Economy

Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
Essence

Pepper is providing $5K to Black Women to Launch Their Businesses

Pepper launched this initiative two years ago to help change the dismal reality that Black female business owners are the least funded. Business owners, take note! Pepper, the bra brand for smaller breasts, is now accepting applications for their annual $5k Startup Grant for Black Women if you want to start a business but need a little cash to get it off the ground. This initiative was started by Pepper two years ago in an effort to combat the disheartening fact that Black women entrepreneurs receive the least funding.
The Associated Press

Heidi DiAngelo, Kathryn Mullins Join Ridecell to Elevate Strategic Alliances Around the Globe

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Ridecell Inc., the leading automation and mobility platform provider for digital transformation, today announced two new members of the executive team: Heidi DiAngelo as Strategic Business Development Director and Kathryn Mullins as Growth Director. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005630/en/ Heidi DiAngelo, Strategic Business Development Director, Ridecell (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Peloton starts selling equipment on Amazon in major retail strategy shift

The move marks a major strategy shift — and, perhaps, concession — for the beleaguered home fitness firm. As it notes in a press release, this is the first time Peloton has sold product outside of its own site, stores and sales channels. Its recent struggles have proven, in part, that there’s a ceiling for the company’s famously cult-like devotion.
getnews.info

Geriatric Care Services Market 2022-2027: Global Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Outlook, Top Companies and Forecast

The global geriatric care services market is majorly driven by the introduction of favorable government policies for senior citizens, along with lucrative reimbursement policies. According to latest research report By IMARC Group, titled “Geriatric Care Services Market Research Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers...
NBC News

13 grocery delivery services for food and everyday essentials

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. When it comes to grocery delivery services, “what you’re ultimately paying for is convenience,” said Lisa Young, adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University. Instead of taking time out of your day to visit a store, wander through aisles and wait in line to check out, you can quickly order food and other household essentials online, as well as choose a day and time for them to arrive at your doorstep.
pymnts

Big Bucks or Big Bust? Amazon’s $26B Delivery Service Partner Question

When Amazon launched its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program in 2018, it was presented as a way to help tiny companies go big and would-be entrepreneurs go into business. It was meant to be a win-win — people launch a business with as little as $10,000 and earn as much as $300,000 annually, and Amazon solves its never-ending delivery dilemmas without taking on new employees.
outsidemagazine

What the Current State of B2B Commerce Means for Your Brand

Staying competitive in a turbulent market is no easy task for today’s brands. At the height of the pandemic, technology was put to the test as brands and retailers sought to remain connected and keep business going—however possible—despite the limitations on in-person meetings. Now, brands and retailers...
pymnts

Walmart Intros Brands for Its Beauty Accelerator Program

Walmart on Tuesday (Aug. 23) announced the first class of Walmart Start, its beauty accelerator program that features five upstart brands that have the potential to launch at the retail giant. “Walmart Start focuses on finding the next big names in beauty,” the company said in a news release. “Each...
CNBC

Peloton strikes a deal to sell fitness equipment and apparel on Amazon

Peloton has struck a partnership with Amazon in a bid to broaden its customer base and sell more products in the United States. This will mark Peloton's first partnership with another retailer to sell its merchandise. Until now, the company relied on its website and physical showrooms. Peloton Chief Commercial...
pymnts

Shoplazza, Klarna Team to Speed Merchant Globalization

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform Shoplazza has teamed with buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Klarna to offer new payment options to more than 360,000 Shoplazza merchants. According to a Tuesday (Aug. 23) news release, the partnership gives international customers a greater diversity of payment options and provides better conversion rates for merchants.
The Associated Press

Infobip Builds an Integration for HubSpot to Enhance Customer Experience

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, has built an integration with CRM platform HubSpot to provide WhatsApp and SMS messaging for HubSpot’s clients. The integration, available in HubSpot’s App Marketplace, enables its clients to connect with customers using their preferred communication channel, to deliver a great customer experience and boost engagement and sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005263/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
pymnts

Automating AP Operations a Boon for Online Marketplaces

The pandemic gave a tailwind to online marketplaces, but the boom has legs and signals a sea change in the ways and means by which sellers and buyers find one another, interact and above all, transact. For the marketplaces themselves, the surge in transactions has been one that carries some...
