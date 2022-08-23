Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell trade rumors: Danny Ainge wants Knicks to remove draft-pick protections, per report
The New York Knicks' interest in Donovan Mitchell is well chronicled. Utah is open to trading Mitchell, but Danny Ainge, who basically comes to these negotiations in a ski mask, is asking for the world. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that New York offered the Jazz Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and a total of five future first-round draft picks for Mitchell (two unprotected and three protected), but Ainge wants more.
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Trading For This All-Star Guard
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Brooklyn Nets have interest in Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant responds to Patrick Beverley criticizing Nets star for 'on and off' trade saga
Patrick Beverley called out Kevin Durant for his “on and off” trade saga, and Durant gave a blunt response after the Nets announced Durant is staying put.
Lakers News: Brian Windhorst Predicts When LA Will Make 'significant' Trade
ESPN's Brian Windhorst forecasted when he thinks the Lakers will have executed a big trade.
RUMOR: Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell trade saga takes intriguing twist — and the Knicks aren’t going to like it
The Utah Jazz remain steadfast with regard to their trade demands for Donovan Mitchell. This is likely why there hasn’t been significant progress in their negotiations with the New York Knicks. As it turns out, however, the Jazz may have a few reasons as to why they’re more than willing to let the trade talks with the Knicks drag on.
'I'm Disgusted!': Stephen A Smith Rant Takes Aim at Knicks Management
Smith went political to describe the reclusive New York front office.
Knicks’ backup target amid stagnant Donovan Mitchell trade pursuit
The New York Knicks are gunning for Donovan Mitchell. That’s not a secret at this point: they are looking to bring their hometown hero back to his city. However, as of the moment, they haven’t reached an agreement with the Utah Jazz yet. With the Jazz not in a rush to trade Mitchell, New York […] The post Knicks’ backup target amid stagnant Donovan Mitchell trade pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Western Conference Team Reportedly Interested In Donovan Mitchell
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell trade rumors: Jazz star prefers Knicks, Nets and Heat if dealt, per report
With the Kevin Durant saga now over after he and the Brooklyn Nets agreed to continue their partnership heading into the season, all eyes now shift to the Utah Jazz and All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. While Mitchell hasn't formally requested a trade from Utah, he reportedly has a list of preferred destinations if it were to happen.
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Yardbarker
Cavs Interested In Trade For Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell
Well, count the Cavaliers among the interested parties, according to veteran insider Ian Begley of SNY.tv. As Hoops Wire has relayed, the Jazz and Cavs discussed a Collin Sexton sign-and-trade arrangement — but those talks were believed to be several weeks ago and never got serious, sources said. Sexton...
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Knicks Leadership
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith called out the New York Knicks and their leadership amidst rumors that they are interested in trading for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.
Syracuse basketball among teams recruiting elite NYC shooting guard hard
In the coming days, lethal shooting guard Elijah Moore from New York City is expected to take an unofficial visit to Syracuse basketball to compete in the Orange’s annual Elite Camp, according to media reports. The ‘Cuse coaching staff offered a scholarship to the 6-foot-4 Moore in April, and...
