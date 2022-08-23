ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

James Toney says Tank Davis murders Ryan Garcia

By Allan Fox: James ‘Lights Out’ Toney says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will murder Ryan Garcia if that fight comes off. The boxing great Toney feels that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) “can’t fight,” and he sees Tank destroying him. Thus far, Ryan, 23, has...
Julian Jackson says Errol Spence must pressure Terence Crawford to win

By Chris Williams: Boxing great Julian Jackson says Errol Spence Jr. must break Terence Crawford with nonstop pressure when the two eventually meet up. Spence could break Crawford with pressure in the same way he did Yordenis Ugas last April. Crawford has never taken much punishment during his career, thanks...
Andy Ruiz Sr confident his son beats Deontay Wilder

By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Sr is supremely confident that his son, former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr, will ultimately defeat Deontay Wilder if the two faces each other next. Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KOs) has a tough obstacle in front of him with his fight on September 4th...
Deontay Wilder looking powerful throwing combos in training

By Allan Fox: Trainer Malik Scott is fine-tuning Deontay Wilder’s combination punching and further developing his left hand to turn it into a weapon that he can utilize against Robert Helenius on October 15th. Wilder’s last opponent Tyson Fury exposed his lack of a backup weapon to go along...
Wilder – Usyk better fight than Fury-Usyk says Shawn Porter

By Craig Daly: Shawn Porter likes the match-up between Deontay Wilder and unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk a lot more than seeing Tyson Fury face the talented Ukrainian for the undisputed championship. Porter feels that Wilder – Usyk is a fight that will keep boxing fans at the edge of...
Jared Anderson stops Miljan Rovcanin in 2nd round

By Sam Volz: Heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson took care of business last Saturday night, stopping Miljan Rovcanin (24-3, 16 KOs) in the second round with a hard right hand in their scheduled eight round bout on ESPN at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. Anderson focused on...
Roy Jones Jr says Spence can give Crawford problems late in the fight

By Chris Williams: Roy Jones Jr says Terence Crawford is the better fighter than Errol Spence Jr early, but he could struggle if the contest goes into the second half. Jones Jr feels that with Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) being a pressure fighter, he’s going to be at his best against the 35-year-old Crawford in the second half of the contest.
Errol Spence warns Crawford: He enjoys being “the will” out of his opponents

By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr sent a warning message to Terence Crawford this week that he enjoys beating “the winner & desire” out of his opponents. Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) needs to make sure he knows what he’s getting himself into by facing IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) because it could end badly for him.
Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis Ortiz next Sunday on FOX Sports PPV

By Adam Baskin: Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz headlines next Sunday on FOX PPV from the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California. The event beings at 9:00 p.m. ET and goes for $74.99 on pay-per-view. The chief support fight is lightweight contender Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz taking on the always tough...
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk possible for Feb.11th or 18th

By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship is being targeted for February 11th or 18th, possibly in the Middle East. According to Mark Kriegel of ESPN, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has ruled out the Fury-Usyk fight taking place in December. It’s not likely to take place in Saudi Arabia. Instead, Abu Dhabi and Qatar are possibilities.
Bam Rodriguez’s Trickiest Obstacle on the Road to Superstardom Could Be a Sibling Rivalry

By Rory Hickey: The 115-pound weight class has been one of the most exciting divisions in boxing for the last decade or so. The division has had memorable fights for years and has been a hidden gem in the boxing landscape. The super flyweight division (a.k.a. the junior bantamweight division) has been carried primarily by four amazing boxers: Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez, Carlos Cuadras, Juan Francisco Estrada, and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.
Naoya Inoue wants Stephen Fulton fight after Paul Butler

By Brian Webber: Former two-division world champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue plans on moving up to 122 to take on super bantamweight champions Stephen Fulton and Murodjon Akhmadaliev after he finishes collecting the final belt at 118 against WBO champion Paul Butler on December 13th. You can’t blame IBF,...
Gilberto Ramirez says Bivol won’t get Canelo rematch

By Dan Ambrose: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez says he’s going to dethrone WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th and take his spot as the opponent for Canelo Alvarez next May. Bivol (21-0, 10 KOs) is expected to have few problems against the highly motivated Golden...
WBC to rule on Canelo vs. Benavidez fight

By Dan Ambrose: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says his organization will be meeting at the next convention and will make a ruling about when undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will be defending his WBC title against his mandatory David Benavidez. Last year, Canelo asked the WBC to allow him...
Derek Chisora defends Anthony Joshua after loss to Oleksandr Usyk

By Charles Brun: Journeyman Derek Chisora came to Anthony Joshua’s defense last Saturday night, defending him over his recent loss to Oleksandr Usyk, insisting that the former unified heavyweight champion AJ will magically “bounce back.”. No stranger to losing with his 12 career defeats, Chisora isn’t concerned about...
