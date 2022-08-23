Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Traffic back to normal after crash near Memorial Coliseum
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parnell Avenue is back open near its intersection with Coliseum Boulevard after a Sunday morning crash. Dispatch confirmed around 9:30 a.m. the lanes of Parnell were shut down in the area due to the crash. Fort Wayne Police were at the scene. WANE 15...
wfft.com
DeKalb Co. Sheriff: 3 injured in crash on U.S. 6
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash that left three injured Saturday night. Investigators say a Saturn Vue was heading west on U.S. 6 at around 10:45, when the driver slowed down because an animal was in the road. That's when a Mitsubishi...
WOWO News
One Dead After Saturday Morning Crash In Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigation a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred early Saturday morning. Shortly before 6 A.M. in the 2100 block Lake Ave, a tan Hyundai was traveling South on Randallia Drive when the driver crossed Lake Ave and struck a tree on the property of Lake Side Middle School. The driver, an adult male, was pronounced deceased a short time later at a local hospital. The victim’s ID has not been released as the Allen County Coroner’s Office is notifying the next of kin. This incident remains under investigation.
WNDU
One dead in Goshen crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Goshen. Police were called just before 3:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of S. Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had left the road and hit an electrical pole and a tree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
abc57.com
Two found dead inside Elkhart home after apparent gunshot wounds
ELKHART, Ind., --- An investigation is underway after a male and female who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds were found dead inside an Elkhart home. Officials said 911 received a call around 1:15 pm about a male and a female who were believed to be deceased inside a home on the 200 block of North Drive in Elkhart.
wfft.com
Man dies in crash at Lake Side Middle School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead after he crashed his car into a tree at Lake Side Middle School Saturday morning. Fort Wayne police responded to 2100 Lake Ave. at 5:54 a.m. Investigators say the man was driving a tan Hyundai south on Randalia Drive when it...
Times-Union Newspaper
Wakarusa Man Airlifted To Hospital After Thursday Crash
A Wakarusa man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. At approximately 4:36 a.m. Thursday, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West CR 800N and North CR 800W in Prairie Township. The preliminary results of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
WANE-TV
FWFD: Car on fire in ‘vacant’ building in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne firefighters and paramedics responded to a fire on the city’s southwest side Friday night. Around 8:40 p.m., smoke was seen coming from a building at 4335 Earth Drive. Firefighters entered the building and extinguished a burning vehicle and other contents inside...
Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
wfft.com
Adams County Deputies: Decatur man stabbed uncle more than 30 times
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) -- Investigators in Adams County say a man charged with attempted murder stabbed his uncle more than 30 times. Patrick M. Scott of Decatur was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the stabbing, which happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. A probable cause affidavit says deputies responded to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times-Union Newspaper
1 Airlifted After One-Vehicle Accident
A Warsaw man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a one-vehicle accident Thursday morning. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 1:53 a.m. Thursday, Damien W. Petersen, 32, South Detroit Street, Warsaw, was traveling east on CR 250N. Upon approaching the intersection of CR 250N and CR 100E, he failed to stop at a stop sign and proceeded through the intersection.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne man found guilty in deadly 2020 shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been found guilty of murder in a 2020 shooting. Ronald Williams III, 33, was found guilty Thursday in the shooting death of Emoni M. Martin, 19. Williams was also found guilty of a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit a crime and battery by means of a deadly weapon according to the Journal Gazette.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating fatal crash on Beardsley Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on East Beardsley Avenue near the intersection of Osolo Road. At 4:18 a.m., a Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on Beardsley, in the 1800 block, when it drove off...
WANE-TV
Man arrested after leading police on chase through Electric Works construction site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police arrested a man Wednesday after he reportedly fled authorities during a traffic stop and led police on a chase through the Electric Works construction site. Metta Dushawn Hopkins, 47, was the passenger of a vehicle that was stopped by police for a traffic...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Driver identified in head-on crash with semi truck in Elkhart
Elkhart police have now identified the driver who crashed head-on into a semi on Monday. Police state 23-year-old Jacob Earl of Elkhart crossed over the center line in the 2300 block of South Main Street near Carlton Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say a semi truck was traveling...
WIBC.com
Sheriff’s Brother Shot and Killed by Police in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind.–The brother of Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner was killed by police in Muncie Thursday morning. They say Richard Skinner, 45, pointed what appeared to be a gun at them through a window, while the SWAT team was at the house trying to negotiate an end to a domestic situation.
WANE-TV
Police: Man impersonated officer at scene of critical stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When Fort Wayne Police officers arrived in the area of South Harrison Street and Fairfax Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, they found a teenage boy with life-threatening injuries from a stabbing. They also found a man dressed in a dark shirt...
abc57.com
Three injured in crash on State Road 14
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were injured in a crash on State Road 14 Monday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. At 2:06 p.m., deputies were called to the area of S.R. 14 and County Road 650 West for a multi-vehicle crash. Deputies determined a blue 2017...
Comments / 0