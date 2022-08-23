Woman dies in shooting on 5th Street in Augusta on Tuesday morning

An Augusta woman was found dead from a gunshot on 5th Street in Augusta on Tuesday morning.

Around 6:00 a.m., Richmond County Sheriff's deputies found Cynthia Wright, 43, of Augusta, in the 1100 block of 5th Street, shot at least one time. She was pronounced dead at 7:50.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

