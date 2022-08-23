Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Unemployment down or stagnant in eight of nine Pennyrile counties last month
Unemployment was either stagnant or down from June to July in eight of nine Pennyrile counties. Christian County’s jobless rate was 5.4 percent, unchanged from June and down from 6.5 percent one year ago. It equated to 1,363 people who were looking for work and unable to find it.
whopam.com
Additional “superloads” to slowly travel from Eddyville to Hopkinsville over next couple weeks
After the first “superload” successfully winded its way from Eddyville to Hopkinsville at a slow pace Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says motorists can expect additional loads to take the same route along I-24 and US 68 about every other day over the next two weeks. The loads...
whopam.com
MANPOWER is hiring!!!
Looking for a job? Manpower is hiring for a variety of positions at multiple factories! Visit them today….apply and start your new job this week!. With new job opportunities each week, Manpower is guaranteed to find the right job just for you!. Visit Manpower at 2817 Ft Campbell Blvd...
wkdzradio.com
Comer Supports Gilliam In Christian County Judge Executive Race
First District Congressman James Comer is supporting the Republican candidate for Christian County Judge Executive. Comer stopped in Hopkinsville Wednesday night at a fundraiser for Jerry Gilliam. Comer adds he works Gilliam regularly. Gilliam is the Republican candidate for Judge Executive in Christian County. He currently serves as Magistrate for...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville/Christian County YMCA Nabs $100K USDA Grant
On July 25, Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble inked a community development grant with officials from the US Department of Agriculture — bringing $100,000 to the Hopkinsville/Christian County YMCA. During Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, magistrates unanimously approved that action retroactively, in what should be a well-embraced lift for the...
houstonherald.com
Report: Medical mission had big impact on region
The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) announced its partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) resulted in more than $1.1 million in estimated value of services at no cost to the 2,920 patients cared for during the western Kentucky, south-central Missouri and southern Illinois Wellness Missions. In south-central Missouri, the...
whopam.com
Phillip Ray Kelly
(Age 72, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Saturday August 27th at 11am at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery in Clarksville, TN. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Grand Champion Ham sells for $5 million; LGBTQ activists protest outside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's Grand Champion Country Ham sold for a record-breaking $5 million. The highest bid was split between Kelly Craft and Central Bank. The prize-winning ham came from B and B Broadbent Farms in Kuttawa, Kentucky. According to a spokesperson from the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation,...
clarksvillenow.com
6th annual Summer Salute boogies into Hopkinsville this weekend
HOPKINSVILLE, KY – The award-winning 6th annual Hopkinsville Summer Salute festival rolls into downtown Hopkinsville this Friday and Saturday with the region abuzz about Saturday night’s free headline performance from KC and the Sunshine Band. Winners of multiple Grammy Awards, KC and the Sunshine Band will perform on...
whopam.com
Wilford Lancaster
(Age 93, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday August 27th at 12noon at Hughart Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at Hughart Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville mayoral candidates speak with Association of Realtors
The Hopkinsville-Christian County and Todd County Association of Realtors heard from the two candidates running for Mayor of Hopkinsville at their Thursday meeting. Democrat Alethea West and Republican James R. Knight fielded questions about housing, rental agreements, evictions and more. On the topic of homelessness in Hopkinsville, West says she would first form a coalition that would accurately count the number of people struggling with homelessness, and from there find ways to address the problem.
whopam.com
Bonnie Gail Hughey
(Age 71, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life service will be Saturday August 27th at 11am at Bethel United Methodist Church in Clarksville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
k105.com
Contractor hired to straighten Beehive Curve files for bankruptcy, cites up to $100 million in debt
The contractor hired by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to straighten Beehive Curve has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy. With mounting lawsuits and burdened by debt up to $100 million, owed to suppliers in multiple states, Charles DeWeese Construction Inc. filed for bankruptcy on July 1. The company has more than...
whopam.com
Willie Elizabeth Moss
(Age 99) Funeral service will be Saturday August 27th at 12noon at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
14news.com
Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
whvoradio.com
Five Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was northbound when it was struck by a tractor-trailer from behind at the Pembroke Road exit. Five people in the van were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
clarksvillenow.com
Parking garage across from F&M Bank Arena projected to be complete in fall 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Construction of a parking garage across from the F&M Bank Arena is getting closer to starting. During a Thursday morning meeting of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council Executive Committee, members heard an update on the overall process and projected timeline. The 724-space garage...
wkdzradio.com
Motorcyclist Severely Injured In Madisonville Road Crash
A wreck on Madisonville Road at the intersection of Kentucky 1682 in Hopkinsville sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcyclist was northbound on Madisonville Road when he collided with a southbound car that was turning onto Kentucky 1682. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance...
whopam.com
Ottie Goforth
(Age 68, of Cadiz) Funeral mass will be Thursday August 25th at 2pm at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
