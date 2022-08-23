ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strafford, VT

WCAX

Lawsuit targets Vermont’s death with dignity law

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont doctor has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s nearly decade-old death with dignity law. Backed by a national advocacy group, she asserts the law is preventing her from providing end-of-life drugs to out-of-staters and is unconstitutional. Of the 11 jurisdictions nationwide that...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Man arrested in Vermont in connection to Jan. 6th riot

Burlington Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in downtown Burlington. How a Vermont family is fighting to help developmentally disabled kids. It’s a dilemma involving Vermont’s services for developmentally disabled kids, a state system some argue is inadequate and outdated. Updated: 10 hours ago.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington may be on the hook for state trooper patrols

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington may have to foot the bill for recent state police patrols in the Queen City. The Department of Public Safety says it’s tracking overtime hours and may decide to send Burlington a bill in the future. It would apply only when patrol services are requested by BPD.
BURLINGTON, VT
Randolph, VT
Vermont State
Strafford, VT
Vermont Crime & Safety
Allrecipes.com

What Is a Creemee and Is It Really Better Than Soft-Serve?

If you've started reading this with a big question mark over your head, we understand. Everyone is familiar with soft-serve, but chances are that you only know what a creemee is if you're from Vermont, know someone from Vermont, or have visited Vermont during the warmer months. But let us...
VERMONT STATE
thetrek.co

We Are In Vermont! No, Really :-)

Nom-Nom One of the big treats on the trail is when we pass by a gas station or any other place that sells food. Living on Ramen Noodles, Knorrs, M&Ms, Slim Jims, and Nutty Buddies gets old so any chance we have to get town food, we do. We stopped at the Appalachian Market for just such an occasion. Here we meet Milton and his wife Nettie, two of the most entertaining people ever. We laughed and talked over what was the biggest quesadilla we had ever seen. One thing about food places close to the trail, they know that they will be dealing with hungry hikers and make their proportions hiker size. One day McDonalds is going to catch on to this and have an upsize from super to hiker size.
VERMONT STATE
#Bear Attacks#Black Bear#Bears#Gifford Hospital
vermontjournal.com

The Best of Vermont Summer Festival 2022

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21, 2022, the second annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival took over the Okemo Field in Ludlow, Vt. with an enthusiastic crowd, live music, food booths and trucks, artisan wares, antique cars, and hot air balloon rides, just to list a few highlights. This year’s festival saw more participants and guests than last year’s inaugural event, hosting close to 100 vendors, and an estimated 6,500 attendees.
LUDLOW, VT
WCAX

2 cows found dead on Interstate 89 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say two cows were found dead on the side of Interstate 89 Tuesday morning, while another was found alive in the median. Vermont State Police say they had to shut down a lane on each side of the highway while they worked with VTrans to get the cows out.
RICHMOND, VT
Addison Independent

Vergennes Area Rescue is in need

VERGENNES — The volunteer president of the Vergennes Area Rescue Squad, Josh Deppman, is holding a series of meetings with the leaders of the communities VARS serves to deliver a critical message. That message: Change at VARS will be necessary, sooner rather than later, if the agency is to...
VERGENNES, VT
WCAX

Man rescued after falling into Winooski River

Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, 'The Road Taken'. As Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy nears the end of his 48-year run in Washington, he has released a new book chronicling his career. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Smugglers' Notch Road was blocked Tuesday morning by another stuck truck. Vermont woman attacked...
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

Authorities investigating attempted escape from Springfield prison

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An attempted escape from the Southen State Correctional facility in Springfield was stymied Wednesday, according to officials. The inmate attempted to escape by climbing an interior fence at the prison but correctional officers were able to stop the inmate from making it to a perimeter fence and bring him back inside.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Vermont postal problems persist

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Postal problems continue in Vermont, with many people forced to go to the post office to make pickups or the mail not showing up at all. Officials say there are many factors impacting the USPS’s ability to deliver mail in a timely manner, but right now it appears that the main issues are staffing shortages and a recent increase in COVID cases.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Another stuck truck blocks Notch Road

Group fundraising for Vergennes green space project hopes to win state match. A community group in Vergennes is rallying to revitalize a green space. And if they’re successful with their own fundraising, they’ll get a payout from the state, too. Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, 'The Road Taken'
VERGENNES, VT

