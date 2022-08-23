Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua’s meltdown inside the ring
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder wasn’t surprised by Anthony Joshua’s mental meltdown inside the ring post-fight after losing to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time last Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder explains that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) was created and matched carefully during his career,...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury reacts with anger to Wilder wanting Usyk fight
By Craig Page: Tyson Fury didn’t take the news well of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder saying in an interview that he’d like to face IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. For Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), this means he’s got competition for the Usyk fight that...
Tyson Fury sets deadline to make £500million Oleksandr Usyk fight and promises to retire again if it is not met
TYSON FURY will fight Oleksandr Usyk if a deal can be agreed upon within the next week. If not, the Gypsy King is set to stay retired after officially hanging up his gloves following his victory over Dillian Whyte in March. Usyk called out Fury for a fight after he...
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk slated for undisputed showdown on December 17
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could be slated for an undisputed heavyweight title showdown in December 2022. Last Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via split decision to retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, whilst also capturing The Ring belt in the process. The contest was hard to call in the eyes of many but in the end, Usyk’s superior boxing ability got him the win he deserved – and put an end to his rivalry with the Englishman.
Watch Deontay Wilder show off explosive power and hand speed ahead of ring return against Robert Helenius
DEONTAY WILDER showed off his explosive power and dazzling speed in a sparring video posted by trainer Malik Scott. The Bronze Bomber is hard at work as he prepares for his long-awaited return to the ring. Wilder, 36, hasn't fought since losing his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury last October.
Tyson Fury reckons Anthony Joshua ‘has found his level’ after ‘coming up wanting’ following Oleksandr Usyk loss
TYSON FURY has claimed Anthony Joshua "found his level" in defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. The 32-year-old Brit lost by split decision to the unbeaten Ukrainian in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Joshua's third professional defeat - and second in a row - has ended talks of an all-British dust-up with...
SkySports
Amir Khan wants to help Tyson Fury secure £500m undisputed fight against Oleksandr Usyk
Amir Khan believes Anthony Joshua was two rounds away from beating Oleksandr Usyk in Saturday's world title rematch, and has backed Tyson Fury to overcome the Ukrainian in an undisputed heavyweight showdown. Joshua was on the losing side of a split decision after a much-improved performance in Saudi Arabia following...
Jorge Masvidal unloads on “has been” Daniel Cormier for advising Leon Edwards to give him the “big league” treatment, ‘DC’ responds
Jorge Masvidal has ripped Daniel Cormier after the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ said Leon Edwards should refuse to fight him. After Edwards scored a stunning fifth-round KO win over Kamaru Usman to become the new champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting the fight. It would be a massive fight given their history but Cormier advised Edwards to not take the fight.
FOX Sports
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz: Everything You Need To Know
Two heavyweight kings of the ring — Andy "Destoyer" Ruiz Jr. and Luis "King Kong" Ortiz — will bring the pugilistic star power to Los Angeles when they meet in the ring at Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 4, live on FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view. Both Ruiz (36-2) and...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk
By Craig Page: Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder says he would like to fight unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Wilder possesses the power to take Usyk out with a single punch. However, before a potential clash with Usyk can happen, the former WBC champ Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs)...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder can earn 4th fight against Tyson Fury
By Chris Williams: Deontay Wilder is poised to earn himself a fourth fight against Tyson Fury when he faces Robert Helenius in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator on October 15th at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder vs. Helenius is one of two title eliminators the WBC...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder working on his left hook for Robert Helenius fight
By Brian Webber: Deontay Wilder is looking solid, putting hard work in with trainer Malik Scott this week, working on his left hook & stamina for his comeback fight against Robert Helenius on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. A bulked-up Wilder ran out of gas...
Yardbarker
Jake Paul vs. KSI odds: KSI given 55.6% chance to beat Jake Paul
After having to separate opponents back out of an early August fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Jake Paul is now taking his talents abroad for a recently confirmed fight against fellow YouTube star KSI. After a back and forth on Twitter, the two have agreed in principle to a fight next year at the famed Wembley Stadium, with the winner taking 100% of what is sure to be an enormous purse.
mmanews.com
Watch: Boxer Earns Controversial KO Immediately After Glove Touch
Lightweight boxer Ruben Torres taught Cristian Baez a brutal lesson in keeping your guard up at all times during a fight. Torres and Baez competed at a recent Thompson Boxing Promotions event on Saturday in Corona, CA. Torres entered the fight 18-0 and looked to further progress his career towards potential stardom in boxing.
FOX Sports
Kambosos is Philippines-bound ahead of Devin Haney rematch
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian boxer George Kambosos will do most of his preparation for a world title rematch against Devin Haney in the Philippines, where he once worked out as Manny Pacquiao’s sparring partner. Kambosos and Haney are scheduled to get back into the ring in Melbourne...
BoxingNews24.com
George Kambosos Jr could retire if he loses rematch with Devin Haney
By Adam Baskin: George Kambosos Jr. says it’s going to be “adios” for him if he loses his rematch with Devin Haney on October 16th. It’s a bit of a surprise that the former unified lightweight champion Kambosos Jr (20-1, 10 KOs) would retire after a second defeat against undisputed champ Haney (28-0, 15 KOs), but he’s set for life, having made millions from his first fight against the American.
Boxing Scene
Andrade-Parker Interim Super Middleweight Title Fight Approved, Ordered By WBO
Demetrius Andrade and Zach Parker are back at the negotiating table. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBO has approved a request by Andrade for an interim super middleweight title to be at stake in his targeted fight with England’s Parker. The fight will be formally ordered by the sanctioning body on Tuesday, which will come with a ten-day negotiation period to reach terms. In the event that a deal is not secured in that time, the ordered fight will then head to a purse hid hearing.
BoxingNews24.com
LIVE: Pedraza vs Commey ESPN & FITE TV Stream
Top Rank Presents Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ on Saturday, August 27,at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT. Jared Anderson vs. Rovcanin in Heavyweight Co-Feature, Torrez Jr. vs. Marco Antonio Canedo in Special Heavyweight Feature – Undercard Streams Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Pedraza battles Richard Commey this Saturday in Tulsa on ESPN
By Craig Daly: Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza and Richard Commey battle it out in a 10-round fight in the headliner this Saturday night August 27th, on ESPN at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Pedraza vs. Commey card will be shown on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET.
BoxingNews24.com
Joe Joyce battles Joseph Parker on ESPN+ on Sept.24th
By Sam Volz: Unbeaten Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker will headline on September 24th in a fight that will be shown on ESPN+ at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The fight card will be shown on ESPN+ at 2:00 p.m ET. Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs) will get a chance...
