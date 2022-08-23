ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgians urged to protect water quality with responsible land use

ATHENS — While we have little control over the effects of weather, we can tailor our land management practices to better protect water quality in Georgia. Land use activity in every watershed affects local waterways on the surface and could impact groundwater below. During World Water Week, held Aug....
