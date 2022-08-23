ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Myhighplains.com

State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

The 3 richest people in Fort Worth

Recently I wrote about the five richest people in Dallas. Today it is time to turn our attention to Fort Worth to see the three richest people in Fort Worth and what they are doing to help the Fort Worth community.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Study explores why DFW's housing market is under supplied and overpriced

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth experienced a 15.9% increase in new housing units compared to a national increase of 6.5%, making North Texas the eighth fastest-growing major metro residential construction market in the nation between 2010 and 2020, according to a new report.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Reservoirs Still Low Despite Heavy Rainfall

Summer storms that dropped more than 10 inches of rain in North Texas this week caused significant flooding in the region and set records in some areas but failed to replenish local water district reservoirs on par with expectations. This month has been the wettest August on record in Dallas-Fort...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

WFAA News at 5:30 p.m. Sunday

WFAA covers local, national and international news as well as North Texas weather updates, traveler forecasts and other areas of interest. Teresa Woodard anchors.
ENVIRONMENT
CandysDirt

Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times

Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
FORT WORTH, TX
Rooted Expeditions

WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis Mansion

Front of the Cullen Davis MansionRooted Expeditions. Today's story is a about a case that was considered at the time, the Crime of the Century. Make sure to stay until the end of the article, where there is a line of upsetting events that leads up to this horrible and mysterious group of murders that surrounds this Mansion. This article may be upsetting and graphic to some readers.
FORT WORTH, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Mike Collier buys ads targeting West Texas Republicans

LUBBOCK, Texas — Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier is debuting his first advertisements in Lubbock and Amarillo tomorrow, attacking Republican incumbent Dan Patrick in a 30-second digital and radio spot titled “Not a Good Republican.”. The ad focuses on the candidate’s roles as a “businessman, energy...
LUBBOCK, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texans flock to Glen Rose to walk alongside dinosaur tracks

GLEN ROSE, Texas. — Dinosaur Valley State Park Superintendent Jeff Davis and his staff are busier than ever and that’s never a bad thing. “Phones are blowing up, social media is blowing up with people asking questions, wanting to get into the park, it’s wonderful for what we do here,” Davis said.
WFAA

Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

UT psychology department helps improve morale among Texas firefighters

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters work long shifts, away from home, helping keep the community safe. It's a tough job, but when morale is low, it makes it even harder. "Our department faced some issues with our staffing," said Ken Bailey, Travis County Fire Rescue chief. "It was about the group dynamics and how we were dealing with our employees."
AUSTIN, TX
fwtx.com

5 Things To Do in the Fort This Weekend

It’s the weekend, and here’s your guide to the Cowtown happenings you gotta check out. If you love tacos and margaritas (everyone should be raising their hand), the Tacos & Margs Crawl is a must-attend event. The crawl kicks off at El Chingon at noon on Saturday for those who upgraded their tix to VIP, and at 2 p.m. for the rest of you basic taco and marg fans. A wristband will give each crawler admission to all the delicious specials.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

DFW Airport wants to start moving forward with Terminal F again

DALLAS — Read this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport officials want to move forward with long-term planning for a long-awaited sixth terminal after putting the project on hold for the last two years because of the pandemic.
DALLAS, TX
