Smyth County, VA

Multiple SWVA agencies search overnight for missing hiker

By Mackenzie Moore
 2 days ago

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — The combined effort from over a dozen agencies in Southwest Virginia led to the rescue of a hiker who had been reported missing in the Konnarock area on Aug. 18.

Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler revealed that the search began on Aug. 17, and deputies worked with Mt. Rogers Rescue and Black Diamond Search & Rescue members throughout the night.

VSP: Buchanan Co. DUI crash killed teen passenger

The search continued in the morning, and more agencies joined the effort, which led to finding the hiker, who had minor scrapes and bruises. The minor injuries did not require any medical attention, Shuler stated.

Responding agencies included the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Rogers Fire & Rescue, Black Diamond Search & Rescue, Sugar Grove Fire Department, Saltville Fire Department, Chilhowie Fire Department, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Virginia State Park Police, Virginia State Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Chilhowie Police Department, Saltville Police Department, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia Department of Corrections and Smyth County Emergency Management.

No further details were released.

