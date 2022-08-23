Read full article on original website
Snapchat settles Illinois class-action lawsuit for $35M. Here's how to file a claim
Snapchat has agreed to pay $35 million to Illinois residents who used the app's "lenses" or "filters" features between Nov. 17, 2015 and today.
Now Meta starts laying off workers: Facebook terminates 60 contractors who were told in video conference that they were chosen 'at random' by an algorithm to get fired - just days after Apple got rid of recruitment staff
A group of about 60 contractors who work with Facebook learned they were laid off this week after they were chosen 'at random' by an algorithm. The layoffs are the latest example of Big Tech reining in spending and hiring, as just days ago Apple let go of about 100 recruiters.
Meta Reaches $37.5M Settlement For Facebook's User Privacy Violation: Report
Meta Platforms Inc META reached a $37.5 million settlement regarding a 2018 lawsuit alleging Facebook of tracking user movements through their smartphones without permission, Reuters reports. It resolved claims that Facebook violated California law and privacy policy by gathering data from users who turned off Location Services on their mobile...
Apple Insider
Google tracks 39 types of personal data, Apple tracks 12
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — New research claims that of five major Big Tech firms, Google tracks more private data about users than any other — and Apple tracks the least.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Former Meta Employee And Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Emphasizes On Evolution Of Web3, Metaverse For Higher Adoption
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg's sister Randi Zuckerberg did not see a smooth and "complete decentralization" of Web3 while speaking at the Global Supertrends Conference 2022, CNBC reports. Web3 refers to a system where users rather than companies own services and data. The former Meta executive saw Web3...
New Twitter Whistleblower’s Claims That Company Cares More About User Growth Than Removing Bots Could Help Elon Musk
Twitter’s former head of security claimed in a whistleblower complaint that the social media platform had major security deficiencies and that it prioritized user growth over combatting spam, The Washington Post and CNN report. Peiter Zatko — the former security chief who was previously a successful hacker known as...
RIP Facebook accounts: Quest 2 Meta accounts begin rolling out globally
After a ten-month wait, the Meta Quest 2 has lost its obsolete, frustrating Facebook requirement. Here's how to create a new account.
The Verge
Twitter’s former security chief says company lied about bots and safety
Twitter has hidden negligent security practices, misled federal regulators about its safety, and failed to properly estimate the number of bots on its platform, according to testimony from the company’s former head of security, the legendary hacker-turned-cybersecurity-expert Peiter “Mudge” Zatko. The explosive allegations could have huge consequences, including federal fines and the potential unraveling of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter.
CNET
FTC Drops Mark Zuckerberg as Defendant in Antitrust Lawsuit
The Federal Trade Commission has removed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a defendant in an antitrust lawsuit that aims to block the company's acquisition of virtual reality startup Within Unlimited. The agency said in a filing in federal court that it had agreed to remove Zuckerberg as a defendant after...
Grazia
Wait, Why Is My Facebook Timeline Being Flooded With Random Celebrity Spam?
If you tried to log onto Facebook on Wednesday morning, you might have noticed things were even freakier than usual. Instead of smiling photos of pals and snarky takes from people's nearests and dearests, users' timelines were flooded with posts like 'I MISS YOU' and 'hi, BFF' from total strangers. These had been posted on celebrity fan pages and groups, but a quirky little bug in the system pulled them to the top of timelines.
nextbigfuture.com
Twitter Whistleblower Says Execs Committed Fraud Around Bots and User Counts
A cover letter from lawyers representing Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, disclosed evidence of alleged legal violations and fraud made by the company in recent years. Twitter’s former head of cybersecurity accused the social media company of committing fraud and numerous “egregious” security violations in an explosive whistleblower complaint revealed Tuesday, shaking confidence in the much-maligned platform and sending Twitter stock down about 7%.
BeReal Nears Eight Million Daily Active Users, Climbs App Store Charts
A new social media craze is steadily captivating more and more of the digital world. Positioned as the antithesis of Instagram, BeReal reportedly pulled 7.9 million daily active users in July. Recent figures from The Information mark a 295% user increase from January and a 78,900% jump from March 2021. The app’s recent boost in popularity has allowed it to crawl into the App Store top 10 while raising $600 million in funding.
Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy suit
Sephora Inc., one of the world’s largest cosmetics retailers, has settled a lawsuit claiming that the company sold customer information without proper notice in violation of the California’s landmark consumer privacy law, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday.Sephora failed to tell customers that it was selling their personal information, failed to allow customers to opt out of that sale, and didn’t fix the problem within 30 days as required by the law even after it was notified of the violation, state officials said. The company agreed to pay $1.2 million and immediately correct the problem under the settlement,...
Facebook users reporting celebrity spam is flooding their feeds
Meta, the parent company of the social media platform, says a configuration change caused the issue with users' feeds early Wednesday morning.
Meta and TikTok bans influencer Andrew Tate — who's known for misogynistic comments — from Facebook and Instagram
Meta and TikTok spokespeople told Insider that Tate was banned for violating the platforms' policies.
FOXBusiness
FTC removes Mark Zuckerberg from virtual reality lawsuit with Meta
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) decided on Tuesday to remove Mark Zuckerberg from an ongoing lawsuit intended to stop Meta from purchasing a virtual reality company. The FTC and Zuckerberg reached an agreement, according to a Tuesday court filing, that blocks the billionaire from buying Within Unlimited, the virtual reality company, as an individual or through any of his subsidiaries.
The FTC is suing 'free' TurboTax
The maker of popular tax software platform TurboTax is facing a major legal battle with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over claims it misled customers. Parent company Intuit is facing an FTC lawsuit over false advertising concerning its "free" platform, which the body claims has become less available in recent years.
AdWeek
Google Display & Video 360 Adds Digital Out-of-Home to Mix
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Google’s Display & Video 360 digital campaign management platform added a digital out-of-home component...
Meta, Twitter take down accounts pushing pro-U.S. messages
Meta and Twitter have taken down accounts pushing pro-U.S. and pro-Western themes to Middle Eastern and Central Asian audiences, per a new report. Driving the news: In July and August, both platforms removed the accounts for violating terms of service around manipulation and inauthentic behavior, researchers from the social media analytics group Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory write in the report.
The Verge
After 18 years, Meta’s finally building Facebook a customer service division
Meta is trying to make it easier for its users to get support when their accounts or posts are removed, according to a report from Bloomberg. The report quotes Brent Harris, Meta’s vice president of governance, who says that the company is “spending a bunch of time on” customer service. Since Facebook’s inception, people haven’t really had any recourse or way to talk to the company about moderation decisions.
