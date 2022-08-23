Read full article on original website
4America
2d ago
Flux? Why, because the people would not vote the party line? I think it showed the people make informed decisions.
Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen is representing himself in a lawsuit filed this week in Sedgwick County District...
Dennis Pyle to appear in Kansas General Election after certification
HIAWATHA (KSNT) – The Dennis Pyle Campaign has officially reached the required 5,000 signatures needed to make the run for Kansas Governor in November. According to the Pyle Campaign, Pyle and his running mate, Kathleen Garrison, will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Kansas General Election for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, respectively. I […]
adastraradio.com
Kansas Recounted 550,000 Ballots After the Abortion Amendment Measure Failed, Only About 60 Votes Changed
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas News Service) – The Kansas secretary of state’s office said a recount of the abortion amendment vote in nine counties only changed about 60 votes. The final numbers on the recount published by the secretary of state’s office show the hand recount of 556,364 votes in nine counties increased votes in favor of the amendment by six and reduced the votes against the amendment by 57.
GOP candidate Amanda Adkins’ congressional campaign not anchored in alleged voter fraud
DE SOTO — Republican congressional candidate Amanda Adkins neither questions integrity of the state’s voting system nor devotes precious campaign energy to former President Donald Trump’s drumbeat criticism of the 2020 election process. The idea Trump was cheated in his loss to President Joe Biden — unsupported by evidence — has remained a prominent issue […] The post GOP candidate Amanda Adkins’ congressional campaign not anchored in alleged voter fraud appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. When pro-Trump extremists converged in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, they followed […] The post Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
backroadsnews.com
Kelly’s magic lie on Kansas jobs
When Kansas Governor Laura Kelly tells her whopper about the recovery of the Kansas economy after she locked the entire state down in 2020 and tried to extend customers’ reticence with a paranoia-fostering mask mandate, her words echo around the state’s now closed eateries like some in downtown Lawrence. Ondori Noodle Shop, Wake the Dead Breakfast Bar, the Cosmic Cafe, Bayleaf Indian Restaurant, Aimee’s Cafe; others bit the dust too – not just in Lawrence but in towns large and small across the state. It may take decades – if it can ever be summed up at all – to analyze just how much economic damage was done to Kansas by Kelly’s lockdown and lockstep Covid policies.
kiowacountypress.net
Four candidates running for governor of Kansas
Incumbent Laura Kelly (D), Derek Schmidt (R), Seth Cordell (L), and Dennis Pyle (Independent) are running in the general election for governor of Kansas November 8. This is the only governorship Democrats are defending in 2022 in a state that Donald Trump (R) won in 2020. Major independent observers rate the election as a toss-up.
Man sues Kansas Secretary of State seeking total recount for primary election
A Wichita, Kansas, man says a "malicious virus" compromised voting equipment in Kansas and is seeking a total recount for the Aug. 2 primary election.
Kansas lawmakers react to student loan forgiveness
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a plan to eliminate $10,000 of student loan debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000 annually. Kansas lawmakers have released statements to make their thoughts heard. Senator Jerry Moran said in a news release via Twitter this move will only increase inflation: “There is […]
classiccountry1070.com
Man Sues in Sedgwick County Court Over Abortion Amendment, Demands Statewide Recount
A Kansas man is suing in Sedgwick County Court for a complete, statewide hand recount of the abortion question that appeared on August 2nd primary ballot. Kansas voters rejected the proposed amendment by a margin of 59% to 41% (or roughly 165,000 votes), thus keeping current abortion laws in place. A recent hand recount in 9 counties did not change that result. Fewer than 100 votes were changed in those counties out of the more than 500,000 that were cast.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Tuesday, August 23, 2022
OLATHE, Kan. (AP/KPR) - A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request of Melissa Leavitt, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, is covering most of the costs. Gietzen acknowledged in an interview that it was unlikely to change the outcome.
WIBW
Kansas concealed carry application numbers decline in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Recent legislative changes could account for a decline in concealed application numbers in Kansas for the most recent fiscal year. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the number of Kansans who apply for new concealed carry licenses declined in the recently concluded 2022 fiscal year.
WIBW
K-State named most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been named the most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas. Kansas State University says on Wednesday, Aug. 25, it has been recognized as one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly colleges in the nation by Campus Pride and its annual Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students list.
How this dry, hot year stacks up against the worst droughts in Kansas history
Even for a perennially dry region like western Kansas, this year sticks out. Barely any rain. Temperatures that bake the soil into a cracked, parched mess. And forecasts that don't offer much hope of relief. This summer in Dodge City ranks as its 5th hottest on record. And this year...
classiccountry1070.com
Kansas Secretary of State says vote recount shows no systemic fraud
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab released the results Monday of a recount that was conducted for two races and a ballot question from the August 2nd primary election, and he said the results show there is no systemic fraud in the state’s election process. The recounts were requested...
KCTV 5
Federal grant awards Kansas Corporate Commission with $25 million
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grant awarded to the Kansas Corporate Commission has provided $25 million to help plug abandoned wells in the state. The grant is part of $1.15 billion placed under the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help states remedy abandoned oil and gas wells.
adastraradio.com
Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Winners Announced
MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – Approximately 300 Kansas 4-H members from 66 counties participated in the 2022 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Aug. 20-21, hosted by Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry. Throughout the weekend, 4-H members participated in the state livestock judging contest,...
kcur.org
Voters kept abortion legal in Kansas, but clinics can’t keep up
WICHITA, Kansas — Abortion remains legal, if tightly restricted, in Kansas. That doesn't mean it's easy to get an appointment. On the sidewalk outside the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, anti-abortion protestors shout at cars turning into the parking lot, recording their license plates. Most come from out-of-state now,...
Lawsuit filed against Secretary of State over primary election results
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Election results challenged. A lawsuit against the Kansas Secretary of State claims there was fraud during our primary election. The seven-page lawsuit has many claims that the results of the primary election are not accurate. The man who filed this lawsuit is the same man who paid for the “Value Them […]
Secretary of State Scott Schwab announces KS primary election recount results
Secretary of State Scott Schwab announced Monday the 2022 Kansas primary election recount results for the House District 118, State Treasurer and Amendment 2 races.
