wvtm13.com
Alabama AD Greg Byrne talks Nick Saban, possibly having to hire replacement
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne sat down for an exclusive interview with WVTM 13's Ryan Hennessey on Thursday. Byrne, who is entering his sixth season with the Crimson Tide, spoke about several topics including landing his dream job at the University of Alabama after being turned down for a position earlier in his career. The 50-year-old Idaho native also discussed the intense pressures of working at one of the premiere programs in the country and with the greatest college football coach of all time. Watch the video above to hear what Byrne said when asked about potentially having the responsibility of hiring a replacement for Nick Saban in the future.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Coach Nick Saban provides big boost to Tuscaloosa, West Alabama economy
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is locked in for another eight years. It's a decision that means big bucks for the city of Tuscaloosa and surrounding areas. Learn more in the video above about the tens of millions of dollars in economic impact that Coach Saban generates every season.
Alabama Freshman Announces First NIL Deal
Although freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson has only been on campus since June, he has already begun to build his brand. Henderson inked the first of likely many NIL deals this week, partnering with Life + Style by Laura, a brand based out of Dallas, TX, owned and operated by Laura Fedock. The exciting freshman tweeted out the announcement on Thursday.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama head coach Nick Saban again highest paid football coach
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama head football coach Nick Saban got a contract extension Tuesday, making him the highest paid college football coach, again. The University of Alabama Board of Trustees approved his contract extension by one year taking his contract through February 28, 2030. According to what the trustees...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs is a ‘one of a kind’ talent, per Crimson Tide teammates
Jahmyr Gibbs is one of several names we will hear a lot this season in college football. As a transfer from Georgia Tech, the talented running back stands out for the University of Alabama. His explosiveness and versatility made it simple for Coach Nick Saban to pull him from the...
wvtm13.com
Alabama's Nick Saban gets pay raise, contract extension
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama System compensation committee on Tuesday approved contract extensions and pay raises for head football coach Nick Saban and Athletic Director Greg Byrne. The committee also approved compensation for new gymnastics coach Ashley Johnston and assistant men's basketball coach Antoine Pettway. Watch the video above.
wvtm13.com
Alabama AD Greg Byrne talks mental health support for student-athletes
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne sat down for an exclusive interview with WVTM 13's Ryan Hennessey on Thursday. Hear what Byrne said about the university's new effort to provide more mental health support for UA student-athletes.
tag24.com
Alabama head coach Nick Saban makes history with massive contract extension
Nick Saban has surpassed the pack. The University of Alabama Board of Trustees has approved a new eight-year contract for the 70-year-old head coach, worth a whopping $93.6 million. Saban's annual salary will average out to $11.7 million, surpassing Smart's $11.25 million in yearly pay – making him the new...
wbrc.com
Plays That Matter: Meet a high school freshman doing work on and off the field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is launching a weekly series called “Plays that Matter.”. Every week, a high school student will be featured for the work they’re doing outside the lines. Horsebend Bend freshman Braxton Wilson did something different Friday night after the Generals’ win over Wadley.
Alabama Women’s Basketball Adds to Staff
The Alabama women’s basketball team announced Alabama native Colsten Thompson as its director of recruiting operations and creative content on Monday. “We are excited to add Colsten to our staff to enhance our daily recruiting operations and creative content,” said Alabama head coach Kristy Curry. “He will bring great passion and energy to the position.”
Marty and McGee Can’t Wait to be Back in Tuscaloosa… To Eat
Marty Smith and Ryan McGee often find themselves stationed on the University of Alabama campus in the fall. After all, Alabama football is ranked No. 1 for the sixth time in the past ten seasons in the preseason AP Poll. The city 'makes its gravy' on those seven Saturdays when...
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back
As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
wvtm13.com
City approves extra $5 million for the World Games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham's City Council approved an extra $5 million to help pay off a large vendor deficit for the World Games. The event CEO partially blamed the debt on sponsorship losses and lackluster ticket sales.
wvtm13.com
UAB Blazers head back to class for 2022 fall semester
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Faculty members and students are thrilled to be back on campus after two years of uncertainty. UAB students are headed back to the classroom this week, with about 22,000 of them already enrolled for the fall. This year their number one priority is making sure students...
wbrc.com
West Alabama ambulance service’s unusual strategy to recruit future EMTs is working
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In early August, NorthStar Ambulance in Tuscaloosa started doing something ‘untraditional’ to recruit future EMTs. The strategy seems to be paying off so far. It was back in early August when Northport officials said they need at least 15 prospective EMTs. It appears they’re...
wbrc.com
EMA directors watching flooding risk in West Alabama
HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Rain across west and central Alabama has EMA directors paying close attention to potential flooding threats. In Hale County, for example, a county that’s seen its share of bad weather in 2022, EMA Director Russ Weeden said they’ve gotten five inches of rain already this week and by the end of week Hale County alone could see a total of up to eight inches, according to Weeden. He has this advice to vulnerable homeowners; don’t wait to be rescued.
wbrc.com
Repairs made after cemetery near Bryant-Denny Stadium vandalized
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa are looking for whoever vandalized several headstones in Evergreen Cemetery. If you’ve ever been to an Alabama home football game, you’ve likely walked past the cemetery that sits right across the street from Bryant-Denny Stadium. Around 15 tombstones were pulled down...
wvtm13.com
'Let's move on': Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sends message about her health
RAGLAND, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey again commented on her health when asked by WVTM 13 at the groundbreaking of Heritage Landing development park in Walker County on Wednesday. Watch what Ivey said in the video above. "My clean bill of health that I've been given has no...
wvtm13.com
College students react to loan forgiveness plan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Most college students are now eligible to receive at least $10,000 in student loan forgiveness. Watch the video above to hear from college students about what the move means for them.
