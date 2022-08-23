ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FanSided

Could the St. Louis Cardinals sign ace pitcher Justin Verlander?

Every team could use a frontline starter, and there’s a unique one who may be coming on the market this offseason the St. Louis Cardinals should pursue. On August 4, Justin Verlander pitching six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians. Given Verlander’s talent level and the Guardians’ middling offense, this wasn’t all that shocking. However, the details of that specific game weren’t the biggest takeaway that night.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Cardinals: 5 early offseason trade and free agent targets

It is never too early to begin looking at some potential offseason moves, and there are clear trade and free agent candidates arising for the Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals are fresh off one of the best trade deadlines in recent memory, but the ghosts of the 2022 offseason still haunt the club in some respect. Steven Matz, their big signing of the offseason, has dealt with injuries most of the year. The T.J. McFarland extension and signings like Drew VerHagen were complete misses. The injuries to Matz are not the clubs fault and the McFarland and VerHagen signings were low risk, yet they all leave sour tastes in fans mouths.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dodgerblue.com

Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Gavin Lux Scratched From Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers one night after being shut out at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season. After scoring a combined 19 runs in their previous series with the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers squandered multiple opportunities with runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers. Two clubs that highly value pitching continue that trend with a marquee matchup between Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Romy Gonzalez batting eighth for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Gonzalez will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and Baltimore. Josh Harrison moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Rockies vs. Mets Prediction and Odds for Friday, August 26 (Chris Bassitt To Smoke Rockies At Home)

The Mets, who opened the series against the Rockies as the biggest favorite of the MLB season, look for a home win with a mismatch on the mound on Friday night. Colorado doesn’t have anything to play for down the stretch of the season except for pride and the fun of playing spoiler. New York is trying to keep its distance from the Braves, who feel destined to take over the top spot in the NL East.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

MLB Probable Pitchers for Friday, August 26 (Who's Starting for Every MLB Team?)

The weekend MLB slate fully kicks off today highlighted by an NL showdown between two of the hottest teams in baseball. Braves at Cardinals is certainly going to be interesting considering neither teams appears capable of losing a series these days. They're both 8-2 in their last 10 and have the third and fourth best records in the NL, respectively. Braves ace Spencer Strider takes the mound tonight as perhaps the best pitcher on the tonight's slate.
MLB
FOX Sports

Orioles and White Sox play in series rubber match

Chicago White Sox (63-61, second in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (64-59, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.30 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (9-9, 4.61 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -114, Orioles -105; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History

Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

White Sox 3B Yoan Moncada Leaves Game With Left Hamstring Issue

Moncada went 2-2 at the plate and made several nice plays in the field before his premature departure. He appeared to tweak his hamstring in the second inning on an athletic play that negated a bunt single attempt by Baltimore’s Terrin Vavra. Moncada came up a bit gingerly after recording the out and trainers attended to him on the field. However, the 27-year-old stayed in the game for a few more innings.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Padres visit the Royals to open 3-game series

San Diego Padres (68-58, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (51-75, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-6, 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-8, 5.29 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -192, Royals +162; over/under is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Mets host the Rockies, look to continue home win streak

Colorado Rockies (54-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (80-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -343, Rockies +270; over/under is 8...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega hitting sixth for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will patrol center field after Nelson Velazquez was shifted to right and Seiya Suzuki was rested. In a matchup against Cardinals' right-hander Miles Mikolas, our models project Ortega to score 9.0 FanDuel points at...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Four Chiefs who helped their roster case vs. Packers

Four Chiefs players improved their chances of making an impact this year in Kansas City’s preseason finale Thursday night. The Kansas City Chiefs put a bow on the 2022 preseason with a 17-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night in Arrowhead. The final week of preseason...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

