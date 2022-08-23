Read full article on original website
Jesse Caudill, 73
Jesse Caudill, age 73 of Lexington, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Services for Jesse Caudill will be held on Thursday, August 25, at the Pomeroy Funeral Home, with visitation starting that day at 1:00 p.m. and lasting until the start of service at 2:00 p.m.
Jack Willis, 91
Jack Willis, age 91 of Deckerville, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022. He is survived by his cousins. Services for Jack Willis will be held on Friday, August 26, at 11:00 a.m. at the Apsey Funeral Home. Visitation will be held the day before, Thursday, August 25, at the funeral home from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Woodruff’s probable cause conference adjourned to Aug. 30 due to “voluminous” case discovery in suspected hit-and-run
This morning, Shawn Patrick Woodruff, the 27-year-old Croswell man accused of the intentional hit-and-run death of Ben Green on August 8, appeared before Sanilac County District Judge Gregory Ross via Zoom from the county jail next door. Gerry Mason, Woodruff’s attorney, appeared from the jail with him, requesting alongside prosecutor...
Sanilac County wants YOUR ideas for the next county master plan
From a press release from Lisa Kenny, from the Sanilac County Planning Commission:. SANILAC COUNTY, MI— Consultants from Beckett & Raeder are assisting the Sanilac County Planning Commission in the creation of an updated county master plan, and they are asking residents to complete a brief online survey regarding the most pressing needs of the residents and businesses. The results of the survey will then be presented to the Master Plan Steering Committee to help create a road map for the county government for the next decade.
