ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hawaii announces sellout of Vanderbilt game, first since 2007

SEC fans might do a double take at the stadium size for Vanderbilt’s game against Hawaii on Saturday, but for the first time since 2007, Hawaii will have a sellout crowd, the program announced. The Rainbow Warriors are in their second season at a temporary stadium, the Clarence T.C....
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

UH Football announces sold out crowd for season opener against Vanderbilt

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Thursday, Hawaii Athletics announced tickets are sold out for the Rainbow Warriors season opener against Vanderbilt. This marks the first sellout game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. “That’s the beauty about playing at home is your home fans, they are for you, they are...
HONOLULU, HI
nwahomepage.com

SEC Picks, Kickoff Time, Network For August 27

FAYETTEVILLE — Well college football is back and one SEC school is in action on Saturday. Vanderbilt is at Hawai’i in a game that saw both teams struggle last season. Hawai’i finished 6-7 in 2021 while Vanderbilt was 2-10. Last year I made the picks, which are...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Vanderbilt football: How to watch Hawaii game on TV, streaming

Vanderbilt football is back on Saturday when the Commodores take the field for their season opener against Hawaii. Coach Clark Lea and Co. badly need a win here in order to take advantage of a relatively soft early-season schedule for recruiting purposes, and they will face a team that has all kinds of question marks after an offseason of change, both to its roster and coaching staff. Here is how to watch the game on TV as well as live streaming.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Football
Local
Hawaii College Sports
Honolulu, HI
Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
College Sports
City
Nashville, TN
State
Hawaii State
Nashville, TN
Sports
KHON2

GAME PREVIEW: Rainbow Warriors vs Vanberbilt – Week 0

HONOLULU – The Timmy Chang “Braddahhood” era begins this week as the University of Hawai’i football team hosts Vanderbilt of the Southeastern Conference, Saturday, Aug. 27 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in the 2022 season opener. Kick-off is 4:30 p.m., and the game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network. Chang, the former NCAA all-time passing leader, […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Former coach known for his signature ‘KATOOSH!’ inducted into Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man known for his signature “KATOOSH!” is being inducted into the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame. Larry Price was officially inducted at a ceremony Thursday night at the Ala Moana Hotel along with World Racquetball Champion Egan Inoue, Drag Racing Legend Roland Leong, National Volleyball Champion Tita Ahuna and the late Hawaii surf legend Ben Aipa.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Get ready for more traffic delays as UH football kicks off this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors are getting ready for their season opener against Vanderbilt on Saturday. The game is at Clarence T.C Ching Athletics Complex in Manoa — so expect some HEAVY traffic in the area in the early afternoon. The university said the kick off is scheduled...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timmy Chang
honolulumagazine.com

The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files: Sportscaster Jim Leahey’s Legacy

Sportscaster Jim “Kimo” Leahey loves sports so much that, while celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife in Hāna and discovering a softball game going on next to their hotel, he umpired the remaining games—for a week. And his skill as a sportscaster was so apparent to his peers they named him Hawai‘i’s Sportscaster of the Year 17 times (and twice more in the years that followed). Ron Jacobs writes, “The Honolulu-born Leahey inherited his love of sports and his Irish gift of gab from his father, Chuck,” whom he often worked alongside in the 1960s. What was Leahey’s most dramatic moment in his career of calling Rainbow games? “The UH finally beating BYU in football, Oct. 28, 1989. But who remembers what else happened that night? During the game, we heard that a commuter plane had crashed. The next day we found out that much of the Moloka‘i High School volleyball team had been killed. Compared to that, what did the football game really mean, even though UH won, 56-14?” Leahey says. HONOLULU writes, “As usual, Jim Leahey knew the score.”
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Honolulu headed to US championship in Little League World Series

Honolulu is headed to the Little League World Series U.S. championship game on Saturday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The local boys blasted their way to the finals with another shutout on Wednesday — their third shutout in four games. Honolulu beat a team from Nolensville, Tennessee, 13 to 0 after...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Cruise#Ats#American Football#Vanderbilt Showdown#Sec
BEAT OF HAWAII

210 Flights Delayed Again At 5 Hawaii Airports

It’s been three weeks since Hawaii flight delays last caught our attention. But unfortunately, these seem to be an eternal problem, as reported by the flight-tracking service FlightAware and by OAG’s FlightView. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 210 Hawaii flight delays took place at five Hawaii airports. These were a mix of short and long delays on both mainland and interisland flights.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

‘Our entire water network is at risk’: Aiona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A call for action went out for a proactive response to prevent full contamination from the Red Hill Facility. Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona and State Rep. Bob McDermott said not enough is being done by local officials to protect Oahu’s water system. At a news conference Thursday, Aiona and McDermott question why […]
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Legendary rock band, Journey, returns to Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of America's most widely-loved and iconic rock bands is coming back to Hawai'i for the first time in five years. Journey will take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Aug. 25–31, 2022

Saturday, Aug. 27, 4 to 8 p.m. If you are 21 or older, join the Honolulu Museum of Art for its annual summer fundraiser, this year called Palette. This event has a mixture of foods and drinks from some of Honolulu’s most prestigious eateries such as Prince Waikīkī, Hawaiian Host, O’Kim’s, Castro’s, Himalayan Kitchen, Superb Sushi, Bubbly & Bleu, Hy’s Steakhouse, the HoMA Café and more. Expect live entertainment too, from such groups as The Elevations Hawai‘i, Shakti Dance Movement, Waipuna, and Lucky Kids, as well as art-making demonstrations from HoMA teaching artists and more.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Former Gov. Ben Cayetano recovering after heart stent implant procedure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano is recovering after undergoing a heart stent implant procedure on Monday. The 82-year-old said doctors implanted two stents after they found three blockages in a major coronary artery. In a post on Facebook, Cayetano said one of his doctors found signs that...
HONOLULU, HI
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy