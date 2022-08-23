ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Scene

Ten Ohio Counties Ban Wind, Solar Projects Under New State Law

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Khzq_0hS4BTn300
Solar panels

At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year.

The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — a veto power that doesn’t exist for fossil fuel developments.

At least two more counties are actively considering such a prohibition. In Crawford County, meanwhile, citizens are pushing to reverse their commission’s ban by placing the issue on the 2022 ballot.

The state law and subsequent county action add new roadblocks to renewable energy development as the international scientific community warns of a warming climate and a need to shift away from fossil fuels.

“As you can see, there are counties making use of the authority,” said Jon Honeck, a policy analyst with the County Commissioners Association of Ohio, which did not take a formal position for or against the state legislation.

“It’s a changed regulatory landscape.”

The counties, all rural, that have moved against renewables include:

  • The Allen County Commission unanimously passed a resolution April 24 banning large wind and solar projects in unincorporated areas
  • The Auglaize County Commission unanimously passed a resolution April 26 banning large wind and solar projects in unincorporated areas
  • The Butler County Commission passed a resolution June 23 banning large wind and solar projects in unincorporated areas in 12 townships in the county
  • The Crawford County Commission passed a resolution in May banning wind farms in part of the county. Cleveland.com reports that a potential wind farm developer has submitted enough signatures to place the issue on the ballot in November
  • The Hancock County Commission passed a resolution April 19 banning large wind and solar projects in most the county
  • The Knox County Commission passed a resolution Aug. 11 banning large wind projects (not solar) in unincorporated areas of the county
  • The Logan County Commission passed a resolution Aug. 11 banning large wind and solar projects in 16 townships and unincorporated areas of the county
  • The Medina County Commission passed a resolution Jan. 25 banning large wind and solar projects in unincorporated areas of the county
  • The Seneca County Commission passed a resolution Nov. 23 banning large wind and solar projects in Seneca County, according to The Advertiser-Tribune
  • The Union County Commission passed a resolution June 15 that bans large solar projects (not wind) within eight townships that requested the prohibition

Other counties have broached but not yet finalized the issue. Ottawa County is set for a public hearing next month on a potential ban. Delaware County met to consider one in October but has yet to advance it further.

The legislation doesn’t apply to wind and solar projects that have received approval from the state before it took effect.

Sarah Spence, executive director of the Ohio Conservative Energy Forum, has been tracking the counties’ action on wind and solar. She said she’s disappointed but not surprised by the speed with which the counties moved. She said it’s a loss for economic development and renewables in the areas.

Environmentalists opposed Senate Bill 52, which gave counties the new authority, arguing there was room to create more community input on power siting without choking off wind and solar entirely.

“By implementing these bans now, it’s going to make it harder to make the transition to clean energy that the public, business community, and public health and climate science all demand,” said Neil Waggoner, an operative with the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal campaign. “These bans close off communities from the investment dollars driving these projects, new sources of revenue for local services and education, and also limit local property owner rights.”

The issue scrambles some typical political coalitions. The state legislation passed with only Republican support — somewhat unusual for legislation giving governments new control over landowners’ private property rights. A handful of Republicans in both chambers voted with Democrats in opposition, though the bill was ultimately signed by GOP Gov. Mike DeWine. It passed over the objections of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, typically a conservative ally.

Republicans and outside supporters of the bill said the legislation restores local autonomy and prevents a situation where the Ohio Power Siting Board — a state level panel of gubernatorial appointees — grants an application for a project over objections from locals.

“Economic development and innovative energy technology is always welcome in the State of Ohio, but not at the expense of rural communities who do not want them,” said GOP Senate President Matt Huffman in a statement . “This bill keeps local residents and officials informed and in-control of where they are located.”

The bill’s two sponsors did not respond to inquiries.

Some of the opposition to wind turbines gets a bit more far-fetched. In Crawford County, Apex Clean Energy applied to build a farm of 60 turbines that could power up to 300 MW of energy, which the company says could power 85,000 homes per year.

An organization called Crawford Anti Wind formed in opposition. Its website calls for readers to “vote out big wind” and hosts pictures of a turbine on fire. The site states it’s paid for by the Crawford Neighbors United PAC, but no such group could be located in state or federal campaign finance databases.

Both Apex and Crawford Anti Wind did not respond to inquiries.

The Energy News Network previously reported on other dubious claims about renewables made during the legislative process, including one of solar panels “leaking” chemicals like lead or cadmium into the soil.

