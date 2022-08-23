ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

4America
2d ago

Flux? Why, because the people would not vote the party line? I think it showed the people make informed decisions.

Great Bend Post

Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen is representing himself in a lawsuit filed this week in Sedgwick County District...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Dennis Pyle to appear in Kansas General Election after certification

HIAWATHA (KSNT) – The Dennis Pyle Campaign has officially reached the required 5,000 signatures needed to make the run for Kansas Governor in November. According to the Pyle Campaign, Pyle and his running mate, Kathleen Garrison, will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Kansas General Election for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, respectively. I […]
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas Recounted 550,000 Ballots After the Abortion Amendment Measure Failed, Only About 60 Votes Changed

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas News Service) – The Kansas secretary of state’s office said a recount of the abortion amendment vote in nine counties only changed about 60 votes. The final numbers on the recount published by the secretary of state’s office show the hand recount of 556,364 votes in nine counties increased votes in favor of the amendment by six and reduced the votes against the amendment by 57.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

GOP candidate Amanda Adkins’ congressional campaign not anchored in alleged voter fraud

DE SOTO — Republican congressional candidate Amanda Adkins neither questions integrity of the state’s voting system nor devotes precious campaign energy to former President Donald Trump’s drumbeat criticism of the 2020 election process. The idea Trump was cheated in his loss to President Joe Biden — unsupported by evidence — has remained a prominent issue […] The post GOP candidate Amanda Adkins’ congressional campaign not anchored in alleged voter fraud appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Kansas Reflector

Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. When pro-Trump extremists converged in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, they followed […] The post Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
backroadsnews.com

Kelly’s magic lie on Kansas jobs

When Kansas Governor Laura Kelly tells her whopper about the recovery of the Kansas economy after she locked the entire state down in 2020 and tried to extend customers’ reticence with a paranoia-fostering mask mandate, her words echo around the state’s now closed eateries like some in downtown Lawrence. Ondori Noodle Shop, Wake the Dead Breakfast Bar, the Cosmic Cafe, Bayleaf Indian Restaurant, Aimee’s Cafe; others bit the dust too – not just in Lawrence but in towns large and small across the state. It may take decades – if it can ever be summed up at all – to analyze just how much economic damage was done to Kansas by Kelly’s lockdown and lockstep Covid policies.
KANSAS STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Four candidates running for governor of Kansas

Incumbent Laura Kelly (D), Derek Schmidt (R), Seth Cordell (L), and Dennis Pyle (Independent) are running in the general election for governor of Kansas November 8. This is the only governorship Democrats are defending in 2022 in a state that Donald Trump (R) won in 2020. Major independent observers rate the election as a toss-up.
KANSAS STATE
Person
Jim Mclean
KSN News

Kansas lawmakers react to student loan forgiveness

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a plan to eliminate $10,000 of student loan debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000 annually. Kansas lawmakers have released statements to make their thoughts heard. Senator Jerry Moran said in a news release via Twitter this move will only increase inflation: “There is […]
KANSAS STATE
classiccountry1070.com

Man Sues in Sedgwick County Court Over Abortion Amendment, Demands Statewide Recount

A Kansas man is suing in Sedgwick County Court for a complete, statewide hand recount of the abortion question that appeared on August 2nd primary ballot. Kansas voters rejected the proposed amendment by a margin of 59% to 41% (or roughly 165,000 votes), thus keeping current abortion laws in place. A recent hand recount in 9 counties did not change that result. Fewer than 100 votes were changed in those counties out of the more than 500,000 that were cast.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

OLATHE, Kan. (AP/KPR) - A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request of Melissa Leavitt, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, is covering most of the costs. Gietzen acknowledged in an interview that it was unlikely to change the outcome.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas concealed carry application numbers decline in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Recent legislative changes could account for a decline in concealed application numbers in Kansas for the most recent fiscal year. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the number of Kansans who apply for new concealed carry licenses declined in the recently concluded 2022 fiscal year.
KANSAS STATE
#Abortion Issues#University Of Kansas#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Kpr
WIBW

K-State named most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been named the most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas. Kansas State University says on Wednesday, Aug. 25, it has been recognized as one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly colleges in the nation by Campus Pride and its annual Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students list.
MANHATTAN, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Kansas Secretary of State says vote recount shows no systemic fraud

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab released the results Monday of a recount that was conducted for two races and a ballot question from the August 2nd primary election, and he said the results show there is no systemic fraud in the state’s election process. The recounts were requested...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Federal grant awards Kansas Corporate Commission with $25 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grant awarded to the Kansas Corporate Commission has provided $25 million to help plug abandoned wells in the state. The grant is part of $1.15 billion placed under the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help states remedy abandoned oil and gas wells.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Winners Announced

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – Approximately 300 Kansas 4-H members from 66 counties participated in the 2022 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Aug. 20-21, hosted by Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry. Throughout the weekend, 4-H members participated in the state livestock judging contest,...
MANHATTAN, KS
kcur.org

Voters kept abortion legal in Kansas, but clinics can’t keep up

WICHITA, Kansas — Abortion remains legal, if tightly restricted, in Kansas. That doesn't mean it's easy to get an appointment. On the sidewalk outside the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, anti-abortion protestors shout at cars turning into the parking lot, recording their license plates. Most come from out-of-state now,...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Lawsuit filed against Secretary of State over primary election results

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Election results challenged. A lawsuit against the Kansas Secretary of State claims there was fraud during our primary election. The seven-page lawsuit has many claims that the results of the primary election are not accurate. The man who filed this lawsuit is the same man who paid for the “Value Them […]

