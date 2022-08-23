ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Donovan Mitchell trade rumors: Danny Ainge wants Knicks to remove draft-pick protections, per report

The New York Knicks' interest in Donovan Mitchell is well chronicled. Utah is open to trading Mitchell, but Danny Ainge, who basically comes to these negotiations in a ski mask, is asking for the world. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that New York offered the Jazz Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and a total of five future first-round draft picks for Mitchell (two unprotected and three protected), but Ainge wants more.
ClutchPoints

The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets

The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Knicks’ backup target amid stagnant Donovan Mitchell trade pursuit

The New York Knicks are gunning for Donovan Mitchell. That’s not a secret at this point: they are looking to bring their hometown hero back to his city. However, as of the moment, they haven’t reached an agreement with the Utah Jazz yet. With the Jazz not in a rush to trade Mitchell, New York […] The post Knicks’ backup target amid stagnant Donovan Mitchell trade pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Cavs Interested In Trade For Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell

Well, count the Cavaliers among the interested parties, according to veteran insider Ian Begley of SNY.tv. As Hoops Wire has relayed, the Jazz and Cavs discussed a Collin Sexton sign-and-trade arrangement — but those talks were believed to be several weeks ago and never got serious, sources said. Sexton...
FanSided

FanSided

