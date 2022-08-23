Police search for 3 suspects accused of stealing thousands in cash from gas station in La.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

ROBERT, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects who are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash from a gas station. Police asked the public for help in locating and identifying the suspects in a Facebook post on Monday.

According to police, on August 12, three males of an unknown age allegedly took about $6,000 dollars from the Sportsman’s Paradise in Robert Louisiana. The incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. when one of the subjects reportedly forced his way into the kitchen hallway and proceeded to enter the manager’s office where he took the thousands in cash.

Police describe the suspect who stole the cash to be older than the other two individuals involved in the crime. Police say that the two younger males were walking around the store and purchasing food while the older male was stealing the money. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office shows the video footage of all three subjects wearing masks and leaving the gas station in a white 4-door SUV. Police believe that they traveled north on Highway 445.

STPSO Chief Jimmy Travis urges anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the three individuals to contact Detective Bobby Bradberry at 985-902-2045. People can also can give an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245.

