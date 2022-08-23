ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Digest

Jordan Spieth swears he will improve on one key part of his game next season

ATLANTA — If you’re a Jordan Spieth fan—and there are a lot of you—the following will be music to your ears. “Going into next year, I should putt a lot better,” Spieth told Golf Digest on Saturday after finishing his third-round 69 at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. “I found some key stuff to work on in the offseason, and then continue to get better in the full swing as well.”
GOLF
Golf Digest

In Rory McIlroy, the PGA Tour got the perfect winner of the FedEx Cup

ATLANTA — For Rory McIlroy, playing golf has been the easiest part of a truly tumultuous 2022. Being the standard bearer for the PGA Tour in its battle with LIV Golf has been the challenge. That’s why the Northern Irishman looked content at East Lake Golf Club, where he began the Tour Championship with a triple-bogey 7 on the first hole and ended it with a third career FedEx Cup on the 72nd.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Cameron Young acknowledges interest in LIV Golf, but has decided to stay with the PGA Tour

Cameron Young said he’s staying with the PGA Tour. He also sounded like a man who was close to jumping ship. Young turned in one of the more impressive freshman campaigns on tour in recent memory. He posted seven top-three finishes in 25 starts—including a runner-up at the Open Championship and a T-3 at the PGA Championship—and finished ninth at the end of the regular season in FedEx Cup points. Young is considered a lock as a captain’s pick for the U.S. Presidents Cup team and will be a runaway winner for the tour’s Rookie of the Year award.
GOLF
Golf Digest

These were the best—and worst—PGA Tour pros to bet on this season

If you regularly bet on golf, you should have a good sense of the PGA Tour pros that won you money this season. Well, hopefully, you won some money at some point. If not, you're probably also well aware of the guys you lost the most money backing. Just don't think about that right now because it might ruin your weekend.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Two more players bail from lawsuit against PGA Tour, but LIV Golf added to complaint

Two more players have bailed from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. However, an amended complaint also revealed a significant addition to the case. A new copy of the lawsuit filed Friday showed that Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak have dropped out of the complaint. With Ancer and Kokrak removing themselves from the motion the lawsuit had now lost more than a third of its plaintiffs in less than a month since the lawsuit was filed in early August, with Carlos Ortiz and Pat Perez also taking their names off in previous weeks. The remaining players in the complaint are Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein.
GOLF
Golf Digest

The clubs Rory McIlroy used to win the 2022 Tour Championship

*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. It seemed almost impossible. Six shots behind World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler heading into the final round of the Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy...
GOLF
Golf Digest

After 157 starts, Paula Reto finally collects her first LPGA victory

Paula Reto had nothing to lose in Canada as she started the final round of the CP Women’s Open one shot behind the leaders. The 32-year-old from South Africa liked that she didn’t have the lead; it let her put her foot on the gas from the start. She stormed out with a five-under front nine. Though her back nine was birdie-free, it was just enough to earn her first LPGA Tour win by shooting 67.
GOLF
Golf Digest

The Chicago White Sox pulled off the most pathetic choke of the MLB season on Thursday

The Chicago White Sox are not a good baseball team. They were supposed to be. They have talent on paper. They play in a weak division. But over and over again throughout 2022, they have found new, creative ways to disappoint, underwhelm, and straight-up lose. Some of that has been blamed on the geriatric managing of Tony La Russa and rightfully so, but Thursday night the onus belonged to the players, Adam Engel specifically, who simply had to catch this foul pop-up to end the game and walk away with a W. You can probably guess what happened next …
CHICAGO, IL
Golf Digest

Max Homa shoots career-low round, records best Tour Championship score in 15 years

Max Homa made more than a five-shot jump in strokes gained putting from the first round to the second round at the 2022 Tour Championship on Friday, an incredible turnaround on the greens. After, however, he credited a couple conversations he had off the course for firing the lowest score in 15 years at East Lake.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Fields might be thin, but victory on the DP World Tour still builds plenty of confidence for winners

It’s not likely to last too long, but right now Thriston Lawrence owns a unique distinction in golf. Winner of the Joburg Open last November, which was the first-ever DP World Tour event, the South African is now also the latest champion on what used to be called the European Tour. It took him 73 holes to get it done at the Omega European Masters though. Lawrence and Englishman Matt Wallace were tied at 18-under 262 on Sunday after four circuits of the endlessly picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club high in the Swiss Alps, but a par on the first extra hole was enough to give the two-time South African Amateur champion the victory and a check for €333,330.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Storm delays transform Tour Championship finale from a sprint to marathon for $18 million

ATLANTA — The only thing Scottie Scheffler was confused about on Saturday evening was the order in which he was to have dinner and go to bed before playing the last 23 1/2 holes of his epic PGA Tour season. The actual golf seems pretty straightforward. The FedEx Cup leader, at 19 under par, held a one-shot lead over playing partner Xander Schauffele when play was suspended because of bad weather as Scheffler prepared to his approach into the 13th hole of the third round of the Tour Championship.
GOLF

