrative reimbursement policies. According to latest research report By IMARC Group, titled “Geriatric Care Services Market Research Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers...
13 grocery delivery services for food and everyday essentials
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. When it comes to grocery delivery services, “what you’re ultimately paying for is convenience,” said Lisa Young, adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University. Instead of taking time out of your day to visit a store, wander through aisles and wait in line to check out, you can quickly order food and other household essentials online, as well as choose a day and time for them to arrive at your doorstep.
Big Bucks or Big Bust? Amazon’s $26B Delivery Service Partner Question
When Amazon launched its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program in 2018, it was presented as a way to help tiny companies go big and would-be entrepreneurs go into business. It was meant to be a win-win — people launch a business with as little as $10,000 and earn as much as $300,000 annually, and Amazon solves its never-ending delivery dilemmas without taking on new employees.
The UK has boosted natural gas production 26% as prices soar and Europe seeks relief in its energy crisis
The UK's natural gas production rose by 26% in the first half of 2022 as volumes sent to Europe surged. Europe is facing an energy crisis after Russia slashed its gas exports in retaliation for war sanctions. But the UK is unlikely to help with Europe's winter crunch, as may...
What the Current State of B2B Commerce Means for Your Brand
Staying competitive in a turbulent market is no easy task for today’s brands. At the height of the pandemic, technology was put to the test as brands and retailers sought to remain connected and keep business going—however possible—despite the limitations on in-person meetings. Now, brands and retailers...
Brazen Boutique Founder Jance Chartae Talks Pivoting From Management To E-Commerce
Brazen Boutique's Jance Chartae is giving the 4-1-1 on how to pivot from management to e-commerce.
Walmart Intros Brands for Its Beauty Accelerator Program
Walmart on Tuesday (Aug. 23) announced the first class of Walmart Start, its beauty accelerator program that features five upstart brands that have the potential to launch at the retail giant. “Walmart Start focuses on finding the next big names in beauty,” the company said in a news release. “Each...
CNBC
Peloton strikes a deal to sell fitness equipment and apparel on Amazon
Peloton has struck a partnership with Amazon in a bid to broaden its customer base and sell more products in the United States. This will mark Peloton's first partnership with another retailer to sell its merchandise. Until now, the company relied on its website and physical showrooms. Peloton Chief Commercial...
Shoplazza, Klarna Team to Speed Merchant Globalization
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform Shoplazza has teamed with buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Klarna to offer new payment options to more than 360,000 Shoplazza merchants. According to a Tuesday (Aug. 23) news release, the partnership gives international customers a greater diversity of payment options and provides better conversion rates for merchants.
Card Is King in UK Payments Landscape, but Digital Wallet Usage Soars
UK Finance, a trade body representing the United Kingdom’s banking and financial services sector, recently published the latest edition of its annual report assessing the state of the country’s payments market. According to the report, a total of 40.4 billion payments were made in the U.K. in 2021,...
Infobip Builds an Integration for HubSpot to Enhance Customer Experience
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, has built an integration with CRM platform HubSpot to provide WhatsApp and SMS messaging for HubSpot’s clients. The integration, available in HubSpot’s App Marketplace, enables its clients to connect with customers using their preferred communication channel, to deliver a great customer experience and boost engagement and sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005263/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
1 Click Away From Being Scammed: How I Built a Web Development Business
I’ve never thought that I would fall prey to scams. I’ve always been able to call out a scam when I see one. While others may struggle to identify the signs of a scam, it seemed like my forte to help them avoid being scammed. But me at the mercy of a scammer? What a humbling experience that revealed my pride. Here’s the story:
Automating AP Operations a Boon for Online Marketplaces
The pandemic gave a tailwind to online marketplaces, but the boom has legs and signals a sea change in the ways and means by which sellers and buyers find one another, interact and above all, transact. For the marketplaces themselves, the surge in transactions has been one that carries some...
Stay Ahead of Supply Chain Slowdowns Using This Hybrid Delivery Option That Is Transforming The Ecommerce Space
Amid ongoing supply chain challenges, an increasing number of businesses are using "click and collect" technology to streamline and improve their ecommerce deliveries.
