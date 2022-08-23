The Hopkinsville-Christian County and Todd County Association of Realtors heard from the two candidates running for Mayor of Hopkinsville at their Thursday meeting. Democrat Alethea West and Republican James R. Knight fielded questions about housing, rental agreements, evictions and more. On the topic of homelessness in Hopkinsville, West says she would first form a coalition that would accurately count the number of people struggling with homelessness, and from there find ways to address the problem.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO