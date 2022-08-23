Read full article on original website
KTUL
'I am a walking HB 1775 violation': Former Norman teacher discusses book ban controversy
NORMAN (KOKH) -- A Norman teacher shares her story with FOX 25 after resigning amid controversy surrounding Oklahoma's ban on critical race theory, HB 1775. This all stems from an incident on the first day of school at Norman High. English teacher Summer Boismier shared a QR code with students directing them to a program through the Brooklyn Public Library providing free e-books, called "Books Unbanned." She says she was placed on leave immediately after a parent complained. She has since resigned.
blackchronicle.com
Doctors warn of new COVID-19 subvariants sweeping across the region and Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s top doctors are warning people as COVID-19 cases begin to rise again in the state. They say it is mostly because of three new subvariants with a so-called “Delta mutation.”. It appears more people are testing positive because of the subvariant’s very high...
Oklahoma gets $25 million grant to plug orphaned oil, gas wells
The U.S. Department of the Interior awarded Oklahoma an initial $25 million grant to begin plugging, capping and reclaiming orphaned oil and gas wells across the state.
okcfox.com
Study finds that Oklahoma is the 9th most dangerous state for drivers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study finds that Oklahoma is a top 10 state but not in a very appealing category. The Agruss Law Firm released a list of the most dangerous states for drivers in the United States and Oklahoma ranked ninth. The law firm studied over...
kosu.org
Oklahoma education board will consider trans bathroom ban rules, re-hearing Tulsa, Mustang accreditation
Pack a lunch if you’re planning on going to the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting Thursday. There’s a packed agenda. It’s the first time the body has gathered since downgrading Tulsa’s and Mustang Public Schools’ accreditation, and it will consider offering the districts a re-hearing. Such a move would be unprecedented.
News On 6
Former DOC Director Speaks Out On Coddington’s Behalf Ahead Of Execution
An Oklahoma man is less than 24 hours from his execution. Governor Kevin Stitt denied the Pardon and Parole Board’s clemency recommendation for death row inmate James Coddington. Former DOC Director Justin Jones, who was the head of the department from 2005-2013, told News 9 he has taken an...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair offering $25 flash sale starting Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair will hold a flash sale for tickets to this year's fair starting Thursday evening. For 25 hours, people can get a ride-all-day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
You Won’t Believe What Oklahoma’s Favorite Workplace Snack Is!
I think it's safe to say that we love to eat. Perhaps, snack would be a better word for what takes place at offices all over the state of Oklahoma. We do it. Weekly, we have some reason to eat at our office, sometimes almost daily, you'll find donuts, birthday cakes, cookies, or brownies on our kitchen table for all to enjoy.
Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!
If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
Strict anti-abortion measure to go into effect in Oklahoma
One of the strongest anti-abortion bills in the country will go into effect later this week.
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Ranging from arid plains and flowing rivers, to soaring mountains and subtropical forests, Oklahoma comfortably has America’s most diverse terrain – on a mile to mile basis at least. Containing 10 distinctive ecological regions, the state is divided into six ‘countries’. Each of which has a spectacular landscape...
moneyinc.com
The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
KOCO
Oklahoma buyers warned about purchasing flooded vehicle
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma buyers are being warned about purchasing a flooded vehicle. While drought has been the big weather story in Oklahoma this summer, just to our south, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex experienced devastating flash flooding on Monday. Open the video player above to see how this could...
KOCO
Change in liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A big change for liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma. Oklahomans could soon go into a grocery store and buy a bottle of liquor if a national retailer gets in its way. KOCO 5 learned that Walmart is in the initial phase of...
KTUL
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority board approves toll rates for PlatePay conversion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority met August 23 and approved two agenda items. The items are aimed at aiding in the conversion to PlatePay, or cashless tolling. The routine vote helps establish the PlatePay toll rates for drivers along the Cimarron Turnpike as well as PlatePay...
This Oklahoma ‘Bridge to Nowhere’ Remains a Sooner State Mystery!
Located in Northeastern Oklahoma and nestled in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains range you'll find one of the Sooner State's biggest mysteries, 'The Bridge to Nowhere.' If you've ever visited Grand Lake O' the Cherokees you may have seen this unexplained mystery for yourself, a bridge that literally goes nowhere.
KFOR
Higher rainfall totals now forecast for Oklahoma
There is good news with new computer model data! It appears we will enter into a pattern that will bring near daily rain chances to the Sooner state!. Afternoon rain and storms will be likely in western Oklahoma Saturday, then they will spread across the rest of the state Sunday into much of next work week!
News On 6
Witnesses Offer Testimony After Execution Of Death Row Inmate James Coddington
Death row inmate James Coddington was executed by the state of Oklahoma on Thursday for the killing of 73-year-old Albert Hale, in 1997. Following the execution, witnesses and a family member of the victim offered testimony. Coddington was executed by lethal injection and died at 10:16 a.m. on Thursday.
The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!
Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
