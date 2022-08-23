Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision
In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
NFL World Calling for Major Punishment for Aaron Donald
The case of Myles Garrett’s six-game suspension in 2019 was referenced in response to the defensive tackle’s action on Thursday.
Cowboys BREAKING: 5 Cuts Include Vet TE & Brett Maher Kicker Decision; Cutdown Day New 53-Man Roster Projection - LIVE BLOG
A fateful day for many, as the Dallas Cowboys are due to cut to 80 on Tuesday on the way to formulating the 53-man roster that will open the 2022 NFL season. Our latest guesses ...
Four Free Agent OLB Options for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still searching for outside linebacker depth after releasing Genard Avery.
saturdaytradition.com
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star
Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Former Eagles Starting Linebacker
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed outside linebacker, Genard Avery, yesterday to help with the teams' depth at the position.
A.J. Brown Comes to Defense of Another Teammate
The Eagles WR defended Jalen Hurts earlier this summer, now it's Darius Slay
Chase Young to miss Commanders’ first four games this season
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young will miss the Washington Commanders’ first four games of the season after landing on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The team put Young and backup center Tyler Larsen on the list Tuesday, also releasing receiver Kelvin Harmon and offensive tackle Rashod Hill and placing linebacker Nathan Gerry on injured reserve.
NBC Sports
The Eagles' five biggest training camp surprises
On Wednesday, we shared our list of Eagles training camp disappointments, and today it’s time to turn positive and look at the biggest surprises of camp. These are based on my own preconceived notions of where everybody on the roster was heading into training camp a month ago. These five guys have shown the biggest jumps from my late July expectations to the late August reality.
NBC Sports
Andrew Whitworth says Cowboys reached out after Tyron Smith’s injury
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated Thursday that first-round draft choice Tyler Smith will get the first crack at replacing left tackle Tyron Smith. Tyron Smith will undergo surgery Friday to repair an avulsion fracture of his left knee after being injured in Wednesday’s practice. But retired Bengals and Rams...
Former Bengals Fan Favorite Released By Falcons
A former fan favorite was cut by Atlanta on Tuesday
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team, from Rams to Cowboys
With the NFL season a few weeks away, bettors everywhere are wondering where free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will eventually play this year. Odell was drafted by the New York Giants 12th overall in the 2014 draft. After five years, three Pro Bowls and endless highlight reel catches, he took his talents to Cleveland where he was quickly disappointed with Baker Mayfield’s decision-making abilities. Voicing his displeasure, he was waived from the team after one-and-a-half seasons and signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
Giants claim two WRs off of waivers from Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have stacked up plenty of depth over the course of the 2022 offseason. With how much they’ve been able to accumulate, the team has had to part with talented players as they begin to trim their roster down to 53-players. Baltimore had to get their roster...
NBC Sports
Giants sign Tanner Hudson
The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
NBC Sports
Patriots place second-year linebacker on injured reserve
Ronnie Perkins' official NFL debut will have to wait at least another year. The New England Patriots linebacker will miss his second consecutive season after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The team also placed rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on the Reserve/non-football injury list, trimming the active roster down to the 80-player limit.
Colts Make Roster Moves to Meet Latest Deadline
The Colts have waived center Alex Mollette and running back CJ Verdell.
NBC Sports
Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to getting ranked behind bro Nick
Nick Bosa holds bragging rights over his older brother Joey once again. The 49ers' star pass rusher was ranked No. 25 overall in the NFL's annual Top 100 list -- five spots ahead of his older brother, Joey. “At this point, I’m so over competing with him," Joey Bosa said...
NBC Sports
Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice
Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
