Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
Could the St. Louis Cardinals sign ace pitcher Justin Verlander?
Every team could use a frontline starter, and there’s a unique one who may be coming on the market this offseason the St. Louis Cardinals should pursue. On August 4, Justin Verlander pitching six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians. Given Verlander’s talent level and the Guardians’ middling offense, this wasn’t all that shocking. However, the details of that specific game weren’t the biggest takeaway that night.
Twins bring in notable outfielder after Byron Buxton injury
The Minnesota Twins are moving to Plan B (or perhaps Plan C, D, or E) after the injury to Byron Buxton. Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Twins have signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor-league deal. The 31-year-old Hamilton will be working out in Fort Myers for the Twins’ FCL (Florida Complex League) team over the next few days, Hayes adds.
Cardinals: 5 early offseason trade and free agent targets
It is never too early to begin looking at some potential offseason moves, and there are clear trade and free agent candidates arising for the Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals are fresh off one of the best trade deadlines in recent memory, but the ghosts of the 2022 offseason still haunt the club in some respect. Steven Matz, their big signing of the offseason, has dealt with injuries most of the year. The T.J. McFarland extension and signings like Drew VerHagen were complete misses. The injuries to Matz are not the clubs fault and the McFarland and VerHagen signings were low risk, yet they all leave sour tastes in fans mouths.
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Clayton Beeter making Yankees-Dodgers Joey Gallo trade hurt a lot less
Are you a Joey Gallo hater who’s seething at every clip/tweet alluding his newfound success with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was traded by the New York Yankees? Well, how about we interest you in shifting your negativity to … positivity?. In the end, Yankees fans should...
Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had...
Minnesota Twins sign outfielder Billy Hamilton to minor league contract
The Minnesota Twins signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor league contract on Thursday. Hamilton, who turns 32 next
Rockies vs. Mets Prediction and Odds for Friday, August 26 (Chris Bassitt To Smoke Rockies At Home)
The Mets, who opened the series against the Rockies as the biggest favorite of the MLB season, look for a home win with a mismatch on the mound on Friday night. Colorado doesn’t have anything to play for down the stretch of the season except for pride and the fun of playing spoiler. New York is trying to keep its distance from the Braves, who feel destined to take over the top spot in the NL East.
Twins to stop losing streak in game against the Giants
San Francisco Giants (61-62, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-61, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (8-10, 4.54 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (9-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -133, Giants +112; over/under is 8...
Braves seek to extend win streak, play the Cardinals
Atlanta Braves (78-48, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-53, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -143, Cardinals +122; over/under is 7...
Pirates look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Phillies
Pittsburgh Pirates (47-77, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (70-55, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-7, 5.74 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -292, Pirates +239; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates are...
Jays cap sweep of Red Sox with 10-inning win
A fielder’s-choice grounder by George Springer in the 10th inning brought home the winning run as the visiting Toronto Blue
MLB sets Twins up with home-heavy schedule in April 2023
Major League Baseball must be betting on the warming climate because the 2023 regular-season schedule has the Minnesota Twins playing at home in 16 of of 29 games to start the season. The Twins will begin the 2023 campaign Mar. 30 at Kansas City. That three-game series will be followed...
Texans rising star QB grew up as an Atlanta Falcons fan
Atlanta Falcons fans probably did not get the chance to catch a lot of Houston Texans games last year considering they are in the AFC. In reality, not a lot of people watched the Texans in 2021 because they weren’t exactly a great team. While they might be an...
Phillies sweep Reds behind Aaron Nola’s five-hit shutout
Aaron Nola tossed a five-hit shutout, guiding the host Philadelphia Phillies over the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Thursday to complete
Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros odds, picks and predictions
The Minnesota Twins (62-59) try to tame the Houston Astros (79-45) Wednesday in the 2nd game of a 3-game set at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Twins vs. Astros odds with MLB picks and predictions.
Astros host the Twins, try to extend home win streak
Minnesota Twins (62-60, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (80-45, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (10-8, 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -187, Twins +158; over/under is 8 1/2...
