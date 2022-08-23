Read full article on original website
Millions of households could get energy bill rebates for turning off appliances at peak times
Households with smart meters could be given energy bill rebates for turning off appliances such as dishwashers or tumble dryers at peak times to reduce blackout risks this winter. The plans have been drawn up by National Grid’s electricity system operator, which is responsible for ensuring Britain can keep the...
These 15 industries still desperately need to fill jobs right now as the labor shortage rages on
Some sectors, like warehousing and storage, have fully rebounded and then some. Others, like travel agencies, remain a long way from recovery.
CNBC
Half of employers are planning layoffs—here's how to negotiate your exit if it happens to you
While layoffs were near record lows in July, according to the Labor Department, headline-making cuts at some of the biggest companies — like Apple, Best Buy, Ford and Walmart in the last few weeks — might make you question the stability of your own job. Half of employers say they already have reduced overall headcount or have a plan in place to do so, according to PwC's latest pulse survey of 722 U.S. executives in August.
CNET
Solar Parking Lots Are a Win-Win Renewable Energy Solution. Why Aren't They Everywhere?
If you park in one of several commuter lots on Michigan State University's campus, you'll likely score a premium parking spot. That's because each parking lot is sheltered from the sun, snow and rain by solar panels. They're mounted above the lot on steel structures tall enough for tailgaters in RVs to park beneath. Besides providing a more pleasant parking experience, the university gets cheaper, cleaner solar energy from the solar panels.
CNET
Tomato Shortage on the Rise, Plus 9 Other Hard-to-Find Grocery Items
More shortages are expected in the coming weeks, including tomatoes, which affect popular food items like pizza sauce, salsa and ketchup. Other grocery products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons have been hard to find for the past few months, and Hershey candy could be next. A variety of problems are causing these shortages, from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. Right now, it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
MotorTrend Magazine
Beginning of the End: California Will Completely Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars
California is poised to become the first state—and likely the first world government of any kind—to detail how it's going to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars over the course of the next decade, according to a report from the New York Times. The powerful California Air Resources Board (CARB) is expected to accept the proposal this week.
Energy cap - live: Households to face bills up to £3,549 from October, Ofgem confirms
Millions of UK households are bracing for the cost-of-living crisis to worsen today when the UK energy regulator announces a new price cap. Another major increase to the cap is expected, with analysts predicting it could be set between £3,550 and £3,600 by Ofgem for the average household for the start of October, compared to £1,971 today. Experts warn the price hike will only soar as time goes on, with the price cap forecasted to peak at £6,823 by next April. The continuous increases are expected to send many households into fuel poverty this winter. As a result, the...
Lowe's is awarding $55 million in bonuses for hourly workers to fight inflation
Lowe’s is awarding bonuses totaling $55 million to its front-line hourly employees to help soften the impact of inflation. The home improvement store chain said on an earnings call Wednesday it is offering those workers limited-time discounts of up to 20% on everyday household and cleaning items. "We will...
Turmoil in the natural gas market spells trouble ahead
The outlook for inflation and the global economy hinges in large part on where energy prices head next — which makes recent turbulence in natural gas markets a worrying development.
CNBC
After a year-long dip, American consumer spending power will be back in 2023
Goldman Sachs expects household cash flow to reverse a year-long decline beginning right after Christmas. Gains will begin small and accelerate through the next year, making up for the recent decline in cash from federal stimulus payments, and that could help avert the recession that both the stock market and most small businesses have been fearing.
TechCrunch
Tier Mobility lays off 180 people amid poor funding climate
“Ultimately, we have to respond to the current economic and funding climate, reducing the number of projects and business lines we are focussing on as a company in order to accelerate our path to profitability,” wrote Leuschner. Leuschner also noted that he’s committed to helping those who were laid...
CNET
California's 2035 EV Mandate and What It Could Mean for You
The California Air Resources Board voted Thursday to pass proposed regulations banning the sale of internal-combustion engine cars by 2035. California is one of the biggest new-car markets in the US and automakers have said they're ready to comply, meaning many more EVs will become available in the coming years.
ABC News
Amazon keeps growing, and so does its cache of data on you
From what you buy online, to how you remember tasks, to when you monitor your doorstep, Amazon is seemingly everywhere. And it appears the company doesn’t want to halt its reach anytime soon. In recent weeks, Amazon has said it will spend billions of dollars in two gigantic acquisitions that, if approved, will broaden its ever growing presence in the lives of consumers.
TechCrunch
In a down market, good messaging isn’t enough for managing international teams
The realities of execution are far different than simply slashing the bottom 20% performers, especially when even the most limited international operations are involved. The international element looms large, because it affects nearly every tech company today. The pandemic accelerated the development of a global workforce by virtually eliminating geographic...
Doctored bank statements and a decade-long graft. This banker has been accused of stealing $50 million in a lawsuit that claims the money went toward hotels in New York, Miami, and land in the Catskills.
The Gupta family from India who control shipping company Astra Global have accused Ganesh Narayan in a lawsuit of doctoring bank statements and concealing a long-running grift that robbed the family of millions of dollars.
Update: California votes to ban new gas car sales by 2035
SACRAMENTO -- California air regulators voted Thursday to approve stringent rules that would ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035 and set interim targets to phase the cars out.The measure is a historic one in the US, and would be one of the first such bans worldwide. It has major implications for the US car market, given how large California's economy is and that several states are expected to implement similar rules.ALSO READ: EV infrastructure key to state's 2035 ban on internal combustion cars"This is monumental," California Air Resources Board member Daniel Sperling told CNN. "This is the most important thing that CARB...
geekwire.com
Delivery partners touted by Amazon received millions in U.S. financial aid, records show
Amazon released new numbers about the growth of its Delivery Service Partners program, saying 3,000 independent companies now deliver more than 10 million packages for Amazon each day, employing 275,000 people and generating a combined $26 billion in revenue in the last four years. Marking the fourth anniversary of the...
Motley Fool
Why Astra Space Stock Fell to Earth This Week
Astra Space is giving up on its current-generation launch technology, shifting focus to a new platform that won't be ready until 2023 at the earliest. The moved caused Bank of America to lower its price target on the shares, warning that competitors have a big head start on Astra. You’re...
TechCrunch
ConverseNow expands its drive-thru ordering tech as it bags another $10M
Here’s where voice technology startup ConverseNow comes in. The four-year-old startup is tapping into voice artificial intelligence technology to put virtual assistants inside quick-serve restaurants to automate the order-taking process and free up staff to focus on fulfillment and in-person customer service. “The voice AI space is new and...
