Washington, DC

The NWSL title game will be on primetime TV for the first time ever

By Seth Vertelney
 2 days ago

The NWSL has announced that its title game is set for October 29 at Audi Field in Washington D.C. and, for the first time ever, the game will be broadcast in a primetime TV slot.

The match was originally scheduled for noon ET but has been moved to 8 p.m. ET, with coverage set for network television on CBS.

“We are delighted to bring the NWSL Championship to D.C. this year and, thanks to the continued collaboration with our partners at CBS and Ally, equally excited to present the match in its first-ever primetime slot for fans tuning in across the country,” said NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman in a league statement.

Though the time and location were confirmed just two months before the game, it is still a notable improvement over the events surrounding last season’s NWSL Championship.

The match was originally scheduled for 9 a.m. local time in Portland in order to fit into a noon ET national television slot.

Amid an outcry from fans and players over the extremely early kickoff, the league moved the game to Louisville just one month prior to the match.

The league and its broadcast partners will now hope that the move to primetime will provide even more exposure.

“We are thrilled to present the NWSL Championship Game in primetime, creating more exposure and reach for this fantastic league as we showcase the best in soccer to a passionate fanbase as well as a new audience,” said Dan Weinberg, executive vice president of programming at CBS Sports.

