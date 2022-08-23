Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell trade rumors: Danny Ainge wants Knicks to remove draft-pick protections, per report
The New York Knicks' interest in Donovan Mitchell is well chronicled. Utah is open to trading Mitchell, but Danny Ainge, who basically comes to these negotiations in a ski mask, is asking for the world. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that New York offered the Jazz Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and a total of five future first-round draft picks for Mitchell (two unprotected and three protected), but Ainge wants more.
3 ways Kevin Durant returning to Nets for 2022-23 NBA season benefits Celtics
After lots of drama, rumors and Twitter speculation about his potential trade to the Boston Celtics, the Kevin Durant trade saga has finally come to a close. The 12-time All-Star is right back where he’s been since summer 2019, with the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets will have to repair some awkward relationships and help a […] The post 3 ways Kevin Durant returning to Nets for 2022-23 NBA season benefits Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 most likely players to be traded after Kevin Durant makes up with Nets
With Kevin Durant now remaining with the Brooklyn Nets, here are the five most likely players to be traded. On the very first day of NBA free agency, Kevin Durant shocked the world by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Even with all of the reported list of preferred destinations for Durant and discussions between the Nets and various teams, nothing transpired. After over a month, there is finally some clarity.
5 years later: did the Cleveland Cavaliers win the Kyrie Irving trade?
The Cleveland Cavaliers traded away Kyrie Irving on Aug. 31, 2017. The Cleveland Cavaliers are days away from the fifth anniversary of Kyrie Irving’s last day as a Cleveland Cavalier. He was traded to the Boston Celtics on Aug. 31, 2017, in a trade that saw the Cavs get point guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center man Ante Zizic and a first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft that eventually became Collin Sexton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stevens addresses Kevin Durant-Jaylen Brown trade rumors
BOSTON -- The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an end Tuesday, with the superstar now willing to move forward with the Brooklyn Nets after demanding a trade earlier this summer. Now life can go on for the rest of the NBA, especially here in Boston.Durant trade rumors and speculation dominated the NBA offseason since the end of June. The Celtics were always at the forefront of those rumors, with Jaylen Brown's name being brought up at every turn. Now that the rumors are over -- at least, for now -- we'll find out if there is any lingering ill...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0