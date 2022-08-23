ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

whopam.com

MANPOWER is hiring!!!

Looking for a job? Manpower is hiring for a variety of positions at multiple factories! Visit them today….apply and start your new job this week!. With new job opportunities each week, Manpower is guaranteed to find the right job just for you!. Visit Manpower at 2817 Ft Campbell Blvd...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Comer Supports Gilliam In Christian County Judge Executive Race

First District Congressman James Comer is supporting the Republican candidate for Christian County Judge Executive. Comer stopped in Hopkinsville Wednesday night at a fundraiser for Jerry Gilliam. Comer adds he works Gilliam regularly. Gilliam is the Republican candidate for Judge Executive in Christian County. He currently serves as Magistrate for...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville/Christian County YMCA Nabs $100K USDA Grant

On July 25, Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble inked a community development grant with officials from the US Department of Agriculture — bringing $100,000 to the Hopkinsville/Christian County YMCA. During Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, magistrates unanimously approved that action retroactively, in what should be a well-embraced lift for the...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
houstonherald.com

Report: Medical mission had big impact on region

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) announced its partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) resulted in more than $1.1 million in estimated value of services at no cost to the 2,920 patients cared for during the western Kentucky, south-central Missouri and southern Illinois Wellness Missions. In south-central Missouri, the...
HOUSTON, MO
whopam.com

Phillip Ray Kelly

(Age 72, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Saturday August 27th at 11am at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery in Clarksville, TN. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

6th annual Summer Salute boogies into Hopkinsville this weekend

HOPKINSVILLE, KY – The award-winning 6th annual Hopkinsville Summer Salute festival rolls into downtown Hopkinsville this Friday and Saturday with the region abuzz about Saturday night’s free headline performance from KC and the Sunshine Band. Winners of multiple Grammy Awards, KC and the Sunshine Band will perform on...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Wilford Lancaster

(Age 93, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday August 27th at 12noon at Hughart Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at Hughart Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Hopkinsville mayoral candidates speak with Association of Realtors

The Hopkinsville-Christian County and Todd County Association of Realtors heard from the two candidates running for Mayor of Hopkinsville at their Thursday meeting. Democrat Alethea West and Republican James R. Knight fielded questions about housing, rental agreements, evictions and more. On the topic of homelessness in Hopkinsville, West says she would first form a coalition that would accurately count the number of people struggling with homelessness, and from there find ways to address the problem.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Bonnie Gail Hughey

(Age 71, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life service will be Saturday August 27th at 11am at Bethel United Methodist Church in Clarksville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Willie Elizabeth Moss

(Age 99) Funeral service will be Saturday August 27th at 12noon at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
MADISONVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Five Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was northbound when it was struck by a tractor-trailer from behind at the Pembroke Road exit. Five people in the van were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Parking garage across from F&M Bank Arena projected to be complete in fall 2023

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Construction of a parking garage across from the F&M Bank Arena is getting closer to starting. During a Thursday morning meeting of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council Executive Committee, members heard an update on the overall process and projected timeline. The 724-space garage...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Motorcyclist Severely Injured In Madisonville Road Crash

A wreck on Madisonville Road at the intersection of Kentucky 1682 in Hopkinsville sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcyclist was northbound on Madisonville Road when he collided with a southbound car that was turning onto Kentucky 1682. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Ottie Goforth

(Age 68, of Cadiz) Funeral mass will be Thursday August 25th at 2pm at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CADIZ, KY

