Oklahoma State

KTUL

'I am a walking HB 1775 violation': Former Norman teacher discusses book ban controversy

NORMAN (KOKH) -- A Norman teacher shares her story with FOX 25 after resigning amid controversy surrounding Oklahoma's ban on critical race theory, HB 1775. This all stems from an incident on the first day of school at Norman High. English teacher Summer Boismier shared a QR code with students directing them to a program through the Brooklyn Public Library providing free e-books, called "Books Unbanned." She says she was placed on leave immediately after a parent complained. She has since resigned.
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair offering $25 flash sale starting Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair will hold a flash sale for tickets to this year's fair starting Thursday evening. For 25 hours, people can get a ride-all-day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
Z94

You Won’t Believe What Oklahoma’s Favorite Workplace Snack Is!

I think it's safe to say that we love to eat. Perhaps, snack would be a better word for what takes place at offices all over the state of Oklahoma. We do it. Weekly, we have some reason to eat at our office, sometimes almost daily, you'll find donuts, birthday cakes, cookies, or brownies on our kitchen table for all to enjoy.
107.3 PopCrush

Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!

If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Ranging from arid plains and flowing rivers, to soaring mountains and subtropical forests, Oklahoma comfortably has America’s most diverse terrain – on a mile to mile basis at least. Containing 10 distinctive ecological regions, the state is divided into six ‘countries’. Each of which has a spectacular landscape...
moneyinc.com

The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
KOCO

Oklahoma buyers warned about purchasing flooded vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma buyers are being warned about purchasing a flooded vehicle. While drought has been the big weather story in Oklahoma this summer, just to our south, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex experienced devastating flash flooding on Monday. Open the video player above to see how this could...
KFOR

Higher rainfall totals now forecast for Oklahoma

There is good news with new computer model data! It appears we will enter into a pattern that will bring near daily rain chances to the Sooner state!. Afternoon rain and storms will be likely in western Oklahoma Saturday, then they will spread across the rest of the state Sunday into much of next work week!
