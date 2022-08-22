Read full article on original website
Your Chance to Own a Missoula County Eyesore in IRS Auction
On your trek to Missoula on Highway 93, across from the Subway and the stoplight from the gas station, you might have noticed the run-down buildings and changing collection of "stuff" from hot tubs to stripped motorhomes. The old Kings Hat Cafe and the building in front of it on the corner of Glacier Drive and Highway 93 will be sold at Public Auction in Missoula on September 13th, 2022.
Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
Visit the Garden of 1,000 Buddhas in Montana
Located outside Arlee and Missoula, Montana, is a hidden gem you may not know about: the Garden of One Thousand Buddhas. The garden is located on Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ land on the Flathead Reservation. The Garden of One thousand Buddhas is a public park and botanical garden...
City approves new cable franchise in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — TDS telecommunications has been approved to operate in the greater Missoula area competing with the city’s current and only cable provider in Charter. There has not been another option since 2003, it was noted that a lot has changed in the past 20 years when it comes to TV and internet consumption.
Several grizzly bears being seen in the northern Bitterroot Valley
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports several grizzly bears have been spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,714 Cases, 14 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 304,169 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,714 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,042 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,533,165 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,771...
Waterworks Hill Trailhead Will Open Soon, Rebuild Cost $798,143
The City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Public Works and Mobility Department, will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 25 at 9:30 a.m. We spoke with Morgan Valliant, Ecosystems Services Superintendent for the City of Missoula this week about the newly improved trail system...
Missoula crews attack structure fire on Whitaker Dr.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire officials attacked a structure fire on Whitaker Drive in the South Hills of Missoula on Thursday afternoon. Officials were first dispatched to a reported vehicle fire just before 2:30 p.m. Multiple units responded to the scene and found the blaze had engulfed eight vehicles and...
Four ‘Auto Rack’ Rail Cars Off the Tracks at Montana Rail Link
We have learned that several Montana Rail Link cars have derailed in the train yard in Missoula. A retired Montana Rail Link engineer told us that the four cars that have derailed are referred to as ‘auto racks’, as they contain three levels with new automobiles on each level.
Convoy of Hope rolls through Polson
A convoy of trucks rolled into Polson filled with food, water, cleaning supplies and more. Several community groups and organizations added clothes, shoes, school supplies, books, bicycle helmets, backpacks, infant car seats and a sundry of additional items. Booths offering the items and free services lined 3rd Avenue on both sides of Main Street. It was the community coming together to help and to give hope to other community members less fortunate than they in this Fourth Annual Day of Hope event. The Convoy Of Hope is a disaster relief arm of the Assemblies of God Fellowship and their mission is...
12 Percent Tax Increase Part of 2023 Missoula City Budget
Residents will be facing a nearly 12 percent tax increase as part of the new Fiscal Year 2023 City of Missoula Budget. We spoke with acting Mayor Gwen Jones on Wednesday and she provided details about the new budget. “We had a nine-hour budget hearing Monday night, which was pretty...
Big Ditch gets emergency repairs
The Big Ditch was shut down last Thursday to repair a substantial leak that had developed in the canal bank northeast of Corvallis and south of Stevensville near Popham Lane. The Big Ditch brings irrigation water from behind the dam at Lake Como and stretches over 75 miles to the Eagle Watch area near Florence, irrigating over 16,665 acres. The main canal has an initial capacity of 350 cubic feet per second.
UM Professor Celebrates $10 Million Grant for Native Students
University of Montana Chemistry Professor and Director of Indigenous Research and STEM Education, Aaron Thomas told us on Thursday that UM’s share of a $10 million grant from the National Science Foundation will be $1.8 million to boost the underrepresentation of Alaska Native and American Indian students in STEM disciplines and the workforce.
Partnership Health Center Chosen Best Large Employer in Montana
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has honored Missoula’s Partnership Health Center as the best large employer in the state of Montana. We spoke with Partnership Health Center’s Communications Director Eric Halverson on Monday for his reaction to the prestigious award targeted at businesses with more than 150 employees.
Accident delays traffic on Hwy 93 south
MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash is delaying traffic on Highway 93 and Blue Mountain Road in Missoula. Crews are clearing the accident and motorists will still experience minor delays.
It’s National Dog Day. Check Out Some of Missoula’s Best Puppers
In my opinion everyday is National Dog Day. These furry buddies are one of the greatest things to have ever been put on earth(right next to cold beer and heavy metal). I don't know what I would do without my dog. Missoula is definitely a "dog town". I'm always impressed...
I-90 crash cleared east of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews have cleared a crash at mile marker 135, east of Missoula, on Interstate 90. The crash caused delays on I-90, and officials urged drivers to use alternate routes. Montana Highway Patrol told us it was a single-vehicle rollover with two patients. No word yet on...
Missoula’s Largest Neighborhood Gearing Up for Another Fantastic Block Party
Missoula has some wonderful neighborhoods, each with its own flavor. One of the more active communities is the Franklin to the Fort area, where they are holding a block party at Franklin Park (Kemp and 10th St.) on September 1st from 5:30-8 pm. “F2F Block Party: Come Get the Scoop” is co-sponsored by the City’s Office of Neighborhoods, and Franklin-to-Fort Neighbors-in-Action (F2F NiA) and they are hoping to engage more of the area residents by making them aware of ways they can help improve the neighborhood.
Two convicted in illegal Montana border crossing case
Two people accused of picking up six Mexican nationals who crossed illegally into Northwest Montana from Canada have been convicted of the charges in Missoula.
Multiple trains derail in Missoula rail yard
MISSOULA, Mont. - Multiple trains were derailed this morning in the Missoula Rail Yard due to unknown causes. According to Montana Rail Line, this was a low speed derailment but the cause and damage is still under investigation, along with a means of action. After speaking with MRL and Missoula...
