Woman dies in shooting on 5th Street in Augusta on Tuesday morning

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
 2 days ago

An Augusta woman was found dead from a gunshot on 5th Street in Augusta on Tuesday morning.

Around 6:00 a.m., Richmond County Sheriff's deputies found Cynthia Wright, 43, of Augusta, in the 1100 block of 5th Street, shot at least one time. She was pronounced dead at 7:50.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Woman dies in shooting on 5th Street in Augusta on Tuesday morning

