Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth swears he will improve on one key part of his game next season
ATLANTA — If you’re a Jordan Spieth fan—and there are a lot of you—the following will be music to your ears. “Going into next year, I should putt a lot better,” Spieth told Golf Digest on Saturday after finishing his third-round 69 at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. “I found some key stuff to work on in the offseason, and then continue to get better in the full swing as well.”
Golf Digest
In Rory McIlroy, the PGA Tour got the perfect winner of the FedEx Cup
ATLANTA — For Rory McIlroy, playing golf has been the easiest part of a truly tumultuous 2022. Being the standard bearer for the PGA Tour in its battle with LIV Golf has been the challenge. That’s why the Northern Irishman looked content at East Lake Golf Club, where he began the Tour Championship with a triple-bogey 7 on the first hole and ended it with a third career FedEx Cup on the 72nd.
Golf Digest
Cameron Young acknowledges interest in LIV Golf, but has decided to stay with the PGA Tour
Cameron Young said he’s staying with the PGA Tour. He also sounded like a man who was close to jumping ship. Young turned in one of the more impressive freshman campaigns on tour in recent memory. He posted seven top-three finishes in 25 starts—including a runner-up at the Open Championship and a T-3 at the PGA Championship—and finished ninth at the end of the regular season in FedEx Cup points. Young is considered a lock as a captain’s pick for the U.S. Presidents Cup team and will be a runaway winner for the tour’s Rookie of the Year award.
Golf Digest
These were the best—and worst—PGA Tour pros to bet on this season
If you regularly bet on golf, you should have a good sense of the PGA Tour pros that won you money this season. Well, hopefully, you won some money at some point. If not, you're probably also well aware of the guys you lost the most money backing. Just don't think about that right now because it might ruin your weekend.
Golf Digest
After crushing 3-putt at Wyndham, Justin Lower's PGA Tour prospects are looking up, thanks to LIV defectors
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Lower is hoping that his presence in next week’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship isn’t necessary, and there are two ways that can happen. The first is out of his control and the second depends on continuing his solid play in the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.
Rory McIlroy throws 'Super Bowl' dig at LIV Golf after FedEx Cup victory
On Sunday, Rory Mcllroy won the FedEx Cup, becoming the first player to win the tournament three times. Mcllroy rode an incredible come-from-behind effort to clinch the final event of the PGA Tour season. Despite coming back from six strokes down, Mcllroy still had some energy to throw a dig...
Golf Digest
The legend continues as JoAnne Carner, 83, shoots her age at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open one more time
JoAnne Carner won 43 LPGA titles and has been charming galleries for more than six decades. At the U.S. Women’s Senior Open on Thursday at NCR Country Club in Kettering, Ohio, it was more of the same. This time though, the feat seemed more amazing than ever. The 83-year-old...
Golf Digest
Two more players bail from lawsuit against PGA Tour, but LIV Golf added to complaint
Two more players have bailed from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. However, an amended complaint also revealed a significant addition to the case. A new copy of the lawsuit filed Friday showed that Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak have dropped out of the complaint. With Ancer and Kokrak removing themselves from the motion the lawsuit had now lost more than a third of its plaintiffs in less than a month since the lawsuit was filed in early August, with Carlos Ortiz and Pat Perez also taking their names off in previous weeks. The remaining players in the complaint are Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein.
Golf Digest
It was a costly Sunday but still a season of riches for Scottie Scheffler
It was a costly Sunday for Scottie Scheffler, and by “costly” we mean roughly to the tune of $12 million. Still, it was a season of riches for Scheffler, a sentiment not lost on the man following a rough final round at the Tour Championship. “I hit the...
Golf Digest
The clubs Rory McIlroy used to win the 2022 Tour Championship
*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. It seemed almost impossible. Six shots behind World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler heading into the final round of the Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy...
Golf Digest
Match Team USA and the International Team with these official Presidents Cup stand bags
*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. When biennial team golf events like the Presidents Cup roll around, both Team USA fans and International team supporters can agree on one...
Golf Digest
Jill McGill outplays legends to win U.S. Senior Women's Open, joins a small elite club that includes Arnie, Jack and Tiger
Who could have seen this coming: Annika Sorenstam and Laura Davies, World Golf Hall of Famers, legends of women’s golf, on a competitive walk down memory lane in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Sunday, giving way to a relatively obscure player whose unlikely victory placed her name alongside Arnie, Jack and Tiger?
Golf Digest
After overcoming myriad injuries, David Lingmerth wins on Korn Ferry Tour, earns trip back to PGA Tour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — David Lingmerth earned a victory, validation, and a certain ticket to the PGA Tour—something he hasn’t enjoyed since 2018—when he sank a 13-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole on Sunday to break a tie with Paul Haley II and win the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.
Golf Digest
After 157 starts, Paula Reto finally collects her first LPGA victory
Paula Reto had nothing to lose in Canada as she started the final round of the CP Women’s Open one shot behind the leaders. The 32-year-old from South Africa liked that she didn’t have the lead; it let her put her foot on the gas from the start. She stormed out with a five-under front nine. Though her back nine was birdie-free, it was just enough to earn her first LPGA Tour win by shooting 67.
Golf Digest
The Chicago White Sox pulled off the most pathetic choke of the MLB season on Thursday
The Chicago White Sox are not a good baseball team. They were supposed to be. They have talent on paper. They play in a weak division. But over and over again throughout 2022, they have found new, creative ways to disappoint, underwhelm, and straight-up lose. Some of that has been blamed on the geriatric managing of Tony La Russa and rightfully so, but Thursday night the onus belonged to the players, Adam Engel specifically, who simply had to catch this foul pop-up to end the game and walk away with a W. You can probably guess what happened next …
Golf Digest
James Hahn says he voted against the new changes to the PGA Tour schedule/structure. Here’s why
These are challenging times for the PGA Tour as it faces the threat of LIV Golf, and James Hahn understands that. But that doesn’t mean the 40-year-old two-time tour winner, who is one of four current players on the PGA Tour Policy Board, believes all changes to address the challenge are good ones, according to a Golfweek report.
Golf Digest
Max Homa shoots career-low round, records best Tour Championship score in 15 years
Max Homa made more than a five-shot jump in strokes gained putting from the first round to the second round at the 2022 Tour Championship on Friday, an incredible turnaround on the greens. After, however, he credited a couple conversations he had off the course for firing the lowest score in 15 years at East Lake.
Golf Digest
Fields might be thin, but victory on the DP World Tour still builds plenty of confidence for winners
It’s not likely to last too long, but right now Thriston Lawrence owns a unique distinction in golf. Winner of the Joburg Open last November, which was the first-ever DP World Tour event, the South African is now also the latest champion on what used to be called the European Tour. It took him 73 holes to get it done at the Omega European Masters though. Lawrence and Englishman Matt Wallace were tied at 18-under 262 on Sunday after four circuits of the endlessly picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club high in the Swiss Alps, but a par on the first extra hole was enough to give the two-time South African Amateur champion the victory and a check for €333,330.
Golf Digest
Storm delays transform Tour Championship finale from a sprint to marathon for $18 million
ATLANTA — The only thing Scottie Scheffler was confused about on Saturday evening was the order in which he was to have dinner and go to bed before playing the last 23 1/2 holes of his epic PGA Tour season. The actual golf seems pretty straightforward. The FedEx Cup leader, at 19 under par, held a one-shot lead over playing partner Xander Schauffele when play was suspended because of bad weather as Scheffler prepared to his approach into the 13th hole of the third round of the Tour Championship.
