Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Florida man found guilty of racially-motivated attack of Black family
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man was found guilty of committing a racially-motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public roadway with his family. The U.S. Department of Justice announced 29-year-old Jordan Leahy's guilty verdict on Thursday. The incident happened on August 8, 2021, in...
newschannel20.com
Man who threatened Illinois senator sentenced to probation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The man accused of threatening a state senator at gunpoint has changed his plea to guilty. Michael Hoyle of New Berlin was arrested in March 2021. Police say Hoyle pulled a gun on Senator Elgie Sims of Chicago while the two were driving on Lawrence...
newschannel20.com
4 people charged in 2014 Champaign murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On December 22, 2014, at approximately 1:10 A.M., Champaign Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 400-block of Brookwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting and two victims. One of the victims at the scene was 40-year-old Rashidi Overstreet of Champaign, who was found to be deceased. The second victim received non-life-threatening wounds and made a full recovery.
newschannel20.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Police call off search for missing central Illinois woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WICS) — The investigation into the disappearance of a central mother is now closed. Juana Arellano-Garnica has been considered missing since Sunday. The Clinton Police Department announced on Thursday they believe Juana Arellano-Garnica left the area voluntarily. We're told they have not seen any evidence of criminal...
newschannel20.com
Case closed into disappearance of central Illinois mother
CLINTON, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. On Thursday, the Clinton Police Department announced it is calling off its search for a missing mother. Juana Arellano-Garnica, 32, was last seen on Sunday. The Clinton, Illinois mother of three has not been heard from since. Police are now saying she left the...
newschannel20.com
Woman convicted of killing man after breaking into home
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Granite City woman has been convicted of a murder that took place in Macoupin County. Chancey Hutson, 31, has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of Cody Adams, 34, of Woodburn. On Jan. 1, 2015, Hutson entered Adams' house wearing a mask and...
newschannel20.com
Springfield adds 13 new police officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — More people are joining the Springfield Police. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) added 13 new officers to the force this week. The department has been struggling with police recruitment, which has left them short-staffed for months. On Wednesday, the SPD had its ceremony to swear...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Southern View home invasion suspect at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Law enforcement is searching for the person responsible for a Southern View home invasion. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says it happened early Wednesday morning at a home in the 2800 block of South 3rd Street. We're told the victims were held at gunpoint by...
newschannel20.com
Crack cocaine, loaded pistol found in narcotics bust
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is facing charges after police found drugs and a weapon inside his home. Springfield Police say a narcotics investigation led them to the home in the 2200 block of East Cook Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers searched 42-year-old Joseph Meachum's home...
newschannel20.com
Loaded gun found in vehicle search
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is facing charges after police say they found a loaded gun during a traffic stop. Decatur Police pulled over 28-year-old Ronnie Fobbs on Tuesday for driving with a suspended license plate. While police were searching the vehicle, police say they found a loaded gun.
newschannel20.com
Springfield Police searching for theft suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are searching for a man wanted for having an outstanding warrant for theft. Richard Farthing, 54, is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. If you have information as to the location of Farthing, you're asked to contact...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Illinois moving forward with lawsuit against prescription drug maker
CHICAGO (WICS) — Forty-two states, including Illinois, have been allowed to proceed with their litigation against Indivior Inc., according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General. In the ruling, the district court judge denied Indivior’s motions for a summary judgment noting the “enormous judicial resources” that it would take to sort...
newschannel20.com
DCFS Springfield office closed after threat to staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Threats against a staff member led officials to limit access to an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) office in the Capital City. According to the DCFS, they closed the office on Walnut Street after someone threatened a staff member over the weekend.
newschannel20.com
Springfield shooting victim drove himself to hospital, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 23-year-old man is now listed as being in stable condition after a shooting Monday night. Springfield Police say it happened near Clay and South 15th streets around 9:16 p.m. Police say a total of 13 shots were fired. We're told the victim was shot...
newschannel20.com
911 systems in Illinois receiving an upgrade
MORRIS, Ill. (WICS) — 911 systems in Illinois will soon be able to receive text, videos, and images. On Tuesday, Illinois State Police (ISP) announced that counties around Illinois are going live with Next Generation 911. Text, video, and images can be sent to first responders so they can...
newschannel20.com
Illinois Snapchat users could get piece of $35M settlement
ILLINOIS (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Snapchat users in Illinois could be eligible for some money. Snap Inc., Snapchat's parent company, has agreed to pay $35 million to settle a class-action lawsuit. The plaintiffs accuse Snapchat of using its photo filters to scan a person's facial features and collect "biometric data"...
newschannel20.com
Threat at Springfield Clinic resolved
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Police had to escort a man out of Springfield Clinic after making threats. A potential threat at a Springfield Clinic facility was resolved quickly without incident because of the immediate response of Springfield Clinic staff. On Tuesday, We were told that a man at Springfield...
newschannel20.com
Woman dies week after domestic violence attack, suspect may see amended charge
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 43-year-old woman has died after being hit in the head. Monique N. McKissic passed away Monday due to her injuries. Decatur Police found her on August 14 after responding to a domestic violence situation in the 100 block of South Calhoun Street. Police say...
newschannel20.com
$1.34B winning Mega Millions sold in Illinois still unclaimed
CHICAGO (WICS) — A new billionaire in Illinois has yet to claim the money that will make them rich. A total of $1.34 billion remains unclaimed from last month’s Mega Millions lottery drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from a Speedway in Des Plaines, Illinois. The drawing was...
Comments / 0