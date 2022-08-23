Read full article on original website
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling, wood-burning energy
ADEL — A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an...
UGA-led training prepares citizens to identify, report nature’s foreign invaders
TIFTON — The University of Georgia’s Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health offers a unique opportunity for anyone interested in helping to preserve the state’s native ecology with its Georgia First Detectors Program. The next training for the program will be held at the Okefenokee National...
Georgians urged to protect water quality with responsible land use
ATHENS — While we have little control over the effects of weather, we can tailor our land management practices to better protect water quality in Georgia. Land use activity in every watershed affects local waterways on the surface and could impact groundwater below. During World Water Week, held Aug....
How volunteers are helping Missouri test lakes for toxic algae
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — Living on Lake Wawasee in northern Indiana, Cindy Peterson remembers it was once a sparkling clean lake. Now she's worried her grandchildren won't be able to enjoy it as they get older. “We’re seeing more and more of the weeds,” she said. “The algae blooms.”...
Washington governor, senator praised for remarks on Snake River dam breaching
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray said breaching the lower Snake River dams is not immediately feasible, but the state, region and nation must work to make implementation of the salmon-saving measure a future possibility. Their much-anticipated report on the issue, released Thursday, says saving the fish is...
Counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with the oldest homes in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inslee says yes to breaching the Snake River dams
(The Center Square) – It’s official: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is in favor of breaching four dams on the lower Snake River as the best way to save endangered salmon runs and maintain treaty obligations with Native American tribes. That’s according to a final report issued Thursday...
Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape
TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S.
Counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Lack of equity, expungements, and employment protections drag recreational marijuana amendment 3 down
Alan Zagier, the principal at Tightline Public Affairs, and communications director for Legal Missouri 2022, contacted the Political Eye regarding last week’s columnand the ballot initiative Missourians will be voting on about recreational use of marijuana in this state. Here are his concerns as received in an email, and...
Counties with the oldest homes in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with the oldest homes in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Quality concerns hit Idaho grain crop
Reports of low test weight and sprout damage have tempered once lofty expectations for this season’s wheat and barley crops in southern and eastern Idaho. Juliet Marshall, a University of Idaho plant pathologist and head of the Department of Plant Sciences, conducts wheat and barley variety trials in Kimberly, Rupert, Aberdeen, Soda Springs, Idaho Falls, Ririe and Tetonia. At each location, she’s seen crop quality problems associated with kernels accumulating starch amid excessive heat, compounded by untimely rains and hail late in the season.
Iowa gun rights amendment: What a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote could change
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa voters in November will be asked to add language to the Iowa Constitution that states it is a “fundamental individual right” to keep and bear arms, and that any restraint on that right is invalid unless it meets the demands of “strict scrutiny.”
South Bend casino now offers more slot machines than any other in Indiana
The Indiana gaming facility offering players the greatest number of slot machines isn't the Horseshoe, or the Hard Rock, or either of the horse track casinos near Indianapolis. Four Winds Casino in South Bend now has more slot machines available to play than any of its Hoosier competitors following a...
'Boys versus girls' at top of Oklahoma's general election ballot
It’s boys versus girls, but not in some playground game. The top four offices to be decided in the Nov. 8 general election — governor, lieutenant governor and both U.S. Senate seats — are battles of the sexes. And the state superintendent of public instruction race, which is likely to get a lot of attention, fits the description, too.
Led by Pritzker's millions, Democrats dominate political funding
(The Center Square) – As the November election nears, campaign finance totals show Illinois Republican candidates lag behind state Democratic candidates as Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his large spending. According to campaign finance numbers collected by Illinoissunshine.org, Illinois Democrats are leading the way in funding their candidates with over...
Some Nebraska physicians worry that abortion restrictions could impact training, care
The prospect of additional restrictions on abortion in Nebraska has some physicians concerned that such measures could impact the care they provide patients as well as the state's ability to recruit and retain specialists. Recently, a handful of fertility specialists and obstetrician/gynecologists formed a political action committee called Campaign for...
Counties with the oldest homes in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
