wvtm13.com

Alabama AD Greg Byrne talks Nick Saban, possibly having to hire replacement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne sat down for an exclusive interview with WVTM 13's Ryan Hennessey on Thursday. Byrne, who is entering his sixth season with the Crimson Tide, spoke about several topics including landing his dream job at the University of Alabama after being turned down for a position earlier in his career. The 50-year-old Idaho native also discussed the intense pressures of working at one of the premiere programs in the country and with the greatest college football coach of all time. Watch the video above to hear what Byrne said when asked about potentially having the responsibility of hiring a replacement for Nick Saban in the future.
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Freshman Announces First NIL Deal

Although freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson has only been on campus since June, he has already begun to build his brand. Henderson inked the first of likely many NIL deals this week, partnering with Life + Style by Laura, a brand based out of Dallas, TX, owned and operated by Laura Fedock. The exciting freshman tweeted out the announcement on Thursday.
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama head coach Nick Saban again highest paid football coach

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama head football coach Nick Saban got a contract extension Tuesday, making him the highest paid college football coach, again. The University of Alabama Board of Trustees approved his contract extension by one year taking his contract through February 28, 2030. According to what the trustees...
wvtm13.com

Alabama's Nick Saban gets pay raise, contract extension

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama System compensation committee on Tuesday approved contract extensions and pay raises for head football coach Nick Saban and Athletic Director Greg Byrne. The committee also approved compensation for new gymnastics coach Ashley Johnston and assistant men's basketball coach Antoine Pettway. Watch the video above.
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Women’s Basketball Adds to Staff

The Alabama women’s basketball team announced Alabama native Colsten Thompson as its director of recruiting operations and creative content on Monday. “We are excited to add Colsten to our staff to enhance our daily recruiting operations and creative content,” said Alabama head coach Kristy Curry. “He will bring great passion and energy to the position.”
95.3 The Bear

Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back

As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
wvtm13.com

City approves extra $5 million for the World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham's City Council approved an extra $5 million to help pay off a large vendor deficit for the World Games. The event CEO partially blamed the debt on sponsorship losses and lackluster ticket sales.
wvtm13.com

UAB Blazers head back to class for 2022 fall semester

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Faculty members and students are thrilled to be back on campus after two years of uncertainty. UAB students are headed back to the classroom this week, with about 22,000 of them already enrolled for the fall. This year their number one priority is making sure students...
wbrc.com

EMA directors watching flooding risk in West Alabama

HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Rain across west and central Alabama has EMA directors paying close attention to potential flooding threats. In Hale County, for example, a county that’s seen its share of bad weather in 2022, EMA Director Russ Weeden said they’ve gotten five inches of rain already this week and by the end of week Hale County alone could see a total of up to eight inches, according to Weeden. He has this advice to vulnerable homeowners; don’t wait to be rescued.
wbrc.com

Repairs made after cemetery near Bryant-Denny Stadium vandalized

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa are looking for whoever vandalized several headstones in Evergreen Cemetery. If you’ve ever been to an Alabama home football game, you’ve likely walked past the cemetery that sits right across the street from Bryant-Denny Stadium. Around 15 tombstones were pulled down...
