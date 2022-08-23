Read full article on original website
Moose fire near Salmon now largest wildfire in lower 48 states
The human-caused Moose fire has burned nearly 95,000 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest as of Monday afternoon and is the largest active wildfire in the lower 48 states of the U.S., according to National Interagency Fire Center statistics. The fire started July 17 about 17 miles north of Salmon and remains under investigation. According to the fire’s InciWeb Incident Information System, the fire started due to an escaped campfire. ...
Sun Valley, Idaho Having Serious Housing Crisis “It is Close to Toppling”
Home prices in Idaho have been on a roller coaster mostly one that just keeps going up with a few dips here and there for years now. Sun Valley is in a place where it is becoming a serious problem - far more so than other places in the state.
Hailey Woman Dies in Hospital Following Crash
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old Wood River resident died at a Boise hospital following a two-vehicle crash a week ago in Blaine County. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, Guadalupe Colis passed away August 11, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after being flown by air ambulance. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Colis had been headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis was not wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff's office. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries.
