ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyth County, VA

Smyth Co. officials arrest truck driver wanted for homicide in Texas

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ak7qA_0hS4D47n00

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Texas man was arrested in Smyth County last week in connection to a homicide case in his home state.

According to a release from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), deputies and Chilhowie Police officers located Daetwuan Rayvon Thompson, 29, who faced a homicide charge in Irving, Texas.

VSP: Buchanan Co. DUI crash killed teen passenger

Thompson was working as a truck driver and was reportedly making a delivery on August 16 in Chilhowie, Virginia when officers found him.

Thompson was arrested without incident, the release said. He is being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority’s Abingdon facility as of Tuesday while awaiting extradition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Boone police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Boone police are looking for a shooting suspect who they consider to be “armed and dangerous.” Investigators are trying to find Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, 26 of Wilkesboro. Gibbs is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in downtown Boone early Sunday morning. According to police, Gibbs fired a handgun […]
BOONE, NC
NBC12

State police trooper injured in crash on Route 60

CUMBERLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State Police trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Route 60 on Wednesday afternoon. Trooper G.D. Martin was traveling on Route 60 and slowing to make a right turn into a gravel lot just east of Route 654 around 4:30 p.m. “There was...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abingdon, VA
City
Chilhowie, VA
Smyth County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Smyth County, VA
City
Irving, TX
State
Texas State
Chilhowie, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Irving, TX
Crime & Safety
993thex.com

Texas murder suspect taken into custody in Smyth County, Virginia

Court records in Smyth County, Virginia show extradition hearings for a Texas man accused of murder were finalized on Friday. Daetwuan Rayvon Thompson, 29, a big rig driver from Irving, was taken into custody while delivering a load to a factory in Chilhowie last week. Southwest Virginia Today reported that...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
themountaineagle.com

Police say assault is under investigation

Whitesburg police are investigating an assault that occurred early Sunday morning and sent a McRoberts man to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. A friend has started a Go Fund Me page for Christopher Puckett, who was severely beaten at a home in West Whitesburg. As of Tuesday night, the page had raised $4,910 toward a $5,000 goal.
WHITESBURG, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Smyth Co#Chilhowie Police#Vsp#Buchanan Co#Dui#Nexstar Media Inc
WDBJ7.com

Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Tolbert has been on the run since an August 15 police chase ended in Craig County. He’s wanted on a variety of charges, including assault two police officers. Since then, there have been sightings of Tolbert in Craig County, Giles County and Montgomery...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One killed in Buchanan County crash, driver arrested for DUI

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Buchanan County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the accident occurred on westbound Rt. 460, just west of Rt. 460 business. 21-year-old Demarco Stacy, of Big Rock, was driving a Chevy Silverado west on Rt....
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Multiple SWVA agencies search overnight for missing hiker

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — The combined effort from over a dozen agencies in Southwest Virginia led to the rescue of a hiker who had been reported missing in the Konnarock area on Aug. 18. Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler revealed that the search began on Aug. 17, and deputies worked with Mt. Rogers Rescue and […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

CCSD, TBI investigating incident in Dry Branch section

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department was investigating an incident at a Dry Branch Road property on Wednesday morning. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford has not yet responded to requests about the investigation. Leslie Earhart, public information officer with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the state agency is assisting...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy