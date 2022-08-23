ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CNBC

Half of employers are planning layoffs—here's how to negotiate your exit if it happens to you

While layoffs were near record lows in July, according to the Labor Department, headline-making cuts at some of the biggest companies — like Apple, Best Buy, Ford and Walmart in the last few weeks — might make you question the stability of your own job. Half of employers say they already have reduced overall headcount or have a plan in place to do so, according to PwC's latest pulse survey of 722 U.S. executives in August.
ECONOMY
CNET

Solar Parking Lots Are a Win-Win Renewable Energy Solution. Why Aren't They Everywhere?

If you park in one of several commuter lots on Michigan State University's campus, you'll likely score a premium parking spot. That's because each parking lot is sheltered from the sun, snow and rain by solar panels. They're mounted above the lot on steel structures tall enough for tailgaters in RVs to park beneath. Besides providing a more pleasant parking experience, the university gets cheaper, cleaner solar energy from the solar panels.
TRAFFIC
CNET

Tomato Shortage on the Rise, Plus 9 Other Hard-to-Find Grocery Items

More shortages are expected in the coming weeks, including tomatoes, which affect popular food items like pizza sauce, salsa and ketchup. Other grocery products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons have been hard to find for the past few months, and Hershey candy could be next. A variety of problems are causing these shortages, from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. Right now, it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Households set to be paid for turning off washing machines at peak hours - old

Households with smart meters could be paid for turning off high-energy appliances such as washing machines during peak times to reduce the risk of blackouts this winter.The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) is understood to be preparing to announce plans to reward consumers for easing the strain on the power grid.Rebates for minimising the use of goods such as tumble dryers, dishwashers and games consoles during the peak hours of 5pm-8pm could be as high as £6 per kWh saved.The Sunday Times, which first reported the plans, said the grid will apply to the Ofgem regulator for approval, with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy cap - live: Households to face bills up to £3,549 from October, Ofgem confirms

Millions of UK households are bracing for the cost-of-living crisis to worsen today when the UK energy regulator announces a new price cap. Another major increase to the cap is expected, with analysts predicting it could be set between £3,550 and £3,600 by Ofgem for the average household for the start of October, compared to £1,971 today. Experts warn the price hike will only soar as time goes on, with the price cap forecasted to peak at £6,823 by next April. The continuous increases are expected to send many households into fuel poverty this winter. As a result, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

After a year-long dip, American consumer spending power will be back in 2023

Goldman Sachs expects household cash flow to reverse a year-long decline beginning right after Christmas. Gains will begin small and accelerate through the next year, making up for the recent decline in cash from federal stimulus payments, and that could help avert the recession that both the stock market and most small businesses have been fearing.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Tier Mobility lays off 180 people amid poor funding climate

“Ultimately, we have to respond to the current economic and funding climate, reducing the number of projects and business lines we are focussing on as a company in order to accelerate our path to profitability,” wrote Leuschner. Leuschner also noted that he’s committed to helping those who were laid...
BUSINESS
CNET

California's 2035 EV Mandate and What It Could Mean for You

The California Air Resources Board voted Thursday to pass proposed regulations banning the sale of internal-combustion engine cars by 2035. California is one of the biggest new-car markets in the US and automakers have said they're ready to comply, meaning many more EVs will become available in the coming years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

Amazon keeps growing, and so does its cache of data on you

From what you buy online, to how you remember tasks, to when you monitor your doorstep, Amazon is seemingly everywhere. And it appears the company doesn’t want to halt its reach anytime soon. In recent weeks, Amazon has said it will spend billions of dollars in two gigantic acquisitions that, if approved, will broaden its ever growing presence in the lives of consumers.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

In a down market, good messaging isn’t enough for managing international teams

The realities of execution are far different than simply slashing the bottom 20% performers, especially when even the most limited international operations are involved. The international element looms large, because it affects nearly every tech company today. The pandemic accelerated the development of a global workforce by virtually eliminating geographic...
ECONOMY
CBS San Francisco

Update: California votes to ban new gas car sales by 2035

SACRAMENTO -- California air regulators voted Thursday to approve stringent rules that would ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035 and set interim targets to phase the cars out.The measure is a historic one in the US, and would be one of the first such bans worldwide. It has major implications for the US car market, given how large California's economy is and that several states are expected to implement similar rules.ALSO READ: EV infrastructure key to state's 2035 ban on internal combustion cars"This is monumental," California Air Resources Board member Daniel Sperling told CNN. "This is the most important thing that CARB...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

Why Astra Space Stock Fell to Earth This Week

Astra Space is giving up on its current-generation launch technology, shifting focus to a new platform that won't be ready until 2023 at the earliest. The moved caused Bank of America to lower its price target on the shares, warning that competitors have a big head start on Astra. You’re...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechCrunch

ConverseNow expands its drive-thru ordering tech as it bags another $10M

Here’s where voice technology startup ConverseNow comes in. The four-year-old startup is tapping into voice artificial intelligence technology to put virtual assistants inside quick-serve restaurants to automate the order-taking process and free up staff to focus on fulfillment and in-person customer service. “The voice AI space is new and...
TECHNOLOGY

