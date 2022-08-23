Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hawaii announces sellout of Vanderbilt game, first since 2007
SEC fans might do a double take at the stadium size for Vanderbilt’s game against Hawaii on Saturday, but for the first time since 2007, Hawaii will have a sellout crowd, the program announced. The Rainbow Warriors are in their second season at a temporary stadium, the Clarence T.C....
hawaiinewsnow.com
UH Football announces sold out crowd for season opener against Vanderbilt
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Thursday, Hawaii Athletics announced tickets are sold out for the Rainbow Warriors season opener against Vanderbilt. This marks the first sellout game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. “That’s the beauty about playing at home is your home fans, they are for you, they are...
nwahomepage.com
SEC Picks, Kickoff Time, Network For August 27
FAYETTEVILLE — Well college football is back and one SEC school is in action on Saturday. Vanderbilt is at Hawai’i in a game that saw both teams struggle last season. Hawai’i finished 6-7 in 2021 while Vanderbilt was 2-10. Last year I made the picks, which are...
Vanderbilt football: How to watch Hawaii game on TV, streaming
Vanderbilt football is back on Saturday when the Commodores take the field for their season opener against Hawaii. Coach Clark Lea and Co. badly need a win here in order to take advantage of a relatively soft early-season schedule for recruiting purposes, and they will face a team that has all kinds of question marks after an offseason of change, both to its roster and coaching staff. Here is how to watch the game on TV as well as live streaming.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GAME PREVIEW: Rainbow Warriors vs Vanberbilt – Week 0
HONOLULU – The Timmy Chang “Braddahhood” era begins this week as the University of Hawai’i football team hosts Vanderbilt of the Southeastern Conference, Saturday, Aug. 27 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in the 2022 season opener. Kick-off is 4:30 p.m., and the game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network. Chang, the former NCAA all-time passing leader, […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Wahine volleyball prepares for season opener in Texas A&M Invitational
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team opens the season in the Texas A&M Invitational beginning on Friday. This marks the first time the ‘Bows open the season on the road in over 17 years. After weeks of training, the Rainbow Wahine are striving to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former coach known for his signature ‘KATOOSH!’ inducted into Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man known for his signature “KATOOSH!” is being inducted into the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame. Larry Price was officially inducted at a ceremony Thursday night at the Ala Moana Hotel along with World Racquetball Champion Egan Inoue, Drag Racing Legend Roland Leong, National Volleyball Champion Tita Ahuna and the late Hawaii surf legend Ben Aipa.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Get ready for more traffic delays as UH football kicks off this weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors are getting ready for their season opener against Vanderbilt on Saturday. The game is at Clarence T.C Ching Athletics Complex in Manoa — so expect some HEAVY traffic in the area in the early afternoon. The university said the kick off is scheduled...
RELATED PEOPLE
honolulumagazine.com
The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files: Sportscaster Jim Leahey’s Legacy
Sportscaster Jim “Kimo” Leahey loves sports so much that, while celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife in Hāna and discovering a softball game going on next to their hotel, he umpired the remaining games—for a week. And his skill as a sportscaster was so apparent to his peers they named him Hawai‘i’s Sportscaster of the Year 17 times (and twice more in the years that followed). Ron Jacobs writes, “The Honolulu-born Leahey inherited his love of sports and his Irish gift of gab from his father, Chuck,” whom he often worked alongside in the 1960s. What was Leahey’s most dramatic moment in his career of calling Rainbow games? “The UH finally beating BYU in football, Oct. 28, 1989. But who remembers what else happened that night? During the game, we heard that a commuter plane had crashed. The next day we found out that much of the Moloka‘i High School volleyball team had been killed. Compared to that, what did the football game really mean, even though UH won, 56-14?” Leahey says. HONOLULU writes, “As usual, Jim Leahey knew the score.”
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu headed to US championship in Little League World Series
Honolulu is headed to the Little League World Series U.S. championship game on Saturday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The local boys blasted their way to the finals with another shutout on Wednesday — their third shutout in four games. Honolulu beat a team from Nolensville, Tennessee, 13 to 0 after...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 77% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID. But only about half of those people went back to get their first booster doses. And just 15% got their second booster, which is restricted to those at higher risk of severe disease. Now, state...
Top 10 elementary schools in Hawaii
NICHE ranked dozens of Hawaii elementary schools on factors like student-teacher ratio, free or reduced lunch and enrollment numbers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Where’s the best place to work in Hawaii?. According to Forbes’ recent rankings of America’s top employers for 2022, Hawaiian Airlines is the no. 1 employer in the state. In a statement, Hawaiian Air said it was “gratifying” to earn this recognition.
BEAT OF HAWAII
210 Flights Delayed Again At 5 Hawaii Airports
It’s been three weeks since Hawaii flight delays last caught our attention. But unfortunately, these seem to be an eternal problem, as reported by the flight-tracking service FlightAware and by OAG’s FlightView. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 210 Hawaii flight delays took place at five Hawaii airports. These were a mix of short and long delays on both mainland and interisland flights.
‘Our entire water network is at risk’: Aiona
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A call for action went out for a proactive response to prevent full contamination from the Red Hill Facility. Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona and State Rep. Bob McDermott said not enough is being done by local officials to protect Oahu’s water system. At a news conference Thursday, Aiona and McDermott question why […]
KITV.com
Legendary rock band, Journey, returns to Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of America's most widely-loved and iconic rock bands is coming back to Hawai'i for the first time in five years. Journey will take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Aug. 25–31, 2022
Saturday, Aug. 27, 4 to 8 p.m. If you are 21 or older, join the Honolulu Museum of Art for its annual summer fundraiser, this year called Palette. This event has a mixture of foods and drinks from some of Honolulu’s most prestigious eateries such as Prince Waikīkī, Hawaiian Host, O’Kim’s, Castro’s, Himalayan Kitchen, Superb Sushi, Bubbly & Bleu, Hy’s Steakhouse, the HoMA Café and more. Expect live entertainment too, from such groups as The Elevations Hawai‘i, Shakti Dance Movement, Waipuna, and Lucky Kids, as well as art-making demonstrations from HoMA teaching artists and more.
Hawaii reports 2,219 COVID cases, 13 new deaths
There are 1,520 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 282 on the Big Island, 101 on Kauai, one on Lanai, 268 on Maui, four on Molokai, and 43 diagnosed out of state.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former Gov. Ben Cayetano recovering after heart stent implant procedure
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano is recovering after undergoing a heart stent implant procedure on Monday. The 82-year-old said doctors implanted two stents after they found three blockages in a major coronary artery. In a post on Facebook, Cayetano said one of his doctors found signs that...
Get your andagi! Hawaii’s Okinawan Festival is coming
The festival continues to be one of Hawaii's largest cultural events.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0