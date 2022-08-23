Read full article on original website
Could the St. Louis Cardinals sign ace pitcher Justin Verlander?
Every team could use a frontline starter, and there’s a unique one who may be coming on the market this offseason the St. Louis Cardinals should pursue. On August 4, Justin Verlander pitching six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians. Given Verlander’s talent level and the Guardians’ middling offense, this wasn’t all that shocking. However, the details of that specific game weren’t the biggest takeaway that night.
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
Cardinals: 5 early offseason trade and free agent targets
It is never too early to begin looking at some potential offseason moves, and there are clear trade and free agent candidates arising for the Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals are fresh off one of the best trade deadlines in recent memory, but the ghosts of the 2022 offseason still haunt the club in some respect. Steven Matz, their big signing of the offseason, has dealt with injuries most of the year. The T.J. McFarland extension and signings like Drew VerHagen were complete misses. The injuries to Matz are not the clubs fault and the McFarland and VerHagen signings were low risk, yet they all leave sour tastes in fans mouths.
dodgerblue.com
Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Gavin Lux Scratched From Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers one night after being shut out at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season. After scoring a combined 19 runs in their previous series with the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers squandered multiple opportunities with runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers. Two clubs that highly value pitching continue that trend with a marquee matchup between Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes.
Clayton Beeter making Yankees-Dodgers Joey Gallo trade hurt a lot less
Are you a Joey Gallo hater who’s seething at every clip/tweet alluding his newfound success with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was traded by the New York Yankees? Well, how about we interest you in shifting your negativity to … positivity?. In the end, Yankees fans should...
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
D-backs hope to solve White Sox’s Johnny Cueto
Tony La Russa receives reimbursement for managing the Chicago White Sox, but he pondered the prospect of turning the tables
numberfire.com
Romy Gonzalez batting eighth for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Gonzalez will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and Baltimore. Josh Harrison moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
MLB Odds: Guardians vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 8/25/2022
The Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners will begin a four-game series in Seattle on Thursday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Guardians-Mariners prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Cleveland Guardians are in first...
Rockies vs. Mets Prediction and Odds for Friday, August 26 (Chris Bassitt To Smoke Rockies At Home)
The Mets, who opened the series against the Rockies as the biggest favorite of the MLB season, look for a home win with a mismatch on the mound on Friday night. Colorado doesn’t have anything to play for down the stretch of the season except for pride and the fun of playing spoiler. New York is trying to keep its distance from the Braves, who feel destined to take over the top spot in the NL East.
MLB Probable Pitchers for Friday, August 26 (Who's Starting for Every MLB Team?)
The weekend MLB slate fully kicks off today highlighted by an NL showdown between two of the hottest teams in baseball. Braves at Cardinals is certainly going to be interesting considering neither teams appears capable of losing a series these days. They're both 8-2 in their last 10 and have the third and fourth best records in the NL, respectively. Braves ace Spencer Strider takes the mound tonight as perhaps the best pitcher on the tonight's slate.
FOX Sports
Orioles and White Sox play in series rubber match
Chicago White Sox (63-61, second in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (64-59, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.30 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (9-9, 4.61 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -114, Orioles -105; over/under...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History
Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
Yardbarker
White Sox 3B Yoan Moncada Leaves Game With Left Hamstring Issue
Moncada went 2-2 at the plate and made several nice plays in the field before his premature departure. He appeared to tweak his hamstring in the second inning on an athletic play that negated a bunt single attempt by Baltimore’s Terrin Vavra. Moncada came up a bit gingerly after recording the out and trainers attended to him on the field. However, the 27-year-old stayed in the game for a few more innings.
FOX Sports
Padres visit the Royals to open 3-game series
San Diego Padres (68-58, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (51-75, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-6, 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-8, 5.29 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -192, Royals +162; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Mets host the Rockies, look to continue home win streak
Colorado Rockies (54-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (80-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -343, Rockies +270; over/under is 8...
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega hitting sixth for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will patrol center field after Nelson Velazquez was shifted to right and Seiya Suzuki was rested. In a matchup against Cardinals' right-hander Miles Mikolas, our models project Ortega to score 9.0 FanDuel points at...
Cubs Prospect Wesneski Inches Closer to Promotion
Pitcher Hayden Wesneski, the Cubs' 12th-ranked prospect, could see a debut in the majors before the end of the season.
Four Chiefs who helped their roster case vs. Packers
Four Chiefs players improved their chances of making an impact this year in Kansas City’s preseason finale Thursday night. The Kansas City Chiefs put a bow on the 2022 preseason with a 17-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night in Arrowhead. The final week of preseason...
