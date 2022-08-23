ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WDIO-TV

2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering swift verdicts in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.
MICHIGAN STATE
WDIO-TV

Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen is representing himself in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court...
KANSAS STATE
WDIO-TV

Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An illness that has sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some of them, was found to be canine parvovirus, a common ailment the affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against, state officials said. The ailing dogs displayed clinical signs suggesting they had parvovirus but had...
MICHIGAN STATE
WDIO-TV

Gone Fishin’ August 25th

With fishing seasons underway in Minnesota and Wisconsin, WDIO’s weekly segment Gone Fishin’ has returned. It airs during WDIO Sports at Ten on Thursday nights. Recent photos for August 25th are from Henry, the Roed’s, Croix Schroeder, Terre McCafferty, and the Sprunks. If you would like to...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Minnesota’s minimum wage increasing to reflect inflation

Inflation continues its climb, and starting in 2023, Minnesota’s minimum wage will better reflect the higher cost of living. On January 1, 2023, the State’s minimum wage will grow to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other minimum wages. The current large-employer minimum...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Fire at Northernaire Houseboats on Rainy Lake

One person is in critical condition and another is reportedly “stable” after a structure fire at Northernaire Houseboats on Rainy Lake near International Falls. That’s according to Koochiching County Officials. Both were taken to the Rainy Lake Medical Center for treatment. The person in critical condition was taken to another medical facility for a higher level of trauma treatment.
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN

