From a press release from Lisa Kenny, from the Sanilac County Planning Commission:. SANILAC COUNTY, MI— Consultants from Beckett & Raeder are assisting the Sanilac County Planning Commission in the creation of an updated county master plan, and they are asking residents to complete a brief online survey regarding the most pressing needs of the residents and businesses. The results of the survey will then be presented to the Master Plan Steering Committee to help create a road map for the county government for the next decade.

SANILAC COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO