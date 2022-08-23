ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Daily Mail

Now Meta starts laying off workers: Facebook terminates 60 contractors who were told in video conference that they were chosen 'at random' by an algorithm to get fired - just days after Apple got rid of recruitment staff

A group of about 60 contractors who work with Facebook learned they were laid off this week after they were chosen 'at random' by an algorithm. The layoffs are the latest example of Big Tech reining in spending and hiring, as just days ago Apple let go of about 100 recruiters.
Apple Insider

Google tracks 39 types of personal data, Apple tracks 12

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — New research claims that of five major Big Tech firms, Google tracks more private data about users than any other — and Apple tracks the least.
The Verge

Twitter’s former security chief says company lied about bots and safety

Twitter has hidden negligent security practices, misled federal regulators about its safety, and failed to properly estimate the number of bots on its platform, according to testimony from the company’s former head of security, the legendary hacker-turned-cybersecurity-expert Peiter “Mudge” Zatko. The explosive allegations could have huge consequences, including federal fines and the potential unraveling of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter.
CNET

FTC Drops Mark Zuckerberg as Defendant in Antitrust Lawsuit

The Federal Trade Commission has removed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a defendant in an antitrust lawsuit that aims to block the company's acquisition of virtual reality startup Within Unlimited. The agency said in a filing in federal court that it had agreed to remove Zuckerberg as a defendant after...
Grazia

Wait, Why Is My Facebook Timeline Being Flooded With Random Celebrity Spam?

If you tried to log onto Facebook on Wednesday morning, you might have noticed things were even freakier than usual. Instead of smiling photos of pals and snarky takes from people's nearests and dearests, users' timelines were flooded with posts like 'I MISS YOU' and 'hi, BFF' from total strangers. These had been posted on celebrity fan pages and groups, but a quirky little bug in the system pulled them to the top of timelines.
nextbigfuture.com

Twitter Whistleblower Says Execs Committed Fraud Around Bots and User Counts

A cover letter from lawyers representing Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, disclosed evidence of alleged legal violations and fraud made by the company in recent years. Twitter’s former head of cybersecurity accused the social media company of committing fraud and numerous “egregious” security violations in an explosive whistleblower complaint revealed Tuesday, shaking confidence in the much-maligned platform and sending Twitter stock down about 7%.
defpen

BeReal Nears Eight Million Daily Active Users, Climbs App Store Charts

A new social media craze is steadily captivating more and more of the digital world. Positioned as the antithesis of Instagram, BeReal reportedly pulled 7.9 million daily active users in July. Recent figures from The Information mark a 295% user increase from January and a 78,900% jump from March 2021. The app’s recent boost in popularity has allowed it to crawl into the App Store top 10 while raising $600 million in funding.
The Independent

Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy suit

Sephora Inc., one of the world’s largest cosmetics retailers, has settled a lawsuit claiming that the company sold customer information without proper notice in violation of the California’s landmark consumer privacy law, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday.Sephora failed to tell customers that it was selling their personal information, failed to allow customers to opt out of that sale, and didn’t fix the problem within 30 days as required by the law even after it was notified of the violation, state officials said. The company agreed to pay $1.2 million and immediately correct the problem under the settlement,...
FOXBusiness

FTC removes Mark Zuckerberg from virtual reality lawsuit with Meta

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) decided on Tuesday to remove Mark Zuckerberg from an ongoing lawsuit intended to stop Meta from purchasing a virtual reality company. The FTC and Zuckerberg reached an agreement, according to a Tuesday court filing, that blocks the billionaire from buying Within Unlimited, the virtual reality company, as an individual or through any of his subsidiaries.
TechRadar

The FTC is suing 'free' TurboTax

The maker of popular tax software platform TurboTax is facing a major legal battle with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over claims it misled customers. Parent company Intuit is facing an FTC lawsuit over false advertising concerning its "free" platform, which the body claims has become less available in recent years.
AdWeek

Google Display & Video 360 Adds Digital Out-of-Home to Mix

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Google’s Display & Video 360 digital campaign management platform added a digital out-of-home component...
Axios

Meta, Twitter take down accounts pushing pro-U.S. messages

Meta and Twitter have taken down accounts pushing pro-U.S. and pro-Western themes to Middle Eastern and Central Asian audiences, per a new report. Driving the news: In July and August, both platforms removed the accounts for violating terms of service around manipulation and inauthentic behavior, researchers from the social media analytics group Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory write in the report.
The Verge

After 18 years, Meta’s finally building Facebook a customer service division

Meta is trying to make it easier for its users to get support when their accounts or posts are removed, according to a report from Bloomberg. The report quotes Brent Harris, Meta’s vice president of governance, who says that the company is “spending a bunch of time on” customer service. Since Facebook’s inception, people haven’t really had any recourse or way to talk to the company about moderation decisions.
