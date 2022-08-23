Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Lawsuit targets Vermont’s death with dignity law
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont doctor has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s nearly decade-old death with dignity law. Backed by a national advocacy group, she asserts the law is preventing her from providing end-of-life drugs to out-of-staters and is unconstitutional. Of the 11 jurisdictions nationwide that...
WCAX
Man arrested in Vermont in connection to Jan. 6th riot
Burlington Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in downtown Burlington. How a Vermont family is fighting to help developmentally disabled kids. It’s a dilemma involving Vermont’s services for developmentally disabled kids, a state system some argue is inadequate and outdated. Updated: 10 hours ago.
WCAX
Burlington may be on the hook for state trooper patrols
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington may have to foot the bill for recent state police patrols in the Queen City. The Department of Public Safety says it’s tracking overtime hours and may decide to send Burlington a bill in the future. It would apply only when patrol services are requested by BPD.
What Route 100 Says About Vermont: A Journey in Five Parts
On a summer night in 1978, I hitchhiked in both directions on Route 100. I was 19 and had the next day off from my summer camp job in Hancock. When I saw approaching headlights, I stood on that side of the road and stuck out my thumb. Each way held promise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister Has Been Raising Monarch Butterflies Since 2016
Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Since 2016, Donna has purchased eggs from Pennsylvania and “graduated” two to three classes of monarch butterflies every summer, about 80 to 100 per year.
Greenfield Man Nabbed For Attacking People With Bear Spray At NH Restaurant
A man from Western Massachusetts was arrested for allegedly attacking people with bear spray at a New Hampshire restaurant last week, authorities said. Franklin County resident John Cahill, from Greenfield, was accused of spraying people with bear spray at the 110 Grill in West Lebanon, NH, around 8:31 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, Lebanon Police said.
Allrecipes.com
What Is a Creemee and Is It Really Better Than Soft-Serve?
If you've started reading this with a big question mark over your head, we understand. Everyone is familiar with soft-serve, but chances are that you only know what a creemee is if you're from Vermont, know someone from Vermont, or have visited Vermont during the warmer months. But let us...
thetrek.co
We Are In Vermont! No, Really :-)
Nom-Nom One of the big treats on the trail is when we pass by a gas station or any other place that sells food. Living on Ramen Noodles, Knorrs, M&Ms, Slim Jims, and Nutty Buddies gets old so any chance we have to get town food, we do. We stopped at the Appalachian Market for just such an occasion. Here we meet Milton and his wife Nettie, two of the most entertaining people ever. We laughed and talked over what was the biggest quesadilla we had ever seen. One thing about food places close to the trail, they know that they will be dealing with hungry hikers and make their proportions hiker size. One day McDonalds is going to catch on to this and have an upsize from super to hiker size.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vermontjournal.com
The Best of Vermont Summer Festival 2022
LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21, 2022, the second annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival took over the Okemo Field in Ludlow, Vt. with an enthusiastic crowd, live music, food booths and trucks, artisan wares, antique cars, and hot air balloon rides, just to list a few highlights. This year’s festival saw more participants and guests than last year’s inaugural event, hosting close to 100 vendors, and an estimated 6,500 attendees.
miltonindependent.com
Blake Cadieux, Vermont Youth Firefighter of the Year, is the first Georgia cadet to receive the honor
GEORGIA — Fire Department Cadet Blake Cadieux is the first Georgia cadet to win the Youth Firefighter of the year award from the Vermont State Firefighters’ Association. Cadieux was awarded the honor at the Vermont State Firefighter Association Convention in mid-August after being nominated by Georgia Fire. “You...
WCAX
2 cows found dead on Interstate 89 in Richmond
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say two cows were found dead on the side of Interstate 89 Tuesday morning, while another was found alive in the median. Vermont State Police say they had to shut down a lane on each side of the highway while they worked with VTrans to get the cows out.
Amid staffing struggles, Springfield hires new police chief
Jeff Burnham, currently deputy chief in Lincoln, New Hampshire, will take over the Springfield department on Sept. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid staffing struggles, Springfield hires new police chief.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13-year-old killed in Rutland County ATV crash
A 13-year-old has died after an ATV crash in Rutland County. Vermont State Police have identified the boy as Jason Wooden of Randolph, Vermont.
Addison Independent
Vergennes Area Rescue is in need
VERGENNES — The volunteer president of the Vergennes Area Rescue Squad, Josh Deppman, is holding a series of meetings with the leaders of the communities VARS serves to deliver a critical message. That message: Change at VARS will be necessary, sooner rather than later, if the agency is to...
WCAX
Man rescued after falling into Winooski River
Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, 'The Road Taken'. As Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy nears the end of his 48-year run in Washington, he has released a new book chronicling his career. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Smugglers' Notch Road was blocked Tuesday morning by another stuck truck. Vermont woman attacked...
WCAX
Authorities investigating attempted escape from Springfield prison
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An attempted escape from the Southen State Correctional facility in Springfield was stymied Wednesday, according to officials. The inmate attempted to escape by climbing an interior fence at the prison but correctional officers were able to stop the inmate from making it to a perimeter fence and bring him back inside.
Vermont Officials Release Relaxed COVID-19 Guidance for the School Year
As Vermont students prepare to return to class this month, the state has loosened its school COVID-19 guidance in the belief that protocols can be relaxed without opening the door to widespread virus outbreaks on campus. The focus is on keeping students in class, according to Education Secretary Dan French....
WCAX
Vermont postal problems persist
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Postal problems continue in Vermont, with many people forced to go to the post office to make pickups or the mail not showing up at all. Officials say there are many factors impacting the USPS’s ability to deliver mail in a timely manner, but right now it appears that the main issues are staffing shortages and a recent increase in COVID cases.
WCAX
Another stuck truck blocks Notch Road
Group fundraising for Vergennes green space project hopes to win state match. A community group in Vergennes is rallying to revitalize a green space. And if they’re successful with their own fundraising, they’ll get a payout from the state, too. Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, 'The Road Taken'
Comments / 0