In April, 278 climate experts with the United Nations’ International Panel on Climate Change warned that the world is on track to pass a key climate target within eight years at the current rate of emissions. While the international goal can still be met to stave off disastrous effects of global warming, it will require an economically viable but politically difficult shift from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy.

Ohio’s new legislation has moved in the opposite direction, erecting a new hurdle to clear for development and new risks for investors. In contrast, the state passed legislation last year removing authority from local governments seeking to block new buildings within their borders from natural gas hookups, an effort seen in some progressive cities to decarbonize buildings.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal . Republished here with permission.

Comments / 18

WethePuppies
2d ago

get out and vote in November, if you want to stick it to BIg Oil & Coal vote these people out of office. there's absolutely no reason to deny people solar and wind energy unless your being paid to do so

Reply
5
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar

Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#Solar Projects#Wind Farms#Solar Energy
wcbe.org

Two lawmakers want Ohio out of school lunch lawsuit

Two Democrats on the ballot this fall are calling on Ohio to get out of a lawsuit filed against the Biden administration’s rules on funding for school meals and anti-discrimination policies. The lawsuit challenges a USDA requirement that K-12 schools investigate claims of discrimination based on sexual orientation or...
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Ohio Ballot Board approves language for two statewide issues

It took the Ohio Ballot Board more than two hours to approve language for two statewide issues that voters could see when they vote this fall. One issue could change the process for granting bail. The other is meant to make it so only U.S. citizens could vote in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. State Wildlife Officer Matt Teders, assigned to Madison County, received a call in the winter that a bald eagle had been captured in a trap. Officer Teders responded and observed an adult bald eagle with one leg and one wing captured in leghold traps. The landowner assisted Officer Teders in safely removing the eagle. Officer Teders located five leghold traps and pieces of deer carcass exposed in the center of the traps. It was determined the landowner had set traps around an old deer carcass for coyotes. Setting traps over exposed flesh bait is prohibited to prevent raptors from becoming captured. The landowner was cited for trapping over exposed flesh bait, and the eagle was treated at a rehabilitator for its wounds.
OHIO STATE
paydayreport.com

Ohio Teachers Strikes Spread to Lordstown – Help Us Cover it

With striking Columbus teachers reaching a tentative agreement today, I am sensing a lot of deja vu of what happened in West Virginia 4 years ago when teachers won a bold strike, inspiring teachers nationwide to go on strike. Teachers throughout the state are upset over devastating property tax cuts,...
NILES, OH
cleveland19.com

NOPEC announcement means Ohio electricity customers could soon save money

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, or NOPEC, announced Wednesday that its customers will be transitioned to the utility default service. NOPEC’s “proactive steps” mean approximately 550,000 electric customers will soon start saving money on their bills for the rest of 2022 and into spring 2023, when rates are forecast to normalize.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas

If you’re looking for economic development that will deliver job growth, increase local commerce, and improve quality of life, you can’t do much worse than natural gas extraction, gas-fired power plants, and infrastructure. They don’t provide many jobs and they impose serious costs that discourage other kinds of job-creating economic activity.  Apart from contributing to […] The post Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio senator plans bill as teachers strike without benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School teachers are not receiving compensation or benefits while on strike. The union said the teachers will not receive benefits, including healthcare, at any point during the strike. At the Ohio statehouse, there is an effort to change that precedent for workers choosing to strike across Ohio. “As long […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WCPO

Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans are starting to receive notices that they are eligible to receive money from the FirstEnergy House Bill 6 scandal, but it is long from over. FirstEnergy and Energy Harbor reached a $49 million class action settlement to claims that they "influenced the passage of a law," which in turn increased the price of electricity, according to Ohio Electricity Litigation.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Scene

In Ohio House Campaign, Jim Obergefell Prepares to Fight Again for LGBTQ+ Protections

Jim Obergefell hasn’t gone door-knocking since the early '90s. As a University of Cincinnati student and leaf raker in Clifton’s Gaslight District, he was raising money for the University of Cincinnati Men’s Chorus. But now Obergefell is going door to door asking for the citizens of Ohio’s House District 89 to elect him as its representative on Nov. 8. “That’s the last time I went door to door! I was a little worried to get started again, but I really do enjoy it,” Obergefell says. Per the district maps that were redrawn by a Republican-led commission this year, the area Obergefell is running to represent encompasses portions of Erie, Huron and Ottawa counties along Lake Erie in the northern portion of Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
92
Followers
50
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy