Summerdale, AL

WKRG News 5

Man shot in car along St. Stephens Road: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound.  Investigators believe the man was shot Thursday, Aug. 25 while driving along St. Stephens Road. Police were called to the hospital after the man “arrived by personal vehicle,” according to Mobile Police. Investigators […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Loxley Police search for missing man

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police confirm they’re searching for a missing man believed to have been last seen in the area Saturday. Josh Barber’s dad, Jamie, tells WKRG News 5 his son was scheduled to interview for a job on Monday, but he never made the interview. A missing person’s report was filed early […]
LOXLEY, AL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

1 dead following single-car crash, Ford truck overturns

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed one man has died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Alabama State Route 17 Wednesday morning. Danny M. Roberts, 67, died after his 2020 Ford Ranger “left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned,” according to a news release from ALEA. ALEA said […]
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Police officer killed in wreck in south Alabama

UPDATE (11:09 p.m.) State representative Shane Stringer posted a message on his Facebook page identifying the police officer killed as a Mount Vernon Police officer. He also went on to say he is praying for the Mount Vernon community during this time of loss. UPDATE (10:16 p.m.): Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock confirmed that a police […]
MOUNT VERNON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: One Wounded in Attempted Armed Robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One man on the run, after police say he shot a guy , trying to rob him. It happened two weeks ago at some apartments off Village Green Drive. MPD says this is the guy they’re looking for: 20 year old Emerson Striverson. According to investigators, the victim, and a woman were sitting inside a car , when Striverson, and another guy, walked up to the car, and demanded money. When the victim said he didn’t have any money, the woman bailed out of the car, and police say that’s when Striverson opened fire. The victim was hit, and hospitalized with a non-life threatening wound. Striverson, and the other man, got away.
MOBILE, AL
WTOK-TV

Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Citronelle Police looking for missing girl

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department is looking for a missing girl. India Newman, 17, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 25 near Lebaron Avenue in Citronelle. Newman was last seen wearing tan pants, a dark-colored pullover and white shoes. Newman was also seen sporting a pink backpack, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Death investigation, possible ‘self defense’: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a 28-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, according to news a release from the MPD. According to the release, officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, at around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 for “shots fired.” When officers arrived, they […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Victim beat with gun, robbed in Bienville Square: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two people who “demanded money” and hit a victim with a gun at Bienville Square Tuesday, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, two “unknown males” approached the victim demanding money at around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Officials in Mobile, Baldwin counties share lists of flooded roadways

--- UPDATE: Mobile County Department of Public Works has reopened Potter Tract Road between Hugh Fort Road and McClinton Road in Grand Bay. Water over the road has receded. the department continues to evaluate road conditions countywide. --- EARLIER STORY:. MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials on both sides of the...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mother fires warning shot to defend son’s home from burglar: Escambia Co. deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for armed burglary early Wednesday morning on Hampton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis Williams, 43, was charged with burglary with assault, attempted burglary of a conveyance, resisting an officer without violence and possession of marijuana under 20 grams. Deputies said they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Lucedale woman arrested for allegedly stealing lawnmower

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a lawnmower in George County. Deputies responded to a report of the lawnmower stolen from a business around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 26 West between Highway 63 and Ventura Drive. A citizen told investigators they saw a woman riding a […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Cold case of Theodore man missing for 40 years being revisited

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was the afternoon of Aug. 13, 1982. Jerry Gray, a civil engineer, was leaving his home on Hayfield Road in Theodore. Gray took off on his motorcycle after getting a phone call, never to be seen again. Judy Clark, Gray’s last living relative and sister,...
THEODORE, AL
