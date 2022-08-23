ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Cayuga Health cuts ribbon for new physical therapy location in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials from Cayuga Health and the Cortland Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on a brand new facility today. Cayuga Physical Therapy is a 2,000 square foot space conveniently located next to Vine Health and Fitness at 2 Main Street. "Investing in our community...
Cortland, NY
Amid construction – City & SUNY Cortland prepare for return of students

City and SUNY Cortland officials have outlined their plans for students to navigate through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and Clinton Avenue Gateway construction projects in Cortland. "For our internal projects, we put a lot of time and effort into making a smooth transition for students to come back," said Department...
Elmira PD warns parents of oversharing back-to-school information online

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With back-to-school coming soon for many in the Twin Tiers, with some students already back in numerous districts, the Elmira Police Department posted a reminder to parents to watch out for oversharing sensitive information on social media about their children. The department shared the importance of limiting sensitive information about the […]
Your Stories: The letter from Practice Resources, LLC is legit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A letter in your mailbox might be the first time you're learning about the company Practice Resources, LLC. What does the company do exactly?. "Practice Resources is a medical billing company," said President and CEO David Barletta. "We do medical billing for several physician practices in Central New York."
Sheriff says Tompkins County needs more corrections officers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County needs more corrections officers. Sheriff Derek Osborne tells us staffing levels at the jail is always a challenge. He's looking for people with specific qualities. Once hired, Sheriff Osborne says a corrections officer goes through a similar level of training that road...
Saunders Park to open in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A long-awaited park is set to open next month. Nearly 25 years after the land was donated, Saunders Park in the Town of Ithaca is opening. Work was delayed in 2020 by COVID. Parks Maintenance Manager Joe Talbot says there's a nice walking trail.
Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that took place on Route 5. They […]
County Health Department, Guthrie announce community health goals

The Cortland County Health Department and the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center recently selected some New York State Department of Health agenda focus areas and goals for the shared 2022-24 community health outlook, according to a release. The selected goals between the county health department were based on the review of...
Emergency water main repair in Ithaca and traffic impacts

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Emergency water main repair in Ithaca. The 200 block of South Albany Street is closed until 7:30 a.m. to repair the broken water pipe. Buildings in the area could experience low or no water pressure. The city recommends Fayette Street or South Geneva Street as detours. Residents on the impacted part of South Albany will have access to their homes.
Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Local counties announce property tax auction start dates

(WETM) — After the Chemung County property tax auction wrapped up last week, Schuyler and Steuben counties have announced upcoming auction dates for the fall season. The Schuyler County Tax Foreclosure Online Auction will run from September 14, 2022, at 12 p.m through September 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Schuyler County's auction page lists the […]
Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer

A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
